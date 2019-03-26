20+ Fish Dinners Ready in 15 Minutes

Tuna Melt Recipe

The tuna melt… you either love it or hate it. However, if you happen to be one of the few on the fence, you should definitely give this one a try. Our take on a classic tuna melt offers an element of childhood nostalgia, but with a layer of grown-up flavor. The incorporation of capers, Dijon, and fresh lemon juice give the tuna salad brightness and complexity to balance the buttery, toasted bread and rich, melty Swiss cheese. This classic sandwich is also delightful when served open-faced, so feel free to lose the second slice of bread if you'd prefer.