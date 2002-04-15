After reading all the rave reviews I was very disappointed with the initial results. I even went back and checked to make sure I hadn't made an error. It tasted more like milk than anything else. So I cooked up another cup of carrots with a scant cup of water and a lot more garlic and ginger. After I pureed them and added them in with a lot more cayenne and salt and more lemon rind it developed into a nice mild cream of carrot soup. So unless you like really milky soup you may want to cut back on both the stock and the milk and taste to see if you like it. I gave it two stars only because I had to change the proportions and add a lot more garlic in addition to adding fresh ginger and cayenne. I did use fresh lemon thyme from my garden and really thought it added to the flavor.