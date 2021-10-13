Pumpkin Pancakes for Perfect Fall Breakfasts
Once fall comes around, it's easy to find pumpkin-infused drinks and desserts. But if you're wanting to bring some pumpkin-y goodness to the breakfast table, pancakes are the way to go. Packed with pumpkin purée, spices, and other seasonal add-ins like apples, these six pumpkin pancake recipes will become your new go-to fall breakfast.
Pumpkin-Ginger Pancakes with Ginger Butter
Give your tall stack a bright punch of flavor with pumpkin and nutmeg. The batter's creamy texture keeps the pancakes soft and moist–ideal for absorbing the rich ginger butter.
Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes
The pumpkin and spices really shines in these Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes, but feel free to use as much or little of the spice mix as you want. The almond butter gives these naturally sweet pancakes a nutty flavor and a punch of protein and healthy fats.
Pumpkin Apple Pancakes
Reader Ruth Miller, of Eugene, Oregon, sent us this pumpkin pancake recipe. She likes to slice the apples; sauté them in a little butter, sugar, and cinnamon; and spoon them on top. To save time, we skipped the sautéing and put the apples right in the batter.
Pumpkin-Almond Pancakes
Enjoy these gluten-free pancakes for breakfast or dinner topped with butter and drenched in maple syrup. Whole-grain corn flour gives them a cakier texture and adds some fiber, too.