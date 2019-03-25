30+ One-Dish Dinners That Are Perfect for Busy Nights
Simplify weeknight cooking with these wonderful, one-dish dinners that come together in a flash. From easy pasta suppers to versatile chicken recipes, you're definitely going to want to bookmark these great dinners to add to your weekly rotation.
Skillet Chicken Thighs with Spring Vegetables and Shallot Vinaigrette
Skillet Chicken Thighs with Spring Vegetables and Shallot Vinaigrette Recipe
This elegant single-skillet meal for two is deceptively easy to make. Ready in under an hour, this skillet chicken dinner includes your protein (perfectly golden-crisp chicken thighs), green veggies (peas and asparagus), a starch (baby Yukon gold potatoes), and a whole lot of vibrant flavor (hello, shallot vinaigrette). A great recipe for anyone cooking for one or two, this easy weeknight chicken dinner is one you're sure to come back to again and again.
Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole
Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole Recipe
This healthy whole-grain spin on a comfort food classic is indulgent, creamy, and a guaranteed family-pleaser.
One-Pan Broccoli-Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese
One-Pan Broccoli-Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese Recipe
Butternut squash puree enhances the color of this one-dish wonder without distracting from the cheesy flavor, and it sneaks in another serving of vegetables.
Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloin and Peppers
Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloin and Peppers Recipe
This dish comes together in just one pan, making for quick cleanup and tons of flavor as the elements build on each other.
Taco-Tot Casserole
Tex-Mex meets tater tots in this easy, inexpensive, and all-around comforting one-dish dinner. Our spicy twist on the classic tater tot casserole consists of a succulent ground beef filling—featuring creamy black beans, crisp-sweet corn, cheese, and mild green chiles for a kick—topped with crispy tater tots, and finished with a drizzle of an addictively spicy and tangy sour cream sauce. Top this fiesta of a casserole with fresh garnishes, such as avocado, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro, and it's as perfect to serve at your next football feast as it is for a casual weeknight meal. We use 85/15 lean ground beef for this recipe and recommend that you do not go with anything leaner, as the higher fat percentage both contributes to the filling's rich flavor and keeps it from drying out while baking.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Chicken Enchilada Casserole Recipe
These enchiladas are a cinch to assemble and easy to freeze--just cover one of the pans with foil.
Thai Basil Chicken Stir-Fry
Thai Basil Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe
Red bell peppers are the star vegetable in this stir-fry, a crisp, sweet counterpoint to the serrano chile heat. Use any vegetables you like, but keep it simple; one or two vegetables, plus the basil and chicken, are all you need.
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce Recipe
This dish is a revelation. Throw all of your ingredients into one pot over medium-high heat, and about 25 minutes later you'll have noodles perfectly coated in a luscious tomato-basil sauce. This is any busy mom's weeknight dinner perfection. If entertaining, serve with one of our easy green salad recipes for the complete dinner experience.
Meltingly Tender Chicken with Miso, Ginger, and Carrots
Meltingly Tender Chicken with Miso, Ginger, and Carrots Recipe
There is very little hands-on prep here; your oven does most of the work. The combination of flavors is exuberant, and the texture of the chicken is as succulent as can be.
Pesto Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine
Pesto Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine Recipe
Put your knife away—store-bought pesto and precut broccoli florets mean no chopping required. Your Dutch oven pulls triple duty in this recipe by cooking the pasta, blanching the broccoli, and bringing the whole dish together, all in one pot.
Pork Medallions with Grainy Mustard Sauce
Pork Medallions with Grainy Mustard Sauce Recipe
Supper doesn't get any simpler than one pan and five ingredients. To easily round out the plate for this elegant entrée, serve with a spinach salad and roasted potatoes or a bed of wild rice, and sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley.
Spanish-Style Snapper with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Spanish-Style Snapper with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce Recipe
Scoring the skin allows for fast, even cooking and super-crisp texture. Look for snapper from the Gulf of Mexico, or use one of the recommended substitutes.
One-Pot Beef Stew
The quintessential comfort food, chicken and dumplings is the classic one-pot chicken dinner.
Spring Pea Pasta with Ricotta and Herbs
Spring Pea Pasta with Ricotta and Herbs Recipe
Our one-pot primavera brings together seasonal favorites: fresh herbs, crunchy sugar snap peas, and sweet peas. Combining ricotta cheese with the salty water left over from boiling the pasta makes a super-easy, creamy sauce.
