Fig-and-Arugula Salad with Parmesan
The combination of flavors in this salad recipe-- sweet figs, sharp cheese, and peppery arugula-- couldn't be better; it received the highest rating in our Test Kitchens.
Agree with all the reviews - this is an outstanding salad and the combination of fresh figs, arugula and parmesan is delicious! Definitely must use a good quality balsamic vinegar!
This salad is outstanding, I have made this salad for years. Always use fresh figs and good quality balsamic vinegar. You will not regret it.
Figs were not in season, so I substituted red pears. Delicious! So easy and healthy. I have also altered this salad and removed the fruit and added sliced tenderloin or strip steak for a more substantial dinner salad. Will make this one every time and can't wait to try it when fresh figs are in season!
I've been threatening to try this recipe since 2000. My loss for waiting. It's my favorite salad of all time. Follow the recipe to a "T" and don't substitute dried figs. Use the best quality Balsamic and you won't be disappointed.
I loved this salad. It's so simple to prepare and rivals what you'd get at an expensive restaurant. I used fresh mission figs. Served the salad with CL Halibut w/Charmoula and roasted sweet potatoes and bottle of good Spanish white wine.
I couldn't find fresh figs for this, so I subbed a red pear instead. It was fantastic! I made this for someone who wasn't completely sold on arugula and he couldn't stop raving about it.