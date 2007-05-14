This was a very tasty fish soup/stew. I actually had Pollock and bay scallops that I used in place of what was recommended. I also happened to have a fish stock that was made from Minnesota sunnys and crappies that my husband frequently fishes for. The Cioppino was great with a sturdy baquette which I made also. Very satisfying and would make again. I made it spicier by adding some extra hot pepper flakes. Next time will add more fish, maybe shrimp. I think you could add any fish as long as it is thick and will hold up in the stew.