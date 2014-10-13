Pork Recipes

Find hundreds of recipes for pork entrées including pork tenderloin, ham, bacon, pork roasts, and pork ribs.

Staff Picks

20+ Leftover Pork Chop Recipes to Dig Into Tonight

Got a couple of leftover pork chops in the fridge after last night's dinner? Cook once, eat twice with these recipes that either call specifically for cooked pork, or can be easily adapted to use up extra meat. See how versatile leftover pork chops can be with everything from a Copycat McRib Sandwich to Cuban Nachos.

15+ Flavor-Packed Ground Pork Recipes

Sometimes all you need to add some incredible flavor to a dish is a little bit of meat. Enter ground pork: It's big on savory flavor, and best of all, a little bit goes a long way. These ground pork recipes bring some extra edge to soups, pasta, appetizers, and more.

25 Can't-Lose Skillet Pork Chop Recipes

The humble pork chop is proof you don’t need a high-budget cut for a memorable, satisfying meal. Pair pork chops with the most trustworthy piece of cookware, and you’ve got a formula for an easy and affordable crowd-pleaser. Whether you’re cooking them on the stove or in the oven, these pork chop skillet recipes guarantee that dinner will be a hit.

18 Brilliant Ways to Use Leftover Pulled Pork

Got pork for days? That's the opposite of a problem. With all the ways you can repurpose leftover barbecue pork, you're in luck. Utilize all that extra meat for pulled pork tacos, barbecue bowls, pulled pork nachos, salads, tostadas, and more. 

25 Incredible Instant Pot Pork Recipes

The way an Instant Pot cooks pork is nothing short of incredible: always succulent, always tender, always perfect. Whether you're looking for Instant Pot pulled pork or a sausage-rich stew, these easy Instant Pot pork recipes are perfect for meal prepping, weeknight dinners, or whenever you're looking for a hearty, satisfying meal. 

Hearty Pork Chop Dinners

When solving the dinner dilemma, go for something satisfying, delicious, and fast. These pork chop recipes are as simple as they come and provide plenty of tantalizing flavors, spices, and sauces to compliment these dishes. Go ahead and let the other white meat shine with these juicy pork chop recipes.

Air Fryer Pork Chops

Pork chops get crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle with a little help from the air fryer.
By John Somerall
Inspiration and Ideas

What Is Pork Butt and What Does It Taste Like?
Hint: It has absolutely nothing to do with a pig’s rear end.
Microwave Pork Rinds are Possibly the Greatest Snack Discovery of the Decade
They’re like pork popcorn!
How to Make Pork Chops That Are Actually Good
How to Cook Pork Chops in the Oven
How to Grill the Best Pork Chops of Your Life
Our Favorite Pork Tenderloin Recipes

All Pork Recipes

23 Recipes That Start With a Pork Shoulder

Whether you're roasting it, slow-cooking it, or stuffing it into tacos, you can't go wrong with this affordable fan-favorite cut of pork. From savory posole to meaty and majestic nachos, here are 23 reasons to pick up a pork shoulder for dinner this week.

30+ Smoky and Spicy Chorizo Recipes

There's no ingredient quite like chorizo. Its smoky, savory profile can't be replicated, and you only need a little bit to infuse a dish with its craveable flavors. Give your soups, salads, mains, and veggie dishes a boost with these delicious chorizo recipes.

10+ Hot Dog Recipes That You'll Relish, Quite Frankly

Hot dogs don't have to be boring. Give the ketchup and mustard the night off and dress up your dogs with our Sweet Heat topping or give our Banh Mi Hot Dogs a go. If you're feeling crazy, you might even want to try our infamous Cold Hot Dog Pie recipe. No matter what you're looking for, these recipes will make you forget everything you know about franks. 

Foods Made Better with Bacon

No longer is bacon simply a standard breakfast item. Now it’s a popular way to add flavor to all types of recipes including drinks, appetizers, and desserts.

Pork Recipes from Food & Wine

These quick, easy Chinese noodles are deliciously savory and chewy, with a bit of heat. Fresh linguine is a great substitute for Chinese noodles.
