Cioppino

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

According to legend, Portuguese and Italian immigrants who settled in the San Francisco Bay area created cioppino (chuh-PEE-noh).

By Julianna Grimes Bottcher
Recipe by Cooking Light June 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups soup and 1 lemon wedge)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare stock, heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add celery and next 4 ingredients (through quartered onion); sauté 4 minutes. Add thyme, parsley, and bones. Pour 5 cups water over mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Strain stock through a sieve into a bowl; discard solids.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare soup, wipe pan dry with a paper towel. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 cup carrot, sliced onion, and 4 garlic cloves; sauté 4 minutes. Stir in tomato and next 4 ingredients (through salt); cook 1 minute. Add wine; bring to a boil. Cook 8 minutes or until liquid almost evaporates. Stir in stock; bring to a boil. Stir in mussels and fish. Cover and cook over medium-high heat 4 minutes or until mussels open and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness; discard any unopened shells. Remove from heat; stir in 1/3 cup parsley, oregano, and 1 tablespoon thyme. Serve immediately with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; calories from fat 30%; fat 9g; saturated fat 1.4g; mono fat 4.8g; poly fat 1.6g; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fiber 2.4g; cholesterol 54mg; iron 4.5mg; sodium 594mg; calcium 90mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com 02/11/2022