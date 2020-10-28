Look no further for the ultimate, easy chili recipe. You may think you know how to make chili, but our homemade chili recipe is a gamechanger. With just a push of a button, your weekday dinner is taken care of as the chili cooks away in the slow-cooker. Add chili to your next barbeque to top grilled sausages for an upgraded version of chili dogs. You can easily substitute ground turkey instead of beef for a lighter option and the rest of the ingredients should already be stocked away in your pantry. To top the hot, spicy chili, add shredded Cheddar cheese and corn chips for extra flavor and texture. To go beyond our favorite classic recipe, find more chili recipes here.
What could be a more perfect ending to a summertime meal than easypeach cobbler? Savor the flavors of summer with sliced fresh peaches cooking away with butter and spices. The topping can made from pantry ingredients you have on hand and peaches can easily be substituted with any fruit you have depending on the time of year. The tang of the lemon juice paired with the sweetness of the peaches is perfectly balanced with the crisp topping. Want to make dessert even better? A dollop of fresh whipped cream or cold vanilla ice cream truly makes it the perfect way to end a summer night.
Sink your teeth into a delicious restaurant-style, hamburger recipe made from lean beef. Skip the prepackaged patties and take the extra time to craft up your own, and that little extra effort will be worth it. To make cheeseburgers, about 1 minute before burgers are done, top with sliced cheese; continue cooking until cheese begins to melt.
This fantastic strip steak is the perfect dinner for date night or any special occasion that deserves something extra delicious on the table. A little butter adds richness and keeps the leaner-than-usual beef moist without adding much in the way of total fat. Don't know how to cook steak on the stove? No worries! Not only is this one of our best steak recipes, it's incredibly easy. However, a word of caution: This recipe is smoky! Keep your exhaust fan on high or cook in a skillet on a hot outdoor grill.
This simple spiced apples recipe is perfect for so many applications. The tender, brown sugar-sweetened fruit slices are great served at breakfast, make for a warm and tasty side dish (especially for kiddos), are the ideal flavor complement spooned over pork chops or a pork loin, and are an amazing seasonal addition to a bowl of vanilla ice cream. If you can't find McIntosh apples, substitute another baking apple such as Rome or Gala; or to change things up, try a crisp, tart green apple such as Granny Smith.
For an impressive fall breakfast (or afternoon snack) that you can throw together in a matter of minutes, look no further than these ridiculously easy Two-Ingredient Pumpkin Muffins. All you need is a box of cake mix and a can of pumpkin puree to make a batch of deliciously autumnal muffins—and what’s more, the final product bakes up gloriously tall, fluffy, and moist. While we call for a spice cake mix in the recipe below, you could use whatever flavor you have on hand; in fact, you could add your own favorite warm spices to a vanilla cake mix to create a similar fall flavor vibe.
If you're looking for an easy Mexican main dish recipe, try these creamy chicken enchiladas. Eight ingredients and a few minutes of prep time are all you need to get these enchiladas baking away in the oven.
If you thought classic meatloaf was peak comfort food, wait until you try our French onion variation. Loaded with caramelized onions and savory herbs, and topped with melted Gruyere cheese, this French Onion Meatloaf is sure to be an instant family favorite. Serve with mashed potatoes and garlic haricot verts for a wholly delicious dinner.
Our Twice Baked Potato Casserole has all the “twice-baked potato” vibes you’re looking for. In other words, it’s everything you want your twice-baked potato to be. All the ingredients are super easy to find. We recommend using russet potatoes here since they’re starchy, making them the perfect baking potatoes. You can assemble this up to one day ahead if needed, and then bake right before serving. It makes a great side for a steak, but can easily be a standalone meal. Try topping it with fresh or pickled jalapeños for some added spice, or chopped tomatoes for some contrast.
Just six ingredients go into this easy sweet-and-sour pickled beets side dish. Use a mix of red and golden beets, if you like. Pickled beets can stay in your pantry for months so make extra to have on hand. They add a great tang and color to a fresh cole slaw, bright flavor and color to a cheese board and earthy notes to a spinach salad. The pickling liquid is a great base for other vegetables you will have depending on the season such as cucumbers, carrots and onions.
This mild, kid-friendly sauce is creamy and velvety, with a subtle tang from sharp cheddar. Try it with steamed or sautéed veggies, baked potatoes, nachos, open-faced roast beef sandwiches, and hot cooked macaroni or penne. Using sharp cheddar cheese is important here, as you want the zippy flavor mild just doesn't have. And here's a bonus: This slimmed-down sauce boasts a fraction of the fat you'd find in regular or processed cheese sauces.
