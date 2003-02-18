Creamy Wild-Rice Soup with Smoked Turkey

18 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Looking for the perfect way to recycle some leftover turkey? Look no further. This top-rated smoked turkey and rice soup recipe is perfect paired with a hot grilled cheese sandwich or hearty panini. While we do call for smoked turkey breast here, you can absolutely use whatever shredded turkey meat you have to make this delectably creamy turkey and rice soup. 

Recipe by Cooking Light January 2000

Recipe Summary

Yield:
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add carrot and next 5 ingredients (carrot through garlic). Sauté 8 minutes or until browned. Stir in broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Stir in turkey and rice; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour and 15 minutes or until rice is tender.

  • Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour and milk in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add to pan. Cook over medium heat until thick (about 8 minutes), stirring frequently. Stir in sherry and salt.

Chef's Notes

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; calories from fat 16%; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 1.9g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 0.5g; protein 15g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fiber 2.4g; cholesterol 25mg; iron 1.1mg; sodium 540mg; calcium 129mg.
