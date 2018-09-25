60+ Easy Fall Side Dishes

Roasted Kabocha Squash with Farro and Mustard Greens Recipe

We love the play of savory-sweet flavors and big textures in this hearty winter salad from Rocky Maselli of A16 Rockridge in Oakland--and also his foolproof technique for cooking farro.

Wine Pairing: A California Chardonnay that balances butteriness with brightness, like Rodney Strong 2013 Chalk Hill Estate Chardonnay (Sonoma County; $22). Winter squash is a natural partner for the apple and pear flavors in Chard; the wine's texture matches the chewy farro. --S.S.