Cream of Asparagus Soup
Garnish this delicious and creamy soup with thin asparagus spears for a graceful presentation. For a vegetarian version, use vegetable broth in place of chicken broth.
A little thin, could be more flavorful. No depth.
Found it to be kind of bland. Don't know if I'll try it again or not.
I did the original recipe two days ago, but it was bland. I didn't care for it. Today I redid it but added a leek. I sliced thin and put it the pan on medium heat till transparent. I added the corn starch to the leek and then added the milk. What a difference! A new favorite
Such a wonderful soup with tons of flavor for something so simple to make from so few ingredients! I did end up adding some additional flour to thicken it up a bit more and used an immersion blended which made things even easier. Finished the soup with fresh cracked pepper. A keeper!!
I love this recipe! I shared it with my parents and they make it frequently now. It is easy to make. I used my immersion blender instead of a blender. I made two minor adjustments: 1) I used dried seasonings instead of fresh and 2) I used fresh squeezed lemon juice instead of lemon rind. Turned out great. I loved the hint of lemon with the Asparagus!
I liked this soup a fair amount. I could see making it again some day. I'm not sure when it's appropriate. I made it for dinner on a Monday night and it was a decent meal. It could probably benefit from another dish to go along with it. I used the Cream of Carrot Soup recipe and doubled the ingredients. I added croutons and cheese (as usual) and served it with a sweet wine, which really added to my enjoyment of the soup.
Delicious! I'll definitely do this one again. I used whole milk since I had that left over from another recipe. I imagine that made it thicker. I did the asparagus version. It was a much quicker soup than I expected--great for week nights.
Good soup, but not as thick as I'm used to.
A wonderful cream of asparagus soup - velvety smooth, and full of fresh flavors from the bay leaf, thyme, and asparagus. Just a hint of sweetness, and not too salty.
I really like this soup. It is filling and has a nice mild taste. I used 2% milk, so it may have changed the consistency a bit, but it is very creamy. I will make again for sure and wouldn't hesitate to serve to company. I served with grilled flank steak and baked potatoes.
Delicious and everyone loved it. Easy and quick, but could easily be served at a dinner party. I reserved about 1 cup of the asparagus tips cut to 1" and added to te soup in the last 5 minutes or so. It looks pretty in the bowl.
I have made this twice now in the last two weeks, once the carrot version and once the leek version-- both times with thyme, no bay leaf & almond milk instead of regular (I am new to being lactose intolerant but love creamy soups!). It's a solid Cream Of ________ Soup recipe. Best part is it really only takes a half hour to make. I find that I personally prefer just a bit more butter, little less salt (especially with the leeks) and a bit more lemon rind. Pepper at the end.
I made half this recipe for my husband and I. It is SOOO good. I followed the recipe except that I used half skim and half half&half. It bumped up the fat but oh-so worth it. For half the recipe it took 1 pound of asparagus to make 1 1/2 cup sliced.
I had lots of asparagus and needed to use it. I followed the recipe exactly and no one in my family liked it.
This soup was simple to make and creamy and delicious without adding much fat and calories. I substituted skim milk for the 2% because that is what I had in the house, and it still came out creamy and a great soup consistency. This soup is also delicious cold for a hot summer day! I would definatley make this dish again, my fiance and I both really enjoyed it, and it was a great quick weeknight meal.
Delicious and easy!! We can't wait to try the variations!
This was really delicious and easy to make, especially using an immersion blender instead of a regular blender. I would probably double the recipe if I wanted it as a main dish soup. Definitely a good use of asparagus when it is on sale.
we loved this soup!!! I have made it a couple of times & just love it.
This came out way too thin for our liking. It does have a great flavor. I added some red pepper flakes to give it a little spice. If I make again I would not use as much broth, and would add some potatoes and carrots to give it a bit more substance. Served with a salmon and arugala salad with blue cheese.