No grill? No problem. These juicy Boneless Pork Ribs are so tender they fall apart, and the only thing better than the meat is the slightly sweet, tart, and smoky sauce. We’ve hit all the flavors you’re looking for in barbecue, resulting in a combination of tastes that’s juuuuuust right for a backyard cookout or family dinner. Be sure to get boneless country style ribs for this recipe. You can ask your butcher to cut a boneless pork shoulder into 1 1/2 inch-thick slabs. The process requires that you bake the ribs covered in the beginning, to retain the juice that are released from the meat, and uncovered at the end to give them a nice exterior texture and lots of texture. Serve with your favorite comfort-style side, like potato salad, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, or grilled veggies.
Love the signature warming kick of Popeyes' fried chicken? Good news: You can skip the drive-thru and enjoy a homemade version of this fast-food favorite with our beautifully crisp, perfectly spiced copycat recipe.
A fragrant herbed butter and roasted lemon slices complement the sweet, nutty flavor of red snapper for a super-fresh dish. Complete the meal with colorful Sautéed Zucchini and Bell Peppers.Prep: 9 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes
Nourishing, vibrant, and served without pretension, paella has held a place of honor and practicality in Spanish homes for centuries. If mussels aren't your favorite, you can easily substitute littleneck clams in their place--just be sure to thoroughly scrub the clams' shells in cold water before using. To round out the meal, choose a good Spanish red wine from the Rioja region, grab a crusty baguette, and serve with a light salad.
Dinner guests are guaranteed to be impressed with this deceptively easy Pulled Chicken Sandwich recipe, which includes a seven-ingredient rub and a simple 15-minute sauce that comes together while the chicken grills. Serve on buns, over fresh greens, or on top of a baked potato for a filling dinner.
Thanksgiving isn't complete without a homemade sweet potato casserole. Top this lightened version of a basic sweet potato casserole recipe with both marshmallows and toasted pecans. Need more Thanksgiving side dish ideas? Check out our Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide.
Brining overnight in a salt-and-cider mixture makes this chicken recipeincredibly flavorful and moist; basting with reduced apple cider adds a hint of sweetness to the finished roasted chicken. Use tongs to carefully remove skin from the hot chicken.
This creamy, dreamy sauce takes minutes to prepare and takes everything from steamed broccoli to a piece of roasted chicken to a whole new level of deliciousness. You can store any leftover vinaigrette in a lidded container in the fridge. Just keep in mind that the butter will re-solidify and you will need to reheat the vinaigrette to loosen it back up.
For a festive occasion, few treats can match the celebratory spirit of a classic birthday cake—and this easy-to-follow formula is the only one you’ll ever need. Our birthday cake recipe yields two dense layers of buttery, vanilla-forward white cake wrapped in classically rich buttercream frosting. For the signature, picture perfect birthday cake look, don’t forget to garnish your frosted cake with rainbow sprinkles. You can also stir a handful of colored sprinkles right into the cake batter to create a funfetti effect.
The name says it all—this pot pie is damn delicious! This crowd-winning chicken pot pie recipe comes from Julie Grimes’s $10 Dinners: Delicious Meals for a Family of 4 that Don't Break the Bank; grab a copy today for more budget-friendly recipes that taste like a million bucks.
Pureed with flavorful aromatics, white beans shine as a dairy-free hero, delivering creamy, rich body to our vegan Alfredo sauce. Whether you follow a vegan diet, you’ve cut out dairy, or you’re simply looking for a delicious (low-fat) new pasta dish to add into your rotation, you’re going to love this flavorful white bean Alfredo. The nutritional yeast is a key ingredient of the sauce, as it provides a near-cheesy umami flavor, so it’s worth picking up even if it’s not already a staple in your pantry.
Dijon mustard, sharp Cheddar, and hot sauce are the three secret ingredients in this creamy baked macaroni and cheese that give the casserole an extra bite. Pair this comfort food with a side salad to round out the meal.Prep: 15 minutes, Cook: 40 minutes
This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can’t leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner.
No dish is quite as soothing as a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup. Slow cookers couldn't have made the road to comfort any easier: Simply toss in the ingredients, switch on, and then walk away. We love old-fashioned, wide egg noodles for this recipe. To make sure they aren't mushy and overcooked, don't leave them in the slow cooker any longer than 10 minutes.
Quick Traditional Sweet Potato Casserole is ridiculously easy and goes into the oven in only 10 minutes, thanks to sweet canned yams. To boost flavor and add richness, we counter the canned spuds with luscious creme fraiche; chunks of almonds bring big brunch to our sweet potato casserole.
"I created this recipe after tasting the bourbon salmon from my local grocery seafood counter. Mine has received rave reviews, even from picky eaters who don't normally try salmon." --Esther Maples, Harlem, GA