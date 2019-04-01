Easy Seafood Pasta Dinners
For a quick and easy dinner that's perfect for a special occasion or just a regular weeknight, these recipes are the perfect fit! Just toss together pasta, quick-cooking seafood, and simple sauces for delicious and easy pasta dinners that everyone is sure to love.
Scallop Pasta with Catalan Romesco Sauce
Scallop Pasta with Catalan Romesco Sauce Recipe
Coming from the Catalonia region of Spain, Romesco is a versatile sauce made from nuts and red peppers. It works great on roast chicken, grilled vegetables, or this Spanish-inspired pasta adorned with shaved Manchego cheese and slivered almonds.
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp Recipe
Many healthy eaters are quick to cut pasta out of their diets, but dishes like this have plenty of good-for-you benefits. This Pasta Primavera is filled with colorful veggies and light shrimp, and the homemade sauce isn't heavy like its jarred or cream-filled counterparts. To make this dinner vegetarian, simply nix the shrimp and use water or vegetable stock instead of chicken stock. You might not believe that you can prepare a wholesome family meal in 30 minutes and one pot, but trust us. The key to this one-pot dish is cooking the shrimp, vegetables, and pasta in stages. When combined, all of the ingredients will be perfectly al dente and coated in a tasty sauce that is slightly thickened by the starch in the pasta. Add more spring flavor by stirring in a tablespoon of chopped soft herbs such as parsley, dill, or basil into the pasta along with the cooked shrimp.
Pesto Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine
Pesto Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine Recipe
Put your knife away—store-bought pesto and precut broccoli florets mean no chopping required. Your Dutch oven pulls triple duty in this recipe by cooking the pasta, blanching the broccoli, and bringing the whole dish together, all in one pot.
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Kick up the weeknight dinner routine with this easy (and cheesy!) Cajun Shrimp Alfredo. Incredibly creamy and offering a mouthwatering Cajun kick, this just-spicy-enough pasta dish delivers major flavor with minimal effort. We opted to keep it classic using fettuccine noodles, but any pasta shape will work great!
Crab Pasta with Prosecco and Meyer Lemon Sauce
Crab Pasta with Prosecco and Meyer Lemon Sauce Recipe
West Coast Dungeness crab and Meyer lemons, both in season now, come together deliciously in this special-occasion pasta. At A16 Rockridge, chef Rocky Maselli made it with housemade squid-ink tonnarelli; we opted for fettuccine since it's easier to find.
Linguine and Clam Sauce
Linguine and Clam Sauce Recipe
Traditionally made with crushed red pepper, this recipe uses fresh Serrano chiles to heat things up. For a milder dish, use Fresno chiles.
Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Green Garlic
Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Green Garlic Recipe
Light, lively green garlic and a little cream make this a perfect winter-into-spring pasta dish. The thin noodles soak up the sauce fast, so serve it immediately.
Clams with Pasta and Bacon
Clams with Pasta and Bacon Recipe
Spanish fideos--short, thin noodles--give this dish a satisfying heft. If your grocery store doesn't carry them, use angel-hair pasta instead. Serve family-style right out of the pot or in a large bowl.
Shrimp and Broccoli Rotini
Shrimp and Broccoli Rotini Recipe
This is a great go-to pasta recipe that you can whip up in a pinch with essentially whatever you have on hand. You can try swapping the shrimp for white beans to turn the lemony seafood pasta into a vibrant vegetarian entrée.
Shrimp Scampi
Elegant dinners don't have to take a long time and a ton of effort—this one only takes 10 minutes.
Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle
Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle Recipe
Lemony breadcrumbs add a delightful crunch to this dish.
Spicy Shrimp Noodles
These superfast bowls satisfy with filling brown rice noodles and fresh shrimp. If you can't find brown rice noodles, substitute your favorite whole-grain linguine or fettuccine.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli and Tomatoes
Sheet-Pan Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli and Tomatoes Recipe
Shrimp Scampi, a no-fail family favorite, has legitimately never been easier—oh, and we upgraded it with veggies, too. All the flavorful magic of this recipe happens on the sheet pan: Roasting shrimp, cooking broccoli and tomatoes, and creating a vibrantly mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce. Once you pull all of the saucy scampi goodness from the oven, simply serve over cooked pasta or polenta with crusty bread. And there you have it, only 2 pans to wash (your sheet pan and the pot you boil your starch in) and a well-rounded, delicious dinner that only took a matter of minutes to make. This, my friends, is how you win a weeknight.
Bacon and Shrimp Pasta Toss
Bacon and Shrimp Pasta Toss Recipe
Bacon and Shrimp Pasta Toss is a quick, one-dish meal that boasts only 396 calories per serving and packs a whopping 26 grams of protein.
Shrimp and Pasta with Creamy Pesto Sauce
Shrimp and Pasta with Creamy Pesto Sauce Recipe
This shrimp and pasta recipe is laced with pesto and cream and can be prepared in just 15 minutes and with only 6 ingredients. It goes great with a glass of pinot gris.
Shrimp Arrabbiata
Sweet shrimp is ideal for spicy dishes like this. If you want just a light lick of heat, use 1/4 teaspoon red pepper.
Seared Scallops with Fresh Linguine and Romano Cheese
Seared Scallops with Fresh Linguine and Romano Cheese Recipe
The key to obtaining the perfect sear on the scallops is to cook them in a very hot pan. Fresh linguine has a silky texture that provides a nice contrast to the browned crust on the scallops. Add mixed greens tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Steamed Clams and Tomatoes with Angel Hair Pasta
Steamed Clams and Tomatoes with Angel Hair Pasta Recipe
Store-bought clam juice adds great flavor to a quick pasta dish. Serve with crusty bread and a simple green salad to round out dinner.
Cajun Shrimp and Andouille Alfredo Sauce Over Pasta
Cajun Shrimp and Andouille Alfredo Sauce Over Pasta Recipe
Fettuccine topped with creamy and rich Cajun shrimp and Andouille alfredo sauce makes a hearty meal perfect for entertaining.