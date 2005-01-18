Coconut Curry Jasmine Rice
This coconut curry rice is a great side to pair with a number of traditional Indian recipes.
this is so good, will make it again thank you
Very flavorful. Just added a little salt
I was looking for a recipe for a potluck where there are vegan, gluten and dairy-free diets to consider and stumbled across this. Just made it and it is so yummy. I didn't have any curry powder so I had to substitute red curry paste, which I'm sure changed the flavour quite a bit, but it sooooo good. I will definitely make it again. Thank you!
I didn't change a thing. This was so good, I will definitely be making it again!
Quick, tasty and relatively healthy
This was very easy and great tasting. It made a nice compliment to a spicy dish.
Best rice dish ever! This dish has so much flavor and I would definitly make it again!
I doubled this recipe for a community luau that featured a roasted pig. There was none left at the end of the day. Measurements were followed exactly, no changes - none needed. Really wonderful...bon appetito!
I sauteed four cloves of garlic with the onion and used basmati rice instead of jasmine. Took a bit longer to get done, so I ended up using the entire can of coconut milk. This was a perfect side for our Tandoori-Spiced Grilled Shrimp with Mint-Cilantro Chutney and Eggplant Crostini. Delicious!
I loved this recipe! My the amount of curry was perfect. I halved the salt (as I usually do) but probably shouldn't have as I ended up adding a bunch at the table. Next time I might substitute the water for more chicken broth or more coconut oil just to give it a little extra flavor, but it really was quite lovely. I will definitely make it again.
Wow! Really delicious. This is suitable for special occasions and serving to guests as well as everyday meals. I used brown jasmine rice instead of white. This is definitely a keeper.