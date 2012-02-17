A perfect holiday brunch for those you love.
Butter a 13"x9" baking dish. Layer 7 slices of bread on bottom of dish. Sprinkle half of cheese over bread slices. Next, layer thawed chopped broccoli, onion, ham and tomato over cheese. Top with remaining cheese and bread slices.
In a mixing bowl, combine remaining ingredients; beat well. Pour egg mixture over layered ingredients in baking dish. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 40 to 50 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
easy and delicious. this will be one of my signature dishes!