60+ Easy Fall Side Dishes
Savor the robust flavors of autumn by using the season's bounty in unique side dish recipes that are easy to make and even easier to enjoy. From hearty butternut squash to earthy beets and sweet citrus, these in-season fruits and vegetables make for stand-out side dishes.
Cheesy Sorghum and Shaved Squash Pilaf
Long, slender ribbons of butternut squash make for a beautiful and unusual presentation; just be gentle when stirring so you don't break all those gorgeous pieces. Try to grab a squash with a long neck--that straight surface works best for ribboning. If you can't find sorghum, you can use farro.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Hold the mayo. Replace the usual creamy potato salad dressing with this lively lemon-dill vinaigrette. f you are taking this to a party, chill the cooked potatoes in the dressing for 30 minutes, and then assemble the salad (with the green beans, radishes, chives, and remaining dressing) on a platter just before serving. Haricots verts are slender green beans. If you can't find them, feel free to use sugar snap peas or snow peas. Cook them for one minute, along with the potatoes. You can make the lively lemon-dill vinaigrette ahead of time and store it in a Mason jar in the refrigerator. Shake it well before using. Serve this at your next outdoor barbecue or picnic and you won't even miss the traditional potato salad covered in the mayonnaise dressing. Leftover salad is great served with cold chicken or a ham sandwich.
Bitter Greens Salad with Lemon and Pecorino
Some mixed green salads seem like an afterthought. This one definitely does not. Although it may look unassuming, our Bitter Greens Salad with Lemon and Pecorino is bright, tangy, and assertive and just the right thing to serve alongside a hearty main dish like grilled steak, roasted pork, or a rich, cheesy pasta.
Shaved Apple and Fennel Salad with Crunchy Spelt
Simply put, apples and fennel are right together--the flavors are so complementary. I love the way the paper-thin slices intertwine and then get interrupted by bright hits of parsley. Canola oil may seem like an odd choice, but I wanted to keep the flavors clean and straightforward; you can always use olive oil if you'd like the vinaigrette to assert itself.
Orange-Sage Rolls
Bake these light and tender whole-grain rolls ahead and freeze up to 1 month, or make the dough ahead and bake on the day: Punch down the risen dough to form a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and chill 8 hours or overnight. Return to a bowl and let rise at room temperature for 1 1/2 hours before shaping.
Charred Okra with Tomatoes
A serrated peeler works like magic to peel plum tomatoes, sparing you the hassle of blanching and shocking in ice water to get the skins off.
Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
Okra, an important member of the canon of Southern foods, can be fried, stewed, sautéed, and roasted. One of the more traditional ways to cook okra is to partner it with onions and fresh tomatoes. This easy and delicious recipe for Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce, developed by chef and cookbook author Virginia Willis, is ready for the table in just thirty minutes. Light enough for a main dish on a summer evening, you can also serve it with fish or grilled chicken. For the best results, choose fresh okra pods no longer than 4 inches in length.
Cheesy Cauliflower Latkes
No Hanukkah celebration is complete without latkes. Go classic potato for the first night, and then try borscht-inspired beet, cheesy cauliflower and Gruyère, and earthy-sweet carrot and curry variations on the other nights. The trick to crispy cakes with less oil is to start with a very dry grated potato mixture: Drain well, and then squeeze in a clean kitchen towel. The frying oil may get too hot during successive batches; remove pan from heat for a minute or two, and lower the temperature as needed.
Poached Cherry and Goat Cheese Crostini
These elegant toasts, featuring sweet poached cherries and tangy goat cheese, are the perfect pre-meal nibble for a summer dinner party. While the recipe sounds fancy, it's super easy to prepare. You're simply simmering fresh cherries in a poaching liquid made by mixing orange liqueur, water, and a few other ingredients.This enhances the stone fruit with sweet, zesty flavor and creates a stunning crimson-hued sauce, perfect for spooning over rich and tangy goat cheese. A toss with fresh herbs and a light sprinkle of black pepper brings mellow earthiness for full harmony in every bite.
