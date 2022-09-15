9 Delicious Pappardelle Recipes for Pasta Night
Pasta aficionados, unite! While most people tend to stick with the basic spaghetti and fettuccine pastas, there are so many more noodle variations to explore. Pappardelle pasta--whose name roughly translates to "gobble up"-- is a type of broad, flat pasta originating in Tuscany, and is similar to fettuccine. Pappardelle dates back to the 14th century and is traditionally served in the cooler autumn months with rich, robust sauces. Shake up spaghetti night and try one of these decadent pappardelle pasta recipes, including Pappardelle With Mushrooms (right), Creamy Lobster Pappardelle, and Beef Brasato with Pappardelle and Mint.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta
Traditionally, Bolognese sauce requires hours of babysitting as it simmers on the stove, but our recipe is virtually hands-off.
Summer Pasta
If you can't find pappardelle pasta, James suggests substituting fresh spaghetti or angel hair.
Pappardelle with Salmon and Leeks
Pappardelle with Salmon and Leeks is as elegant as it is easy. Rosy salmon and pale green leeks are tossed with broad ribbons of pappardelle pasta and fresh herbs.
Pappardelle with Mushrooms
When this recipe first appeared in Cooking Light in October 2009, it was made with hollow bucatini noodles. For this version, we switched to ribbony pappardelle. In truth, any pasta would work well.
Creamy Lobster Pappardelle
For a dinner that's sure to impress, this creamy lobster pasta is the move. An admittedly pricey ingredient, lobster instantly fancies up any meal. That said, opting for lobster tails—versus whole live lobsters—brings the cost (and the intensity of prep work required) down. While we love the wide, ribbon-like pappardelle noodles for this elegant lobster pasta recipe, you could substitute the same amount of fettuccine or your favorite pasta shape.
Beef Brasato with Pappardelle and Mint
The original inspiration for this dish was served at a San Francisco-based restaurant where the chef would braise beef shank and oxtail in red wine to make a brasato to be served with house-made mint pappardelle. For this recipe, instead of oxtail, the dish uses just beef shank. Fresh pappardelle from a store replaces the house-made kind.
Roasted Wild Mushroom Pappardelle
For maximum flavor and chewy-soft texture, the mushrooms are roasted and then simmered in broth. Save a bit of pasta water to moisten each bowl before serving.
Pappardelle with Salmon and Peas in Pesto Cream Sauce
Using your favorite prepared pesto makes cooking this luscious cream sauce easy.
Charred Lemon Pappardelle with Mushrooms and Shrimp
This scrumptious pasta dish has everything you need for a great meal all in one bowl.