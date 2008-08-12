15-Minute Chicken Dishes
No time to cook? No problem. These easy chicken recipes are perfect to serve on even the busiest days. In a mere 15 minutes you can have a dinner on the table that the whole family will love.
Shredded Chicken and Avocado Nacho Salad
Dinner doesn't get any easier than this five-ingredient salad. And it's bursting with Super Bowl Sunday potential.
Chicken and Fontina Panini
Crusty on the outside, gooey on the inside, this sandwich requires little effort and makes a satisfying lunch or light dinner.
Chicken Verde Tacos
We like a warm taco filling, but if you're going for something a little cooler and more refreshing, skip step 1 and drizzle the salsa over assembled tacos.
Walnut-Chicken Salad
Add a delightful crisp to chicken by dredging it in a walnut and breadcrumb mixture and pan-frying. Serve over crisp greens and drizzle with a heavenly buttermilk-honey dressing. Best of all, this southern favorite cooks in under 10 minutes.
Sweet and Sour Chicken
This sweet and sour skillet is the answer to a quick chicken dish tonight.
Greek Slaw and Chicken Pitas
Going Greek with this chicken pita also means a quick go-to meal, perfect for busy weeknights.
Chicken Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Penne
If broccoli rabe is a bit bitter for your family or if you have trouble finding it, chopped broccoli would be a delicious substitute. Serve with extra lemon for more zip.
Chicken Kofte with Zucchini
A hit under the broiler leaves zucchini perfectly tender.
Tangy Chicken-Farro Bowl
If you have trouble finding lingonberry, cranberry preserves are a fine substitute.
Skillet Chicken with Escarole and Pecorino
Escarole is amped up with a salty kick from fish sauce and pecorino and is brightened with sweet, crunchy carrots.
Skillet Chicken with Seared Avocados
The tiniest bit of sugar helps the avocado halves char in the pan, adding robust toasty flavor.
Tarragon Chicken
Brighten up the flavor of basic chicken breast halves with fresh tarragon and lemon juice and cook in the skillet for about 7 minutes for quick weeknight dinner.
Chicken and Shiitake Marsala
Give a traditional Italian favorite an Asian flair with the addition of shiitake mushrooms and green onions. If you don't have Marsala, you can substitute dry sherry.
Chicken Scaloppine over Broccoli Rabe
A silky white wine pan sauce, flavored with parsley and capers, adds delicate flavor to a simple chicken dish. Pound the chicken scallopini-style to make quick-cooking rounds. This elegant-looking dish is a great choice if you're having company over and feel the need to impress.
Chicken & Summer Vegetable Tostadas
Sauté chicken tenders to minimize the cooking time for this easy chicken dish. Salsa and cilantro add a kick to the tender chicken and fresh summer vegetables. Simply spoon mixture into crisp tortillas and broil until the cheese melts for a Mexican-inspired meal in minutes.
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken fajitas are a festive and easy choice for weeknight dinners. Set out chicken, vegetables, and assorted toppings, and let everyone fill his or her own tortillas. Use storebought rotisserie chicken to save even more time in the kitchen.
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches with White Barbecue Sauce
White Barbecue Sauce, widely used in Alabama-style barbecue, is known for its vinegary taste and its use of mayonnaise as its base, rather than the usual tomato sauce. To make the sauce ahead of time, combine all the ingredients, store it in the refrigerator, and bring it to room temperature before serving.