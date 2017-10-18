15 Underrated Recipes for Fall

If you're not sold on the idea of adding cheese to your apple pie, well… just wait until you taste a slice of this. There's no turning back after you experience the wow-worthy flavor combination of sweet apples and pears matched with sharp, salty cheddar, further complimented by a smoky hit from bacon in a buttery crust. This richly dynamic apple and pear pie is an impressive dessert for the holidays; and better yet, it's absolutely delicious served with coffee as a next-day breakfast (which is a very important consideration when choosing your holiday pies). While we went with a decorative cut-out crust on top, you could also top your pie with the second crust, as is, and cut a few slits to allow steam to release.