Roasted Butternut Squash with Parmesan-Garlic Breadcrumbs
For a delicious fall side dish, combine roasted butternut squash with Parmesan-garlic bread crumbs.
Classic Herb Stuffing
A straightforward holiday stuffing calls for great bread; we love the nutty, toasty dimension of a bakery whole-grain loaf. Sauté the onion, celery, and carrot mixture until tender but not browned. The added moisture from the veg will help soften the bread and make for a more cohesive stuffing.
Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole
This take on green bean casserole removes the add-ins you'd encounter with canned soup and frees up the stove and oven for all the other Thanksgiving dishes. Browning the onions adds so much flavor to the gravy while maintaining a Thanksgiving side that's still somewhat light-there's just enough sauce, but plenty of flavor. This casserole is also great reheated, or even chopped up and mixed in to a stir-fry.
Cauliflower-Goat Cheese Casserole
This simple but hearty casserole has a good balance of sweet-vegetal cauliflower, deeply sweet shallots, and tangy goat cheese, while pine nuts provide some tastiness and textural contrast. Parcooking the cauliflower keeps it from mushing out in the casserole, and using a shortcut like pre-floreted cauliflower helps get this done super fast. Go for a goat cheese log instead of crumbles-it melts much more easily. It's easy enough for a weeknight, but is tasty and comforting enough for a special occasion.
Instant Pot Brussels Sprouts and Farro Salad
Hearty and filling, this easy Instant Pot side dish was an instant hit in our test kitchen. For a vegetarian option, omit the bacon, saute the Brussels sprouts in olive oil, and cook the farro in vegetable stock.
Braised Cabbage with Apple and Bacon
Humble cabbage is an affordable and easy holiday side. Make it more elegant by braising red cabbage with apple slices. Adding bacon makes it delicious.
Brussels Sprout and Sweet Potato Salad
The side dish of champions, bite-sized sprouts and sweet potato make eating veggies easy and fun!
Roasted Butternut Squash with Pomegranate and Tahini
For a delicious fall side dish, combine roasted butternut squash with arugula and pomegranate arils and coat the mixture with a tahini dressing.
Roasted Butternut Squash with Coconut and Chile
For a delicious fall side dish, combine roasted butternut squash with coconut flakes and red chile and coat the mixture with a lime juice mixture.
Butter-Pecan Mashed Sweet Potatoes
As a shortcut to sweet potato casserole, simply bake sweet potatoes in the microwave, mash them, and top with chopped pecans. This 5-ingredient recipe also includes three additional flavor variations using maple syrup, chipotle chili, or parmesan cheese and sage.
Roasted Carrots and Fennel
Tender, caramelized Roasted Carrots and Fennel pair perfectly with a beef entrée like this Seared Flank Steak.
Browned-Butter Farro
Farro is an ancient form of wheat that has seen a resurgence in recent years. Here we toast cooked farro in a bit of browned butter for a surprisingly delicious side.
Orange-Ginger-Chile-Glazed Carrots
Roasting whole carrots in a hot oven and then giving them a final toss in a sweet glaze yields an unforgettable side dish. Look for multicolored carrots for a stunning presentation. If you can't find them at the supermarket, try a local farmers' market. We use a little chile pepper to add just a whiff of heat. Feel free to increase the pepper or omit it, if you prefer. Also, you can sub chopped fresh thyme or mild flat-leaf parsley for the rosemary.
Parmesan Polenta Rounds
Serve these flavorful polenta rounds with your main course item such as chicken, pork, or steak.
Glazed Parsnips
This side dish comes together in minutes, making it an ideal match for a more labor-intensive entrée.
Wild Rice Salad with Dried Cherries and Parsley
This grain salad tastes equally delicious when served warm or at room temperature. If serving at room temperature, let rice cool completely before adding the parsley and cherries.
