Farmers' Market Roasted Vegetables
These vegetables are delicious on their own. Or, toss with hot cooked pappardelle pasta, cooked Italian sausage, and our Quick Tomato Sauce.
Recipe by Southern Living April 2012
These vegetables are delicious on their own. Or, toss with hot cooked pappardelle pasta, cooked Italian sausage, and our Quick Tomato Sauce.
The eggplant is especially delicious and flavorful in this recipe. I replaced the fennel with a sliced onion (fennel is hard to find where I live). This made enough vegetables to cover two pizzas, so I froze half and used it a few weeks later. It was still just as delicious as the day I made it!