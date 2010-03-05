Easy Scallop Dishes in 15 Minutes
Serve up fresh scallops in minutes. Seared, sautéed, or pan-roasted, these easy and healthy recipes all make great additions to your weeknight dinner rotation.
Grilled Scallop Scampi Kebabs with Arugula and Herb Salad
Grilled Scallop Scampi Kebabs with Arugula and Herb Salad Recipe
Loads of flavor come from a simple combo of olive oil, garlic, and reduced white wine that serves as both a basting liquid and a dressing for the herbaceous salad.
Seared Scallops with Snap Peas and Pancetta
Seared Scallops with Snap Peas and Pancetta Recipe
Sauteed snap peas, pancetta, and shallots make a speedy but sophisticated accompaniment to seared scallops.
Scallops with Lemon-Basil Sauce
Scallops with Lemon-Basil Sauce Recipe
Look for dry-packed sea scallops at your local seafood market. They haven't been soaked in a liquid solution, which increases their weight and sodium content.
Cajun Scallops
If you like spicy foods, then this Cajun dish is for you. If you don't want the scallops to be too spicy use less hot sauce.
Pan-seared Scallops with Summer Succotash
Pan-seared Scallops with Summer Succotash Recipe
An elegant yet easy summertime meal, pan-seared scallops are always a winner. Serve scallops over a beautiful bed of corn and edamame succotash.
Pan-Roasted Scallops With Sesame Sauce
Pan-Roasted Scallops With Sesame Sauce Recipe
These Asian-influenced scallops cook in less than 6 minutes. Serve with white rice and a side of edamame for a healthy, well-balanced meal.
Pan-fried Scallops
Scallops come one of two ways: wet or dry. Ask at the fish counter for dry scallops, which are in their natural state, have a milder, purer flavor than wet scallops, and sear beautifully.
Lemon-Shallot Scallops
This simple scallop dish makes for an easy, yet elegant, weeknight dinner. If you don't have shallots on hand, substitute the white portion of a green onion for a similar flavor. Serve scallops on top of either pasta or mixed greens for quick, healthy meal.
Seared Scallops with Farmers' Market Salad
Seared Scallops with Farmers' Market Salad Recipe
This five-ingredient meal comes together quickly and easily, with the help of some fresh farmers' market produce.
Sauteed Scallops with Parsley and Garlic
Sauteed Scallops with Parsley and Garlic Recipe
The sauce adds a wonderful buttery flavor to these scallops. Cook some rice while you're sautéing the scallops to round out the meal.
Seared Scallops with Warm Fruit Salsa
Seared Scallops with Warm Fruit Salsa Recipe
A hot skillet is key to a deep golden sear on the scallops. Prepare the Warm Fruit Salsa in the same skillet as the scallops for an easy one-pan cleanup. Jasmine rice rounds out the meal.
Scallops with Capers and Tomatoes
Scallops with Capers and Tomatoes Recipe
Pungent capers and diced tomatoes pair well with seared scallops for a fresh dinner. Serve over angel-hair pasta to complete your meal.
Seared Scallops with Warm Tuscan Beans
Seared Scallops with Warm Tuscan Beans Recipe
This protein-packed Mediterranean-inspired plate is healthy, delicious, and hearty. You will definitely want the grilled garlic bread that the recipe calls for to soak up any extra sauce you may have left.
Cornmeal-Crusted Scallops with Mint Chimichurri
Cornmeal-Crusted Scallops with Mint Chimichurri Recipe
Don't let the chimichurri fool you. It only sounds exotic, but it's essentially a simple herb sauce. In this version of the sauce, mint is used for a more delicate flavor balance with the sweet, tender scallops.