Cioppino
According to legend, Portuguese and Italian immigrants who settled in the San Francisco Bay area created cioppino (chuh-PEE-noh).
This recipe was really good, though I needed to substitute canned seafood broth because it was hard to find fish bones. The mussels were incredibly tender and the fresh herbs added at the end added freshness to the dish.
This was a very tasty fish soup/stew. I actually had Pollock and bay scallops that I used in place of what was recommended. I also happened to have a fish stock that was made from Minnesota sunnys and crappies that my husband frequently fishes for. The Cioppino was great with a sturdy baquette which I made also. Very satisfying and would make again. I made it spicier by adding some extra hot pepper flakes. Next time will add more fish, maybe shrimp. I think you could add any fish as long as it is thick and will hold up in the stew.