I loved the asparagus version of this soup, but this one needed a lot of doctoring. I stirred in a full 1/2 TB of "better than bouillon" chicken soup based, some smoked paprika & white pepper, along with some white wine and chopped green onions. The it wasn't bad, but I think it probably needs another cup of chopped leeks. Will try with four cups next time and see if that gives it more of a leek flavor and makes it thicker, too.
This was surprisingly good, considering how simple it is. It had good leek flavor and a nice creamy consistency. I made a few changes to fit our tastes: replaced rosemary with a combo of tarragon and thyme and omitted nutmeg. I used an immersion blender. It's probably easy to double this recipe.
I had some left over leeks in the fridge and did not want them to go to waste and I made this, YUM! I have enough for a few more days for lunch. It was great!
This was incredible! Velvety smooth from the final touch of butter at the end, and with a really elegant yet subtle taste from the leeks.
The flavor of this soup blew me away. The leek flavor is very light. This would be a great beginning to a spring menu.