Crispy Trout with Warm Parsley-Caper Vinaigrette
Crispy Trout with Warm Parsley-Caper Vinaigrette Recipe
Look for farm-raised lake trout, an environmentally friendly choice. If you can't fit all four fillets in one pan, divide the oil in half and cook in batches of two.
One-Pot Chicken with Farro
One-Pot Chicken with Farro Recipe
This easy dish is perfect for a casual get-together with friends. Inspired by arroz con pollo, it is hearty with satisfying complexity. Cumin, saffron, and oregano season rich chicken thighs and nutty farro as the dish simmers. If using saffron, deploy it sparingly; those tiny threads bring subtle flavor and a little color to the dish, but too much will yield a medicinal taste. Serve with a side salad to complete the meal.
Shrimp Scampi
Elegant dinners don't have to take a long time and a ton of effort—this one only takes 10 minutes.
Chicken Spaghetti II
The original recipe for this comforting one-pot dish from River Road Recipes called for "boiling a hen in seasoned water." We've adapted it for today's cooks.
Maple-Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
Maple-Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potatoes Recipe
Cutting the chicken into pieces before roasting speeds up the cooking time of this sweet and savory dish.
Chicken and Rice Casserole
Chicken and Rice Casserole Recipe
Although the yellow and green squash give this chicken and rice casserole a colorful appearance, you can use one or the other, if you prefer.
Lamb Keema with Potatoes and Peas
Lamb Keema with Potatoes and Peas Recipe
This simple one-pot recipe is easy and quick enough for a weeknight dinner. Feel free to substitute ground beef for the lamb, and in season, try fresh peas for frozen, cooking them a little less time.
Black Bean and Chicken Casserole
Black Bean and Chicken Casserole Recipe
This simple Black Bean and Chicken Casserole uses a slow cooker, canned beans and rotisserie chicken to make a super-convenient family meal.
Garlic-Pork Stir-Fry
Garlic-Pork Stir-Fry is a one-wok wonder that will satisfy the appetites of your hungry crew and meet your desire for a simple, fast dinner.
Chicken Marsala Tetrazzini
Chicken Marsala Tetrazzini Recipe
This hearty chicken dish is the epitome of a comfort food classic. It doesn't get better than chicken marsala, spaghetti noodles, and fresh veggies.
Steamed Fish with Ratatouille
Steamed Fish with Ratatouille Recipe
Dinner is ready--thanks to this one-dish meal of Steamed Fish with Ratatouille. The vegetables--zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion--create a built-in side dish with the steamed fish.
Chicken Tamale Casserole
Chicken Tamale Casserole Recipe
Corn muffin mix is a quick and easy substitute to give your casserole a Tamale-like flavor. You'll taste a hint of sweet from the cream-style corn and spice from the chopped green chiles
Grilled Asian Flank Steak with Mango Salad
Grilled Asian Flank Steak with Mango Salad Recipe
Grilled Asian Flank Steak with Mango Salad delivers a wonderful combination of flavors, and this one-dish meal is on the table in just 40 minutes. The mango adds a nice sweetness to the overall dish while the peanut butter adds a mild peanutty flavor to the dressing.
Chicken Cutlets with Herbed Mushroom Sauce
Chicken Cutlets with Herbed Mushroom Sauce Recipe
Cleanup is easy with this one pan dinner (you'll make the sauce in the same pan you used to cook the cutlets). Serve the dish over mashed potatoes or with a loaf of crusty bread to sop up the earthy sauce.
One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes
One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes Recipe
This pasta dinner is a game changer: You use just enough liquid to cook the pasta--no colander needed.
Chicken-and-Cabbage Fried Rice
Chicken-and-Cabbage Fried Rice Recipe
One-dish meals make weeknight dinner a breeze, and Chicken-and-Cabbage Fried Rice is no exception. This family meal is ready in only 30 minutes.
Grilled Chicken Florentine Pasta
Grilled Chicken Florentine Pasta Recipe
Add grilled chicken, spinach and a light cream sauce to linguine for an easy one-dish meal.
Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry
Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry Recipe
For a quick dinner, cook up Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry. You'll hardly need any oil when you sitr-fry this one-dish meal in a cast-iron skillet.