WOW. This may be the best soup I've ever made, and among the best I've ever tasted. I made some substantial adjustments: added a large package of mushrooms, doubled the garlic, and added Spanish smoked sweet paprika and some chipotle chili powder. I suspect these two additions took this soup from good to great--worth the internet search/purchase. Also, I whipped up a medium-dark roux, then whisked the milk in. Uncooked flour in soup tastes like...well, FLOUR. A roux imparts the creaminess while adding some depth and flavor, rather than just acting to thicken the liquid. This roux: 4T butter, about 1/2 c. flour. Melt the butter, sprinkle the flour on top, whisk until thick and beginning to toast. It will seem like a really long time. Whisk the milk in, 1/2 cup at a time. Once it's all smooth and beginning to thicken, dump it in the soup. FABULOUS. I will make this over and over. My lunch guest went nuts when I served this with grilled brie sandwiches.