Easy Scallop Dishes in 15 Minutes

Updated March 05, 2010
Credit: Stephen Devries; Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Serve up fresh scallops in minutes. Seared, sautéed, or pan-roasted, these easy and healthy recipes all make great additions to your weeknight dinner rotation.

Grilled Scallop Scampi Kebabs with Arugula and Herb Salad

Credit: Brie Passano; Styling: Claire Spollen

Loads of flavor come from a simple combo of olive oil, garlic, and reduced white wine that serves as both a basting liquid and a dressing for the herbaceous salad.

Seared Scallops with Snap Peas and Pancetta

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Sauteed snap peas, pancetta, and shallots make a speedy but sophisticated accompaniment to seared scallops.

Scallops with Lemon-Basil Sauce

Credit: Oxmoor House

Look for dry-packed sea scallops at your local seafood market. They haven't been soaked in a liquid solution, which increases their weight and sodium content.

Cajun Scallops

Credit: Karry Hosford

If you like spicy foods, then this Cajun dish is for you. If you don't want the scallops to be too spicy use less hot sauce.

Pan-seared Scallops with Summer Succotash

Credit: Quentin Bacon

An elegant yet easy summertime meal, pan-seared scallops are always a winner. Serve scallops over a beautiful bed of corn and edamame succotash.

Pan-Roasted Scallops With Sesame Sauce

Credit: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions

These Asian-influenced scallops cook in less than 6 minutes. Serve with white rice and a side of edamame for a healthy, well-balanced meal.

Pan-fried Scallops

Credit: Stephen Devries; Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Scallops come one of two ways: wet or dry. Ask at the fish counter for dry scallops, which are in their natural state, have a milder, purer flavor than wet scallops, and sear beautifully.

Lemon-Shallot Scallops

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke

This simple scallop dish makes for an easy, yet elegant, weeknight dinner. If you don't have shallots on hand, substitute the white portion of a green onion for a similar flavor. Serve scallops on top of either pasta or mixed greens for quick, healthy meal.

Seared Scallops with Farmers' Market Salad

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Hagen Stegall

This five-ingredient meal comes together quickly and easily, with the help of some fresh farmers' market produce.

Sauteed Scallops with Parsley and Garlic

The sauce adds a wonderful buttery flavor to these scallops. Cook some rice while you're sautéing the scallops to round out the meal.

Seared Scallops with Warm Fruit Salsa

Credit: Oxmoor House

A hot skillet is key to a deep golden sear on the scallops. Prepare the Warm Fruit Salsa in the same skillet as the scallops for an easy one-pan cleanup. Jasmine rice rounds out the meal.

Scallops with Capers and Tomatoes

Credit: Oxmoor House

Pungent capers and diced tomatoes pair well with seared scallops for a fresh dinner. Serve over angel-hair pasta to complete your meal.

Seared Scallops with Warm Tuscan Beans

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro

This protein-packed Mediterranean-inspired plate is healthy, delicious, and hearty. You will definitely want the grilled garlic bread that the recipe calls for to soak up any extra sauce you may have left.

Cornmeal-Crusted Scallops with Mint Chimichurri

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Don't let the chimichurri fool you. It only sounds exotic, but it's essentially a simple herb sauce. In this version of the sauce, mint is used for a more delicate flavor balance with the sweet, tender scallops.