Parsnip Ribbons with Miso Vinaigrette
A little sweet, a little salty, a bit of toasty, and a touch of tang--the makings of a grade-A salad
Greek Butternut Squash Salad
Salty feta cheese and olives are the perfect flavor balance to sweet, caramelized butternut squash in this simple, satisfying side dish. Bulk the salad up with rotisserie chicken and serve over bulgur, rice, or couscous for a hearty fall entree.
Roasted Kabocha Squash with Farro and Mustard Greens
We love the play of savory-sweet flavors and big textures in this hearty winter salad from Rocky Maselli of A16 Rockridge in Oakland--and also his foolproof technique for cooking farro.
Wine Pairing: A California Chardonnay that balances butteriness with brightness, like Rodney Strong 2013 Chalk Hill Estate Chardonnay (Sonoma County; $22). Winter squash is a natural partner for the apple and pear flavors in Chard; the wine's texture matches the chewy farro. --S.S.
Maple-Butternut Puree
Instead of sweet potatoes, try equally starchy, carotene-rich butternut squash for your next mash. A food processor will get the mixture silky smooth. You can also change the profile by swapping maple syrup and fresh ginger for a little ground cinnamon and curry powder or minced fresh sage and grated Parmesan cheese.
Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables
A mix of colorful root vegetables may be your star side. Peeled, prechopped butternut squash saves time, but pieces tend to be irregular and small--we prefer peeling and cubing it yourself.
Orange-Tarragon Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables
A mix of colorful root vegetables may be your star side. Peeled, prechopped butternut squash saves time, but pieces tend to be irregular and small--we prefer peeling and cubing it yourself.
Lemon-Herb Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables
A mix of colorful root vegetables may be your star side. Peeled, prechopped butternut squash saves time, but pieces tend to be irregular and small--we prefer peeling and cubing it yourself.
Sumac Hummus with Kale Ribbons and Roasted Delicata Squash
This beautiful, nourishing platter needs only some warm flatbread and a pot of herb tea to make you feel energized to face the world.
Mushroom and Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto
While old-school stovetop-stirred risotto is undeniably delicious, the pressure cooker also delivers astonishingly good results: perfectly creamy, al dente risotto without constant stirring.
Roasted Winter Squash with Honey, Tahini, and Lime
Almost any kind of winter squash can be cooked this way, including red kuri, which has a nutty flavor and a potato-like texture (red kabocha is similar but not as starchy) and mild, sweet delicata. All three varieties have tasty, edible peels, so there's no need to cut them off. They're good in stews, as a side for roasted meat, and in salads.
This recipe goes with: Sumac Hummus with Kale Ribbons and Roasted Delicata Squash.
Roasted Butternut with Sage and Thyme
Sometimes the simplest dishes are the best. In this one, butternut squash combines with oil, sage, and thyme for a can't-be-beat weeknight side.
Butternut Squash and Swiss Chard Tart with Olive Oil Crust
To speed up prep time, roast the squash and par-bake the crust simultaneously.
Roasted Butternut Squash, Apples, and Figs with Sage Brown Butter
If you only want to use one sheet pan and make 4 servings, divide this recipe in half, and save the extra half of your par-cooked butternut squash for a soup, roast, or stuffing.
Acorn Squash with Sage-Cranberry Rice Stuffing
Chili-Roasted Acorn Squash
Coat acorn squash slices with a mixture of chili powder, cumin, and paprika before roasting them until tender.
Acorn Squash with Pomegranate and Kale Tabbouleh
This is a fun dish to "carve" at the table, as each person gets one wedge to enjoy as a side dish. For an entrée take, give each person half a squash.
Sweet Potato Pockets
Tired of sweet potato casserole and looking for a fresh way to serve this fall favorite? Simply stuff won ton wrappers with canned mashed sweet potatoes, boil, and sauté in oil until golden brown.
