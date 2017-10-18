15 Underrated Recipes for Fall
Listen, if we need to come to bat for an overlooked recipe, we have no problem doing so. During a season when the only things that seem to matter are pumpkin spice lattes and roasted butternut squash, we give to you the most underrated recipes that you probably aren't raving about, but definitely should be.
Cheddar Apple-Pear Pie
If you're not sold on the idea of adding cheese to your apple pie, well… just wait until you taste a slice of this. There's no turning back after you experience the wow-worthy flavor combination of sweet apples and pears matched with sharp, salty cheddar, further complimented by a smoky hit from bacon in a buttery crust. This richly dynamic apple and pear pie is an impressive dessert for the holidays; and better yet, it's absolutely delicious served with coffee as a next-day breakfast (which is a very important consideration when choosing your holiday pies). While we went with a decorative cut-out crust on top, you could also top your pie with the second crust, as is, and cut a few slits to allow steam to release.
Miso Roasted Cauliflower
Super savory miso takes this cauliflower side dish from ho-hum to wow-worthy. Stick with white miso for a milder taste, or switch in more salty varieties like red miso for a change of flavor.
Adult Alphabet Soup
This sophisticated take on a childhood favorite is the ultimate steamy bowl of comfort—as perfect for when you're sick as it is for when you want to charm dinner guests. Although it looks like the canned classic, Spanish flair delivered in the chorizo and paprika give this soup a satisfying smokiness and rich depth of flavor. We specifically developed this soup to make a large batch so that there's plenty to share with friends, or stash in the freezer for the next time you're feeling a bit under the weather or simply need a warming, fuss-free meal. Serve your alphabet soup with a great grilled cheese sandwich for a nostalgically tasty cool weather dinner.
Savory Ham, Cheese, and Chive Scones
These savory scones are flakey, cheesy, rich, and uber-delicious. Similar to biscuits in texture, method, and ingredients, you'll want to make sure you're ingredients are good and cold to ensure the tenderest, flakiest scones possible. The scones can be made into whatever shape you like, they'll bake just the same. Hearty, portable, and guaranteed crowd-pleasers, these ham, cheese, and chive scones would be perfect to pack up for a brunch or morning tailgate.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Bars
They're everything you love about a classic PB&J sandwich, but in cookie form (i.e. way better). These peanut butter and jelly bars feature a chewy peanut butter cookie layer, topped with a sweet-tart jammy layer, and finished off with a crunchy peanut butter streusel. While they would make for a perfect lunchbox treat to send with your kiddos (particularly if you're not already packing them a PB&J sandwich), these nostalgic, deliciously balanced cookie bars are also a huge hit with the grown-up crowd. Pack them up for your next tailgate or potluck, and ready yourself for rave reviews. We went with grape jam for our bars, but feel free to use your favorite flavor instead.
Tricolored Beet Tart
If you or your guests are not beet fans, substitute sweet potatoes: Wrap 4 (4-ounce) sweet potatoes in parchment paper, and microwave at HIGH 3 minutes. Then cool, peel, and slice. You can also sub feta for goat cheese and pecans or walnuts for hazelnuts.
Skillet Apple Pork Chops
Just like our Skillet Apple Chicken Thighs, but with pork. This twist on an easy one-pot recipe is weeknight-fast yet fit for company and makes us simply giddy for fall. The chops will finish cooking in the apple mixture, and get ready, because your kitchen is about to smell like a crisp, Autumn breeze.
Cornflake-Apple Pancakes
These crispy breakfast fritters are the perfect weekend brunch menu item. Warm cinnamon and sweet apples give the classic Cornflake cereal a festive punch. Best served with powdered sugar, maple syrup, and/or whipped cream for the ultimate indulgent start to the day.
Simple Leek Frittata
Missing springtime's asparagus quiches? Try this fall-friendly leek frittata instead. Plenty hearty for breakfast, it also makes a delicious dinner when paired with a side salad.
Chai Carrot Pie
With a sweet cream cheese layer on the bottom and spiced carrot filling on top, this luscious dessert feels like a cross between pumpkin pie and carrot cake. A combination of butter and shortening in the crust is ideal--butter for its rich flavor, and shortening to create a flaky texture. We recommend seeking out Earth Balance shortening because, unlike most other shortenings, it contains no trans fats.
Chicken Potpie Skillet Pizza
Try this quick, playful spin to turn pizza night on its head—in a good way. You get all the creamy goodness of chicken potpie, in a fun, eat-with-your-hands way that kids will love. Grown-ups will dig it, too, especially if you offer hot sauce at the table. Cooking the pizza in a preheated cast-iron skillet makes the crust wonderfully crispy so that it doesn't sog out when the creamy sauce goes on. Be sure to use only 10 ounces of dough (though you'll likely have to purchase in a 1-pound or larger ball); save the remaining dough to make breadsticks the next night.
Sweet Potato Stacks with Sage Browned Butter
Holiday sweet potato sides can lean toward too-sweet territory; a dose of salty, nutty Parmesan balances the flavor in these adorable, delicious stacks. Get the kids to help by having them stack the slices and cheese in the muffin cups as you follow behind with the browned butter.
Chili Stroganoff
Warm spices like cinnamon and paprika round out the chili for a hearty meat sauce with plenty of depth. Serve with sautéed Brussels sprouts or simply steamed haricots verts or broccoli florets.
Frosted Brown Butter Blondies
Your basic blondies get a decadent upgrade when the butter is browned to create a toasty, nutty flavor. The cream cheese frosting can top the blondies in any design you desire, from spider webs to a starburst.
Sausage and Spinach Spaghetti Pie
Change up pasta night by baking your spaghetti. This budget-friendly dish (costing under $10) allows you to stretch a small amount of meat over several servings.