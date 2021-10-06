8 Apple Muffin Recipes To Start Your Day Right

Updated September 20, 2022
Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

There's no better way to wake up than to the wafting smell of cinnamon and baking apples, and these apple muffin recipes will help you do just that. Studded with tender pieces of apple, plenty of spices, and often mix-ins like chopped nuts or dried fruits, these sweet muffins are the ultimate autumn breakfast. Bake a batch over the weekend and enjoy them throughout the work week reheated with a pat of butter. 

Caramel Apple Muffins

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
These are prettiest the day they are made­. After standing overnight, the caramel melts into the muffins. (They're still delicious!)

Caramel-Apple Muffins

These caramel-apple muffins were inspired by a recipe submitted from Betty Moore of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. The muffins can be baked in muffin pans, loaf pans, or 8-inch round cake pans. Serve them for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet after dinner treat with coffee.

Apple Streusel Muffins with Maple Drizzle

Credit: Randy Mayor; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen
A crispy streusel topping is contrasted with a sweet maple drizzle on these wow-worthy apple muffins.

Apple 'n Spice Muffins

Credit: HOWARD L. PUCKETT
Use a cheese grater's large holes to shred apples for these spiced muffins.

Apple Corn Muffins

Credit: James Carrier
Of all the baked goods that her grandmother made using homegrown apples, these muffins were Elsa Kleinman's favorite.

Apple-Oatmeal Muffins

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Jen Everett
Treat yourself to Apple-Oatmeal Muffins for a breakfast-on-the-go or afternoon snack. These moist muffins are studded with fresh apples and applesauce, making it a favorite for everyone.

Apple-Pecan Streusel Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
These muffins are simple enough to make with kids. Reheat by wrapping in foil and popping into a 325° oven for 15 minutes.

Carrot-Apple-Flax Muffins

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Made with carrots, apples, raisins, and cinnamon, these muffins are full of fall flavors.

