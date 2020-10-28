Boneless Pork Ribs

Rating: 5 stars 1

No grill? No problem. These juicy Boneless Pork Ribs are so tender they fall apart, and the only thing better than the meat is the slightly sweet, tart, and smoky sauce. We’ve hit all the flavors you’re looking for in barbecue, resulting in a combination of tastes that’s juuuuuust right for a backyard cookout or family dinner. Be sure to get boneless country style ribs for this recipe. You can ask your butcher to cut a boneless pork shoulder into 1 1/2 inch-thick slabs. The process requires that you bake the ribs covered in the beginning, to retain the juice that are released from the meat, and uncovered at the end to give them a nice exterior texture and lots of texture. Serve with your favorite comfort-style side, like potato salad, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, or grilled veggies.