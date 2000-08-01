Fig-and-Arugula Salad with Parmesan

6 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The combination of flavors in this salad recipe-- sweet figs, sharp cheese, and peppery arugula-- couldn't be better; it received the highest rating in our Test Kitchens.

Recipe by Cooking Light August 2000

Gallery

Credit: Randy Mayor

Recipe Summary

Yield:
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl; stir well with a whisk. Add figs; cover and let stand 20 minutes. Add arugula and pepper; toss well. Top with cheese. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; calories from fat 33%; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 1.7g; mono fat 3.1g; poly fat 0.5g; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fiber 4.9g; cholesterol 5mg; iron 1.1mg; sodium 273mg; calcium 194mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com 02/28/2022