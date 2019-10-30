10 Easy Recipes That Start With Canned Dough
Dough is delicious, but it is not always convenient. That's where pre-made, refrigerated types, like canned crescent rolls and canned biscuit dough, come to the rescue. Canned dough is a shortcut that can yield incredible appetizers, casseroles, pull-apart breads, and finger foods that people will swear are homemade. It's always worth it to stock a can or two in your fridge, and here's some of our favorite ways to use it.
Cinnamon Apple Pull-Apart Bread
For a special breakfast that's sure to impress, this easy Cinnamon Apple Pull-Apart Bread is a must. Not only is it a looker, but every fluffy crevice and golden fold of this loaf is smattered with irresistibly buttery, apple and cinnamon-brown sugar goodness. Using canned biscuits keeps this pull-apart bread recipe simple enough for bakers of all skill levels; however, it's what you bring to the convenience dough product that yields a treat that tastes completely homemade. If you find that your melted butter begins to re-solidify slightly after you've stirred in the vanilla extract, no worries—just pop it back into the microwave for a few seconds and proceed with brushing the biscuit dough rounds. When arranging the stacks of dough into your pan, keep in mind that the dough will need space to rise and expand a bit as it bakes. A tangy cream cheese drizzle over the warm cinnamon-apple bread is certainly a welcome finishing touch, but it's not essential if you'd rather dig in immediately.
Cheesecake Crescent Rolls
For holiday brunches, overnight company, and any manner of potluck, consider this recipe your secret weapon. Easy as they are to make, these Cheesecake Crescent Rolls will always score rave reviews.
Sausage and Cheese Biscuit Pull-Apart Bread
If a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich married a batch of warm, buttery biscuits, their children would be this sausage and cheese pull-apart bread. Premade biscuit dough provides a base for this easy-to-tear loaf before it's loaded with cooked sausage
In terms of cheese and sausage, you should feel free to have fun with the flavors. Here we've used classic country sausage, sharp cheddar, and salty Parmesan, but why not change it up? Try spicy chorizo with monterey jack and cotija, or chicken-apple sausage with yellow cheddar and a bit of grated manchego.
Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip
Two finger food favorites collide as pigs in a blanket get an everything bagel makeover. Rather than the traditional canned biscuit or croissant dough, the "blanket" of this playful appetizer is made with fresh pizza dough that is first boiled, brushed with egg wash, and rolled in an "everything" seasoning blend (poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried minced onion, dried minced garlic, and coarse salt) before being baked. Using a yeasted dough and this double cooking method is what gives these tailgate-ready bites their bagel personality. Serve them up with a tangy cream cheese dip for a party-perfect snack platter.
Chicken and Dumplin Soup
Refrigerated biscuits make this ultimate comfort food ever so easy!
Ham Biscuit Casserole
With eggs, ham, and biscuits, this easy breakfast casserole has everything you need for a complete brunch spread all in one easy dish.
Big & Meaty Sloppy Joe Hand Pies
Enjoy these hand pies made using beef and Pillsbury® Big & Flaky crescent dinner rolls - a delicious dinner that's ready in 30 minutes.
Sausage and Cheese Crescent Squares
Sausage and two kinds of cheese turn Pillsbury® crescents dough into a rich and tasty appetizer.
Pigs in a Blanket
Pigs in a blanket, a classic 5-ingredient appetizer, is a perfect last-minute appetizer for entertaining guests.
Baked Crescent Churros
Just four ingredients in a speedy version of the crispy Mexican classic, cinnamon-sugar-spinkled churros.