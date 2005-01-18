Coconut Curry Jasmine Rice

13 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This coconut curry rice is a great side to pair with a number of traditional Indian recipes.

Recipe by Coastal Living January 2005

Gallery

Credit: Howard L. Puckett

Recipe Summary

Yield:
Makes 3 1/2 cups
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add onion, and sauté until tender. Add curry powder and rice; cook 2 minutes. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove bay leaf.

    Advertisement

  • *Note: Equal parts regular coconut milk and water may be substituted for light coconut milk.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com 10/08/2022