Grilled Sweet Potato-Poblano Salad
Mediterranean Green Beans
Use the olive mix to dress other veggies, such as tomato wedges, cooked baby potatoes, or roasted bell peppers.
Green Beans with Chanterelles and Cipollini
Chanterelle mushrooms and cipollini onions are worth the splurge, but you can substitute halved cremini mushrooms and frozen pearl onions and the results will still be very tasty.
Bacon-Brown Sugar Brussels Sprouts
Lots of flavor—and only five ingredients—make this Brussels sprouts recipe a winner. Even reviewers who aren't sprouts fans like this version
Roasted Parsnips
Though mildly sweet like their carrot cousins, parsnips are starchy, like potatoes. Subbing them for spuds, as in this recipe, is a good way to expand your winter repertoire.
Pecan White and Brown Rice Pilaf
Dress up a simple rice pilaf with dried cranberries and toasted pecans for full autumn flavor. Mixing brown rice with white rice makes this dish great for transitioning to whole grains.
Raw Spiced Applesauce
In this easy homemade applesauce recipe, you don't have to peel the apples, or even cook them. The whole thing is made in a food processor.
Roasted Root Vegetables
Roasting root vegetables (such as parsnips, carrots, and potatoes) in olive oil, salt and pepper creates a rich, caramelized flavor and transforms these simple veggies into a memorable side dish for pork or beef.
Sautéed Chard Agrodolce
Agrodolce is Italian for sour-sweet flavors typically created with vinegar and sugar. It's a perfect counterpoint to sautéed greens in this quick and simple side dish.
Cider-Glazed Carrots
Infuse julienne-cut carrots with the flavor of apple cider by glazing with a sauce made from brown sugar, butter, cider vinegar, and seasonings. This side is easy enough to serve on busy weeknights, yet pretty enough to include on holiday dinner menus.
Butternut Squash with Green Chile and Mustard Seeds
Accent classic butternut squash with brown mustard seeds and sliced serrano chile for a Southwestern-inspired side dish. Substitute a 2-lb bag of precut butternut squash to save some prep time.
Pumpkin-Sage Polenta
Pair this richly flavored polenta with ham steaks or pork tenderloin for a satisfying supper. Aromatic sage perfectly complements the light pumpkin flavor.
Cane Syrup-Glazed Acorn Squash
Cane syrup adds old-fashioned Southern sweetness to this stunning side. Feel free to use maple syrup or honey instead.
Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach
"Creamy spinach casserole has always been a favorite in my family, so it's a sure-fire hit for any gathering. The pimiento cheese flavors give it a uniquely Southern twist." --Perre Coleman Magness, author of Pimento Cheese: The Cookbook
Sautéed Green Beans and Pears
This side takes just 10 minutes to prepare and 5 minutes to cook. Simply sauté sliced pears with butter, brown sugar, and balsamic vinegar and combine with green beans steamed in the microwave.
Cauliflower with Anchovy Breadcrumbs
Spice up this cauliflower by adding crumbs which add texture and great flavor.
Cauliflower with Coconut Curry Sauce
Love cauliflower? Get ready to love it even more with this decadent coconut curry sauce.
Cardamom-Glazed Carrots
Turn up the volume on classic glazed carrots with exotic cardamom and fragrant fresh ginger. If you can find multicolored carrots, use them for a lovely presentation. The parchment paper lid slows moisture loss just enough to form a beautiful glaze.
Farro Stuffing with Butternut Squash, Red Onion, and Almonds
Earthy flavors and starchy comfort come from whole-grain farro, not bread, in this nontraditional stuffing. You can assemble up to 2 days ahead. Take out of the fridge, let stand at room temperature 45 minutes, then bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Roasted Fennel with Rosemary Breadcrumbs
Instead of roasted root vegetables or Brussels sprouts, try roasted fennel. Fennel has licorice notes that mellow in the oven, becoming slightly sweet. A splash of cider vinegar at the end brightens the dish.