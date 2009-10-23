Toasting Pumpkin Seeds
Halloween is right around the corner, and to make sure we were getting in the spooky spirit, some friends and I carved a pumpkin this past weekend! Being the resourceful girls we are, we also made sure we didn't let those delicious pumpkin seeds go to waste.
Toasting pumpkin seeds is one of the easiest ways you can make a snack, and it's certainly a fall favorite. Just scoop them from your pumpkin, remove all that pulp (eww), sprinkle on some spices, and pop this Halloween recipe in the oven. They'll be ready to enjoy before you can say, "Trick or treat!"
Pumpkin is also a great-for-you superfood. Pumpkin seeds are a good source of protein and fiber, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, copper, and manganese.
If you're a first-time pumpkin seed toaster, watch our video for an easy tutorial.
Then, start toasting with these creative recipes or your own special ingredients!
- Roasted Pumpkin Seeds from Southern Living (with rosemary and sea salt)
- Crisp Soy Pumpkin Seeds from Sunset (the seeds are covered in soy sauce)
- Spiced Pumpkin Seeds from Real Simple (with celery salt and ground cumin)
- Sugar-and-Spice Pumpkin Seeds from All You (uses brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, and an egg white)
Now 2 questions:
1. What's your favorite way to season toasted pumpkin seeds?
2. Can anyone guess what we carved into our pumpkin? (Hint: Birmingham, AL residents, this guy watches over your city...)