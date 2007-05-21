20+ Mexican Meals in Minutes
Make it Mexican tonight with these simple, savory dishes. In under an hour you can have any of these recipes on the dinner table, from hearty taco salads to crispy chimichangas and gooey quesadillas.
Chicken-and-Black Bean Chimichangas
Upgrade your burritos by crisping them in a skillet.
Black Bean Tostadas
Feel free to riff on this recipe by adding whatever you have on hand, including lettuce, halved cherry tomatoes, or chopped cucumber.
Zucchini and Bean Burritos
The bean mixture acts as a barrier between the tortilla and the zucchini, so the burritos stay crisp.
Beef and Bean Taco Salad
To help keep the tortillas in the shape of a bowl, keep the ramekins on the pan when you flip the tortillas over, and use them as supports to help prop up the tortilla bowls.
Chicken Quesadilla
This kid-friendly quesadilla requires just 6 ingredients.
Turkey Taco Burritos
Speedy assembly and bold, familiar flavors earn these burritos a regular place in the dinner rotation. For an extra boost, char the tortillas on a stovetop burner before you assemble the burritos.
20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas
This Mexican meal comes together quickly. All you have to do is prepare the sauce, shred a rotisserie chicken, and pop the enchiladas in the oven for a few minutes.
Smoky Steak Fajitas
Fajitas can be a little boring, don't you think? Not when they're topped with this savory onion and bell pepper mixture. This nutritious meal can be on your table in 30 minutes!
Cheese Quesadillas
Prepare these kid-friendly quesadillas on the grill for a smoky flavor and pretty presentation. Stuff with cooked chicken breast, veggies, or additional cheese, if desired.
Mexican Chorizo Hash
This breakfast-for-dinner skillet gets heat from spicy Mexican chorizo. Don't stir the potatoes too much as they cook so they crisp in the pan.
Spicy Tortilla Soup with Shrimp and Avocado
Chipotle chile and fire-roasted tomatoes lend smokiness to this speedy tortilla soup recipe.
Speedy Huevos Rancheros
You can make delicious Huevos Rancheros in minutes if you use store-bought salsa and canned refried beans.
Lime-Cilantro Pork Tacos
This one-dish skillet supper takes very little time to prepare. Fill warmed soft tacos with the spicy pork and onion mixture then finish with a squeeze of fresh lime juice.
Black Bean-Taco Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
This no-cook salad is loaded with good-for-you veggies, roasted chicken breast, and crunchy chips. Prepare the vinaigrette up to 3 days ahead and store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.
Black Bean and Chicken Chilaquiles
This traditional Mexican breakfast requires only 8 ingredients and can be enjoyed at any time of day. Serve with a mixed green salad topped with diced avocado, tomato wedges, and olives.
Chile-Cheese Rice Burritos
Roll up flour tortillas with rice, cheese, and vegetables. This family favorite dish pairs well with a side of refried beans.
Cheesy Corn-and-Black-Bean Quesadillas
These quick quesadillas are easy, simple, and delicious.
Turkey Tamale Potpie
Capture the flavors of your favorite tamale recipe in a casserole. This hearty turkey tamale potpie takes under 40 minutes to prepare from start to finish.
Tex-Mex Beef Tacos
Add some pizazz to traditional soft tacos by including corn kernels and black beans in the filling. The mixture also works well in crunchy corn taco shells.
Mexican Skillet Casserole
Serve with corn chips for dipping, or roll this yummy mixture up in a tortilla with some chopped romaine lettuce for an amazing burrito.
Mexican Chicken Wrap
Add kick to your chicken wrap with a spicy, Mexican salsa.