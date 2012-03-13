Chicken Salad Tarts
This appetizer recipe for Chicken Salad Tarts is perfect for any occasion and (almost!) too pretty to eat.
Recipe by Southern Living April 2012
This appetizer recipe for Chicken Salad Tarts is perfect for any occasion and (almost!) too pretty to eat.
Really food. Made for a gathering and everyone loved them. The recipe an ND idea is great.
When in a rush or on short notice for an appetizer, these would be very nice. I consider Publix chicken salad an excellent alternative to homemade.
Seriously Southern Living? Store bought chicken salad and mini phyllo cups?? How disappointing. This should not be considered a recipe.