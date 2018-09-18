30 of Our Favorite Fall Salads
Break out the dark leafy greens, crunchy apples, and juicy oranges, because autumn is here. Whether you want to spruce up your lunch or serve up a nutritious seasonal salad for dinner, these dishes are sure to become a fall favorite.
Autumn Glow Salad
This plant-powered salad delivers over 50% of your daily fiber and one-third of your daily potassium goal. Butternut squash is an excellent source of eye-healthy vitamin A and a good source of immune-boosting vitamin C and blood pressure-supporting potassium.
Greek Butternut Squash Salad
Salty feta cheese and olives are the perfect flavor balance to sweet, caramelized butternut squash in this simple, satisfying side dish. Bulk the salad up with rotisserie chicken and serve over bulgur, rice, or couscous for a hearty fall entree.
Fall Vegetable and Lentil Salad
We love firm French green lentils, but you can also use standard brown lentils. You're not likely to find a whole butternut squash that's only 1 pound; just buy the smallest one you can find, and use 1 pound of it.
Farro Salad with Apples, Halloumi, and Herbs
Nutty, salty, and sweet, this hearty salad is best with apples that soften when cooked but still hold their shape. Find farro, a type of wheat berry, at well-stocked grocery stores. Most farro sold today is semipearled, a process that removes some of the bran for quicker cooking. If the package instructions call for soaking overnight, you have whole-grain farro and will also need to cook it longer, usually 45 minutes to an hour.
Fall Greens and Apple Salad
A big, colorful salad is a welcome sight at Thanksgiving. The rich cheese and ginger-apple cider dressing unites the fruit with the greens.
Celery, Apple, and Almond Salad
Crunch rules in this fall salad. Cut the celery on a diagonal for long, thin slices that will match the shape of the apple slices. We like a tart-sweet Pink Lady or Fuji apple here.
Steak Salad with Butternut Squash and Cranberries
A summer classic leans into fall with roasted butternut squash, tart-sweet dried cranberries, and fresh rosemary. Find peeled, diced fresh butternut squash in the produce section. You can sub crumbled goat cheese or feta for the blue cheese and walnuts or pecans for the hazelnuts.
Kale Salad with Acorn Squash, Wheatberries, Apples, and Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette
For a warm, comforting salad to devour during the chilly months, this hearty kale situation is just what you need. Brimming with sweet apples, hearty wheatberries, toasted walnuts, and a hefty crumbling of goat cheese, it has all the necessary components for a filling and flavorful salad. Double the vinaigrette and save some to douse on roasted veggies or meats.
Roasted Squash Salad
Top winter greens with roasted butternut squash for a clean, light meal.
Kale Salad with Roasted Squash, Dried Cranberries and Pistachios
Toss kale, roasted butternut squash, pistachios, and dried cranberries with a red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard dressing to make a delicious fall salad.
Shredded Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Mustard Seeds
This simple salad uses shredded Brussels sprouts for a super hearty base. Top it off with the mustardy dressing, and it will become and instant seasonal favorite.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
Do you love the crunch of coleslaw or the heartiness of a chopped kale salad? You'll love this crisp, fresh salad of shaved Brussels sprouts, Honeycrisp apples, Parmesan cheese, and toasted pecans.
Radicchio, Frisée, Apple, and Manchego Salad
Pleasantly bitter radicchio and frisée balance sweet notes from honey and fresh apple, while rich, salty Manchego rounds out the flavors.
Quinoa Salad with Apples, Almonds and Dried Cranberries
Toss quinoa with diced apples, toasted almonds, and dried cranberries and serve with a large lettuce leaf.
Fall Greens and Pear Salad
Fall Greens and Orange Salad
Pomegranate, Avocado, and Citrus Brussels Sprouts Salad
Be sure to toss the salad gently so the pieces of orange and avocado keep their shape. Pair with a fall chili or tacos.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
Chef Jonathan Waxman taught us how to make this fall salad many years ago. Riff with the ingredients to find the flavor balance you prefer.
Kale, Farro, and Feta Salad
This easy whole-grain-plus-veg combo checks all the boxes of a satisfying winter side: hearty yet bright with zingy notes, and full of texture and color. Pair with roasted chicken thighs or as a side for pureed vegetable soup. Top leftover salad with chopped cooked chicken, apples, and pecans for an easy lunch.
Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans
Whip up a salad full of delicious surprises like smoky candied pecans and a bit of orange zest and allspice in the vinaigrette.
Kale, Apple, and Almond Chicken Salad
A simple lemon vinaigrette doubles as a marinade. Make sure to pat the chicken dry before searing, or the excess liquid will keep the meat from browning. This salad is packs a serious crunch and is loaded with superfoods and antioxidants to keep you satisfied and energized.
Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad
This bright and fresh first course will set the tone for the rest of the dinner. Red-and-white-striped Chioggia beets (also called candy cane beets) make a festive presentation, but if you can't find them, use red or golden beets.
Fall Salad with Apples, Walnuts, and Stilton
Use crumbled goat cheese in place of Stilton, if you prefer a milder flavored cheese.
Fall Salad with Beets and Apples
Perfectly balanced with different flavors, textures, and colors, this salad is a colorful addition to any fall spread.
Roasted Autumn Veggie Salad with Baby Kale
This hearty salad is brimming with the flavors of fall with ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, Brussels sprouts, cranberries, and dark, leafy greens. The salad here is tossed with baby kale, which is much more tender and easier to eat uncooked, which makes it a perfect green to use for a salad like this. The kale delivers a nice and hearty texture while the marvelous toppings here elevate this salad to some gloriously good autumn territory.
Fall Fruit Salad
Thanks to the hearty greens, you can assemble the salad ingredients ahead of time—just wait to drizzle with the mustardy vinaigrette until right before serving.
Fall Greens Persimmon Salad
Persimmons' sweetness rounds out the slightly bitter greens, salty blue cheese, and citrusy dressing in this salad. Meyer lemon, diced peel and all, provides bursts of flavor; if you can't find it, use regular lemon and a touch more honey.
Roasted Pumpkin-and-Baby Kale Salad
This beautiful fall salad makes a tasty meal on its own or a nice addition to any menu. The tangy Dijon mustard-apple cider vinaigrette is a great match for the sweet roasted pumpkin and sharp baby kale leaves.
Harvest Salad
Bosc pears, Granny Smith apples, and dried pecans are tossed together with romaine and baby arugula for seasonal Harvest Salad.
Fig-and-Kale Salad
Be sure to remove the figs's stems, otherwise you'll be left chewing the fibrous end. To prep and peel fresh ginger for chopping, don't opt for a knife. Instead, grab a spoon. It takes off the ginger's skin without removing the flesh (and wasting ginger, for that matter). If you're not a fan of blue cheese, try substituting goat cheese or feta. Don't have pecans? Use almonds or walnuts.