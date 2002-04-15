Cream of Asparagus Soup

Garnish this delicious and creamy soup with thin asparagus spears for a graceful presentation. For a vegetarian version, use vegetable broth in place of chicken broth.

Recipe by Cooking Light April 2002

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro

4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
  • Combine asparagus, broth, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, bay leaf, and garlic in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 10 minutes. Discard bay leaf. Place asparagus mixture in a blender; process until smooth.

  • Place flour in pan. Gradually add the milk, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add puréed asparagus and ground nutmeg; stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and stir in 1/4 teaspoon thyme, butter, salt, and lemon rind.

  • Cream of Carrot Soup: Substitute 2 cups baby carrots for asparagus. Omit bay leaf. Yield 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup).

  • CALORIES 112 (28% from fat); FAT 5g (sat 2g, mono 8g, poly 2g); PROTEIN 7g; CARB 4g; FIBER 1g; CHOL 13mg; IRON 6mg; SODIUM 765mg; CALC 152mg

  • Cream of Leek Soup: Substitute 3 cups sliced leek for asparagus. Substitute 3/4 teaspoon rosemary for thyme. Omit bay leaf.

  • CALORIES 131 (23% from fat); FAT 4g (sat 2g, mono 8g, poly 2g); PROTEIN 3g; CARB 3g; FIBER 3g; CHOL 13mg; IRON 5mg; SODIUM 759mg; CALC 178mg

117 calories; calories from fat 27%; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 0.8g; poly fat 0.2g; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 14g; fiber 2.5g; cholesterol 13mg; iron 1.1mg; sodium 748mg; calcium 163mg.
