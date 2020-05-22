10+ Easy Pot Pie Recipes to Enjoy Tonight
Chicken pot pie may be the ultimate downhome food, but there's more to pot pie than just chicken and veggies. You might be tempted to reach for a frozen pie to pop in the oven, but there's no need. From cornbread-topped chili pot pie to a creamy crab version, we've served up plenty of ways to enjoy this classic dish. Roll up your sleeves, whip up one of these easy pot pies, and get ready to enjoy a comforting one-dish dinner.
Best Damn Chicken Pot Pie
The name says it all—this pot pie is damn delicious! This crowd-winning chicken pot pie recipe comes from Julie Grimes's $10 Dinners: Delicious Meals for a Family of 4 that Don't Break the Bank; grab a copy today for more budget-friendly recipes that taste like a million bucks.
Chicken Mushroom Potpie
This homey pie boasts creamy, savory sauce and refrigerated piecrust dough for convenience.
Shrimp Alfredo Pot Pie
Creamy, luscious, and very rich, this pot pie is super delicious and highly comforting. Store-bought Alfredo sauce makes prep a breeze.
Supreme Pizza Pie
As it turns out, loading all of the cheesy supreme pizza goodness into a flaky crust makes for one supremely delicious pot pie.
Oyster-Bacon Pot Pie
On the fence about oysters? Consider this Chesapeake Bay-inspired number your gateway dish. This gussied-up riff features a golden puff pastry crown over a creamy, briny filling. You can also make this recipe in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Seal puff pastry sheet over filling, brush with egg wash, and bake as directed.
Three-Bean Cassoulet with Cornmeal Dumplings
Traditional cassoulets feature sausage, confit, and white beans slow-simmered for hours. This Southern-inspired twist calls for a mix of frozen lima beans, butter beans, and black-eyed peas and swaps the sausage for ham. Homemade cornmeal dumplings top it all off and turn this cassoulet into a bona fide pot pie.
Tamale Chicken Potpies
Pot pies go south of the border in these hearty meat-and-veggie pies for one. Top a blend of ground chicken, zucchini, corn, tomatoes, and green chiles with a simple cornmeal-and-cheese batter, then bake until golden brown.
Drop Biscuit Chicken Potpie
Buttery buttermilk biscuits make this family-style fave irresistible, and they couldn't be simpler to prepare, even for biscuit novices.
Creamy Seafood Pot Pie
Seafood makes an unbelievable, if uncommon, filling for a pot pie. Cod stars in this hearty dish, accompanied by sweet potatoes, leeks, green beans, and subtle seasonings.
Chicken Potpie Empanadas
Try a new twist on classic chicken potpie by enjoying them in Spanish-style empanadas.
Chicken Potpie Skillet Pizza
Try this quick, playful spin to turn pizza night on its head—in a good way. You get all the creamy goodness of chicken potpie, in a fun, eat-with-your-hands way that kids will love. Grown-ups will dig it, too, especially if you offer hot sauce at the table. Cooking the pizza in a preheated cast-iron skillet makes the crust wonderfully crispy so that it doesn't sog out when the creamy sauce goes on. Be sure to use only 10 ounces of dough (though you'll likely have to purchase in a 1-pound or larger ball); save the remaining dough to make breadsticks the next night.
Italian-Style Pizza Pot Pie
For a twist on traditional pizza, try this Italian-style pot pie featuring ground beef, Italian sausage, fresh veggies, pasta sauce, cheese, and Italian seasoning.