Cream of Carrot Soup

5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This velvety smooth carrot soup has added notes of flavor from a dash of nutmeg and a sprinkle of lemon zest, and it has less than 4 grams of fat per serving.

Recipe by Cooking Light April 2002

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine carrots, broth, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, and garlic in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 10 minutes. Place carrot mixture in a blender; process until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Place flour in pan. Gradually add the milk, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add pureed carrots and ground nutmeg; stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and stir in 1/4 teaspoon thyme, butter, salt, and lemon rind.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; calories from fat 28%; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 0.8g; poly fat 0.2g; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fiber 1.1g; cholesterol 13mg; iron 1.5mg; sodium 759mg; calcium 152mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com 11/09/2021