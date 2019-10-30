10 Easy Recipes That Start With Canned Dough

Sausage and Cheese Biscuit Pull-Apart Bread Recipe

If a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich married a batch of warm, buttery biscuits, their children would be this sausage and cheese pull-apart bread. Premade biscuit dough provides a base for this easy-to-tear loaf before it's loaded with cooked sausage

In terms of cheese and sausage, you should feel free to have fun with the flavors. Here we've used classic country sausage, sharp cheddar, and salty Parmesan, but why not change it up? Try spicy chorizo with monterey jack and cotija, or chicken-apple sausage with yellow cheddar and a bit of grated manchego.

