30 Five-Ingredient Thanksgiving Recipes

Updated October 20, 2021
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Holiday meal planning is easy when you plan your menu around these festive 5-ingredient recipes. From succulent main dishes of turkey and ham to comforting sides of scalloped vegetables or mashed potatoes, you'll have a short shopping list for Thanksgiving this year if you choose these simple recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Cherry-Smoked Turkey on the Grill

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia Pursell
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The time put into the cooking process of this turkey is what garners such a stellar flavor. The smokey char that the exterior gets from the grill gives it a golden color and an even better rustic flavor. This turkey truly shines as an alternative method for Thanksgiving fare. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Herb-Roasted Carrots

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A simple side of roasted carrots is the breather a crowded table needs--a bit of palate relief (and ease for the cook) that still looks elegant. Use leftover cilantro in turkey chili or tacos.

3 of 30

Pure and Simple Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Styling: Claire Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Nothing on your Thanksgiving menu is easier than cranberry sauce, whether you keep it classic or spice it up.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Green Beans with Crisp Meyer Lemon Bread Crumbs

Credit: Greg DuPree
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Olive oil– and citrus-toasted crumbs make this Thanksgiving staple special.

5 of 30

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Just whole buttermilk, butter, and crème fraîche make this dish wow-worthy.

6 of 30

Skillet Squash Blossom

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay E. Clarke
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The best part of this show-stopping dish is the caramelized edges.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Balsamic Cranberry-Onion Jam

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This jam is an excellent, refined sugar-free alternative to the traditional, often too-sweet sauce, and tastes even better a day or two after it's made. Because fresh cranberries are so tart on their own, be sure to use a sweet onion such as Vidalia in the jam. Pair this condiment with your Thanksgiving plate, then use as a sandwich spread for holiday leftovers.

8 of 30

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Smoked Paprika-Honey Butter

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Smoked paprika plays off the natural sweetness of the roasted sweet potatoes and gives the butter mixture a rich garnet color. Because of the sheer number of dishes available at Thanksgiving, we keep the serving size to a more modest one-half of a potato per person. You could also use small (4-oz.) sweet potatoes or cut the roasted potatoes crosswise into large pieces before drizzling with the butter mixture.

9 of 30

Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay E. Clarke
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toasty brown-butter croutons make simple roasted Brussels sprouts holiday worthy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Molasses-Glazed Turkey

Credit: Luca Trovato
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add sweet, tangy flavor to your holiday bird by brushing it with a mixture of molasses and Dijon mustard.

11 of 30

Buttermilk-Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Ellen Silverman; Styling: Toni Brogan
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Transform mashed potatoes from plain to perfect with the addition of tangy buttermilk and sharp Parmesan cheese.

12 of 30

Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Fantasy

Credit: Oxmoor House
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This decadent ice cream dessert starts with a frozen pumpkin pie or a pie from your supermarket bakery. All you have to do is freeze it, break it into chunks, then combine with ice cream, caramel topping, and toasted pecans. You may never go back to plain pumpkin pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Thanksgiving Punch

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve your holiday guests a festive fall drink made with pomegranate juice, pineapple juice and ginger ale.

14 of 30

Sweet-and-Sour Green Beans

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of green bean casserole, go with a simpler dish featuring beans flavored with bacon, onion, sugar, and cider vinegar.

15 of 30

Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

Credit: Beau Gustafson; Styling: Sissy Lamberton
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add yeast to all-purpose baking mix and let the dough rise just once for these shortcut dinner rolls. You can make these up to two months ahead and store in the freezer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Pomegranate-Rosemary Royale

Credit: Ellen Silverman; Styling: Toni Brogan
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple twist on the traditional kir royale blends tart-sweet pomegranate juice with subtle herbal notes from a rosemary-infused syrup.

17 of 30

Thanksgiving Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use your Thanksgiving leftovers to make a hearty salad. Cut cornbread dressing into cubes and toast for croutons, and top mixed greens with leftover turkey and cranberry sauce.

18 of 30

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Apples

Credit: Ellen Silverman; Styling: Toni Brogan
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add amazing flavor to Brussels sprouts by combining them with sweet-tart apples and roasting them for about 25 minutes or until they are tender and mellow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Glazed Carrots with Pecans

Credit: James Baigrie; Styling: Randy Mon
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make the most of the natural sweetness of carrots by cooking them in a skillet with brown sugar and minced fresh ginger, and add just the right crunch with toasted pecan halves.

20 of 30

Whipped Maple Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a quick and easy alternative to sweet potato casserole, stir maple syrup and butter into mashed sweet potatoes and top with toasted pecans.

21 of 30

Sweet-Potato Gratin

Credit: Ray Kachatorian
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layer sliced sweet potato in a baking dish and bake in a mixture of whipping cream and Parmesan cheese for a luxurious variation of a sweet potato casserole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Fresh Cranberry-Orange Relish

Credit: Ellen Silverman; Styling: Toni Brogan
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without the cranberry relish, and this easy one will help streamline your holiday meal preparation because you can make it up to 3 days ahead.

23 of 30

Roast Peppered Cornish Hens

Credit: Beau Gustafson; Styling: Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a small holiday gathering, hens offer a smart-sized option in lieu of a large turkey. Mustard, jelly, and black pepper combine for a simple glaze.

24 of 30

Sunset's Best Easy Gravy

Credit: Annabelle Breakey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Once you've cooked the turkey, just add broth or stock, flour, cornstarch, salt and pepper to the drippings and make a rich and creamy gravy to serve with the big meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Simple Baked Ham

Credit: Randy Mayor
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you want to break outside of the turkey routine this year, consider a simple ham that's flavored with cloves, apple juice, brown sugar and mustard. And, like turkey, there are a number of ways you can use up leftover ham.

26 of 30

Flaky Dinner Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These superlative rolls derive their texture and beautiful shape from employing a simple folding technique twice and allowing them to rise just once.

27 of 30

Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream

Credit: Karry Hosford
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Deconstruct a sweet potato pie and turn it into a frozen dessert by simply folding mashed sweet potatoes and baked pastry crust dough into vanilla ice cream. Simply amazing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Pork Tenderloin in Phyllo

Credit: BECKY LUIGART-STAYNER; MELANIE J. CLARKE
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Wrap seasoned pork tenderloin in phyllo dough, bake, and top with mango chutney for an impressive 5-ingredient meal.

29 of 30

Bacon-Wrapped Figs

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Stuff figs with soft goat cheese and pecan halves, and then wrap in bacon for a savory-sweet appetizer.

30 of 30

Browned Butter-Pecan Shortbread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These "not-too-sweet" wafers pair nicely with fruits, cheeses and wines for a cocktail buffet party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next