10 Apple Crisp Recipes for Baking Through the Fall
Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Gala, Golden Delicious, the list goes on and on of tasty apple varieties. During the fall when they're all at peak season, highlight this delicious fruit in a sweet apple crisp. The tender apples are contrasted with a crunchy topping, perfect for adding a melty scoop of cold vanilla ice cream on top. You can even mix in other seasonal favorites, ranging from cranberries to pecans, to create a wow-worthy autumnal treat.
Crockpot Apple Crisp With Oats
Our Crockpot Apple Crisp With Oatmeal is a perfect marriage of tender, juicy apples and a sweet and salty crisp. The edges caramelize and set really nicely, while the center finishes crisping right at the end. It's got that traditional flavor everyone loves, and best of all, it's super easy. It's a great way to save space in your oven during the holidays or special dinners—just throw it in the slow cooker, and set it aside while you prepare the rest of your meal.
Apple Crisp
This is apple pie's less-fussy but just-as-tasty little sister.
Easy Individual Apple Crisps with Oatmeal Crumble
You can also peel and coarsely chop the apples, if you prefer. For more tender apples, decrease the heat to 400° and bake 5 to 10 minutes longer.
Apple Cider Crisp
Tart and crisp Granny Smith apples hold up best in baking and are our top choice for use in this recipe.
Individual Apple Crisps
Serve these mini apple crisps in individual ramekins for a comforting dessert that's perfect for family and guests alike.
Maple-Walnut Apple Crisp
This delicious apple crisp is so satisfying, family and friends won't even know it's light, too!
Apple-Cranberry Crisp
Deliciously sweet streusel topping is baked over a blend of tender apples and cranberries.
Pear-Apple-Cranberry Crisp
This vibrant crisp holds a bounty of seasonal delights including apples, cranberries, and pears.
Banana-Coconut Apple Crisp
Take things to a tropical level with this apple crisp that includes flaked coconut, fresh banana, and orange juice.
Apple-Cranberry Walnut Crisp
The combination of oats, whole wheat pastry flour and walnuts makes the topping taste a little like a granola bar. This dish can be made ahead and warmed in a 250º oven while you eat dinner. It's great served with low-fat vanilla ice cream.