Cream of Carrot Soup
This velvety smooth carrot soup has added notes of flavor from a dash of nutmeg and a sprinkle of lemon zest, and it has less than 4 grams of fat per serving.
I agree that this would have been too thin with the full amount of broth and milk. I cooked the carrots in 1 1/2 cups turkey broth, then added 1/2 cup milk to the pureed carrots, skipping the flour step altogether. I also used just 1/4 tsp. salt, and added a bit more nutmeg and lemon rind. The recipe would have received two or three stars if I had made it as written, but with these changes it was very good and something I would make again. I served this as a side to CL Potato and Greens Torta, with a glass of white wine.
This recipe is very good, but worthy of modification. First, based upon the review that said it was milky, I think there might be an error in the amount of flour. So, I used 1 Tbs. of flour vs. 1 tsp. of flour. This seemed to help. I also used 2% milk and substituted 2 cups of cider for the 2 cups of chicken broth. I did omit the thyme just due to a personal taste preference. It is quite delicious.
Really enjoyed this soup! It has a richness without being too heavy. I was a little confused, as to the step of adding the flour to the pan without some sort of oil, so I melted a little butter (1 tsp,) then added the flour. Turned out great!
After reading all the rave reviews I was very disappointed with the initial results. I even went back and checked to make sure I hadn't made an error. It tasted more like milk than anything else. So I cooked up another cup of carrots with a scant cup of water and a lot more garlic and ginger. After I pureed them and added them in with a lot more cayenne and salt and more lemon rind it developed into a nice mild cream of carrot soup. So unless you like really milky soup you may want to cut back on both the stock and the milk and taste to see if you like it. I gave it two stars only because I had to change the proportions and add a lot more garlic in addition to adding fresh ginger and cayenne. I did use fresh lemon thyme from my garden and really thought it added to the flavor.