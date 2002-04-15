Cream of Leek Soup

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
Recipe by Cooking Light April 2002

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine leeks, broth, 1/2 teaspoon rosemary, and garlic in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 10 minutes. Discard bayleaf. Place leek mixture in a blender; process until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Place flour in pan. Gradually add the milk, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add pureed leeks and ground nutmeg; stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and stir in 1/4 teaspoon rosemary, butter, salt, and lemon rind.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; calories from fat 23%; fat 3.4g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 0.8g; poly fat 0.2g; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fiber 1.3g; cholesterol 13mg; iron 1.5mg; sodium 759mg; calcium 178mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com 11/24/2021