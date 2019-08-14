20 Incredibly Easy Recipes for College Students
Sure, there are always exceptions—but the typical 18-year-old isn't exactly a wiz in the kitchen. College is a time to experiment with food and grow as a cook. Don't waste those precious years on fast food, takeout, and dining hall slop. We've compiled 20 recipes that are so easy, even a college student can tackle them with confidence. And don't worry: Plenty of them can be made in the microwave.
Easy Taco Salad
Perfect for hectic weeknights, this easy taco salad recipe is something both kids and adults will love. The beauty of taco salad is that it's entirely customizable to your favorite taco components, so feel free to stray from the recipe to accommodate whatever you're craving and/or the ingredients you already have on hand.
Make-Ahead Microwave Breakfast Sandwiches
Make-Ahead Microwave Breakfast Sandwiches Recipe
If your mornings tend to be busy, grabbing an egg sandwich from the corner store or drive-through may be the only way to get a boost of energy before work.
Microwave Poached Eggs
Making a poached egg at home is easy thanks to your loyal kitchen friend, the microwave. That's right: You can stop fretting about the size of the pot, the temperature of the water, or the merits of adding a splash of vinegar and just zap that egg instead.
Cheesecake Crescent Rolls
Cheesecake Crescent Rolls Recipe
For holiday brunches, overnight company, and any manner of potluck, consider this recipe your secret weapon. Easy as they are to make, these Cheesecake Crescent Rolls will always score rave reviews.
Easy Taco Soup
In addition to being super simple, this easy taco soup recipe makes a lot of food, meaning you won't have to worry about lunch or dinner for the next few days. Most of the ingredients are already in your pantry, so everything comes together quickly.
Easy Chili
Look no further for the ultimate, easy chili recipe. With just a push of a button, your weekday dinner is taken care of as the chili cooks away in the slow-cooker. Add chili to your next barbeque to top grilled sausages for an upgraded version of chili dogs.
Quick and Easy Nachos
This platter of goodness represents the lowest-effort end of the homemade nachos spectrum. Although this game day-perfect platter of beefy, cheesy nachos comes together quickly, it delivers the classic meld of flavors and textures that you want from everyone's favorite appetizer.
Easy Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Easy Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Recipe
Pancake batter eliminates the need for actual dough. You can even use the stuff out of the box. No judgement here. It's all about adding a buttery cinnamon filling to each and every pancake.
Easy Oven Rice
For anyone who's ever struggled with cooking rice on the stovetop (and no, it's not just you…), this easy oven rice recipe is for you. Say hello to your new foolproof method for perfect, fluffy rice—every time. The only real "tricks" to nailing this baked rice recipe are avoiding over-stirring and fighting the urge to "peek" while the rice is cooking.
Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Baked Macaroni and Cheese Recipe
Classic, baked macaroni and cheese like mom makes is easier to whip up than you might think! With just a handful of simple ingredients, most of which you probably already have on hand, this simple side is ready to be devoured in just under an hour.
Microwave Orange Chocolate Mug Cake
Microwave Orange Chocolate Mug Cake Recipe
When you're home alone and craving a home-baked dessert, the mug cake is your friend. Dense, moist, and warm, like a steamed pudding, the single-serving dessert cooks in just a couple of minutes in the microwave. This one is loaded with citrus and a touch of dark chocolate. For best results, use a small orange; otherwise, the cake gets soggy.
Easy Roasted Chicken Breasts with Tomatoes and White Beans
Easy Roasted Chicken Breasts with Tomatoes and White Beans Recipe
This simple baked chicken packs a ton of flavor atop a nice, toasty mixture of beans, tomatoes, and herbs. Since the chicken cooks on top of the vegetables, its juice add to the sauciness of the burst, roasted tomatoes, the buttery olives, and the tender creamy beans.
Easy Chicken Fajitas
Make chicken fajitas a go-to weeknight dish. Our easy chicken fajitas recipe—which calls for fewer than 10 ingredients and comes together in just 20 minutes—is perfect for kids and adults alike.
Easy Guacamole
If you've ever wondered how to make guacamole that's the perfect, creamy consistency, trust us, the food processor makes quick work of this crowd-pleasing dip. Our Easy Guacamole is just that—ridiculously easy.
Microwavable Keto Cheese Crisps
Microwavable Keto Cheese Crisps Recipe
This keto-friendly snack only calls for one—yes, ONE—ingredient and comes together in about four minutes in the microwave. Cheez-Its won't know what hit 'em.
Easy Chicken Parmesan
Comforting Italian classic? Check. Budget-friendly? Check. Super easy? Check, check, check. What more could you want from a chicken parmesan recipe?
Spaghetti and Easy Meatballs
Spaghetti and Easy Meatballs Recipe
Serve a classic Italian-inspired dish for dinner. The easy meatball method will make you skip buying store-bought meatballs for good. Whether you're serving adults or a family-friendly crew, this dish is a pitch-perfect crowd pleaser.
Easy Vegetable-Ham Frittata
Easy Vegetable-Ham Frittata Recipe
When it's too hot outside to turn on your oven, your slow cooker is a lifesaver. Microwave leftovers about a minute, checking after 30 seconds.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
When we say easy, we mean easy. You don't even have to cook the noodles for this speedy yet impressive lasagna that always gets rave reviews. Lasagna is a family favorite, but this version is extra-special because it only requires 5 quick ingredients
Turkey and Swiss Pinwheels
Turkey and Swiss Pinwheels Recipe
For a quick snack or easy lunch, it doesn't get much more simple than these easy turkey roll-ups. Better yet? Multiply the recipe as needed for a simple and easy party platter!