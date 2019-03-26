20+ Fish Dinners Ready in 15 Minutes
Serving a hearty meal fresh from the sea is easier than you think. Pick from our favorite grilled, blackened, pan-fried, or even microwaved fish recipes for your next seafood supper and get ready to receive rave reviews from everyone at the table.
Parmesan Crusted Baked Fish
Parmesan Crusted Baked Fish Recipe
Parmesan, mayonnaise and breadcrumbs may seen an unlikely pairing for fish, but they create a flavor-packed crust that helps keep the fish deliciously moist while it bakes. Goes well with sautéed spinach! Tilapia, catfish, whitefish, striped bass, haddock or scrod are good choices for the fish. This recipe also works well with chicken.
Pacific Northwest Smoked Salmon Tacos
Pacific Northwest Smoked Salmon Tacos Recipe
For a fun twist on taco night, serve up a platter of these flavorful salmon tacos. Full of flavor and easy to make, you'll be sure to want to add this delicious dish to the dinner rotation.
Salmon with Potatoes and Horseradish Sauce
Salmon with Potatoes and Horseradish Sauce Recipe
You can't go wrong when you start with salmon and a sour cream sauce, especially if the sauce is flavored with dill and horseradish. Fill out the plate with a side of steamed green beans (you can even use steam-in-a-bag if you're crunched for time!)
Pan-Fried Shrimp with Creole Mayonnaise
Pan-Fried Shrimp with Creole Mayonnaise Recipe
Serve a lighter version of fried shrimp with a creamy Creole dipping sauce. Fresh, seasonal veggies make the perfect accompaniment for this 15-minute dinner.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli and Tomatoes
Sheet-Pan Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli and Tomatoes Recipe
Shrimp Scampi, a no-fail family favorite, has legitimately never been easier—oh, and we upgraded it with veggies, too. All the flavorful magic of this recipe happens on the sheet pan: Roasting shrimp, cooking broccoli and tomatoes, and creating a vibrantly mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce.
Perfectly Seared Scallops
Perfectly Seared Scallops Recipe
Scallops may be a little intimidating to cook at home—but trust us, once you nail the perfect sear once, you'll be gunning to cook them any chance you get. Follow this foolproof method for perfectly seared scallops to nail the technique.
Everything Bagel Roasted Salmon
Everything Bagel Roasted Salmon Recipe
Everything bagel seasoning is an easy but unexpected way to add punch to salmon; the onion flavor is subtle, and the added crunch provides a nice textural contrast to the tender fish. Brushing on honey and mustard adds the perfect sweet and tangy kick.
Roasted Cod with Almond-Thyme Breadcrumbs
Roasted Cod with Almond-Thyme Breadcrumbs Recipe
Mild-flavored, flaky cod is delicious with this crispy topping. Serve with lightly dressed greens.
Tuna Melt
The tuna melt… you either love it or hate it. However, if you happen to be one of the few on the fence, you should definitely give this one a try. Our take on a classic tuna melt offers an element of childhood nostalgia, but with a layer of grown-up flavor. The incorporation of capers, Dijon, and fresh lemon juice give the tuna salad brightness and complexity to balance the buttery, toasted bread and rich, melty Swiss cheese. This classic sandwich is also delightful when served open-faced, so feel free to lose the second slice of bread if you'd prefer.
Halibut with Balsamic Cherry Tomatoes
Halibut with Balsamic Cherry Tomatoes Recipe
Sustainable Choice. For a more budget-friendly option, try substituting a similarly textured fish, such as cod, for the halibut fillets.
Roasted Salmon with Dijon-Dill Sauce
Roasted Salmon with Dijon-Dill Sauce Recipe
Pungent Dijon and fragrant dill are classic pairings for salmon. The creamy coating helps keep the fish moist.
Panko-Crusted Fish Sticks
Panko-Crusted Fish Sticks Recipe
Elegant dinners don't have to take a long time and a ton of effort—this one only takes 10 minutes.
Seared Arctic Char with Cucumber Relish
Seared Arctic Char with Cucumber Relish Recipe
These arctic char filets bake to a beautiful golden brown and go perfectly with a side of quinoa or a rice pilaf.
Flounder en Papillote
Flaky flounder fillets are baked inside parcels of parchment paper. This process allows the fish to steam as it bakes, developing a delightful, fresh flavor.
Cod Poached in Spicy Tomato Broth
Cod Poached in Spicy Tomato Broth Recipe
Make a one-pan meal that's big on flavor and light on clean up. The bright sauce, a spicy combination of crushed red pepper, white wine, and capers, simmers for two minutes to combine the flavors, then cooks the fish. Cod, a firm white fish, works well in the recipe. Try it with flounder or sole for variety.
Praline-Glazed Salmon
Serve a sweet New Orleans-inspired dish of meaty salmon topped with pecans in a dark brown sugar and melted butter sauce. A mild rice pilaf and steamed green veggie round out the dinner plate.
Baked Salmon with Dill
Dress up rich salmon with a few simple ingredients for a dinner-worthy occasion. Sprinkle fresh dill, kosher sald, and ground black pepper over the filets and bake for 10 minutes, or until the fish flakes with a fork. Serve with steamed asparagus and quick-cooking rice.
Seafood Cataplana
A cataplana is an item of cookware used to prepare Portuguese seafood dishes. If you don't have one, a large saucepan will do just fine. Clams and shrimp are the shellfish of choice in this authentic dish.
Mustard and Herb-Crusted Trout
Mustard and Herb-Crusted Trout Recipe
Lightly coat trout filets in sourdough bread crumbs, Dijon mustard, dried tarragon, and paprika, then bake for ten minutes for a tasty and quick meal. Add a lemon drizzle and serve with steamed veggies on the side.
Swordfish with Cilantro-Lime Cream
Swordfish with Cilantro-Lime Cream Recipe
Swordfish steaks make for a hearty main dish, so go light on the sides. The cool Cilantro-Lime Cream sauce pairs nicely with the crispy breadcrumb coating of the steaks, and also jazzes up steamed veggies.
Blackened Yellowtail Snapper with Mango Salsa
Blackened Yellowtail Snapper with Mango Salsa Recipe
The cool-and-spicy flavors of this Caribbean-inspired dish come complements of the ripe mango, fresh cilantro, and zesty jerk seasoning. Serve with potato wedges, a green salad, and a crisp white wine.
Hoisin Flounder
This Asian-inspired flounder dinner features flounder fillets brushed with a homemade sauce and served with quick-cooking brown rice.
Baked Herbed Fish Fillets
Baked Herbed Fish Fillets Recipe
Drizzle baked white fish fillets with a delicious butter sauce for a quick weeknight entree.
Snapper with Zucchini and Tomato
Snapper with Zucchini and Tomato Recipe
Lemon juice and rind brighten this Snapper with Zucchini and Tomato dinner for two. Don't leave out the vermouth—it adds a nice hit of flavor to the vegetables.