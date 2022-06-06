15+ Recipes To Make With a Packet of Taco Seasoning

Tex-Mex meets tater tots in this easy, inexpensive, and all-around comforting one-dish dinner. Our spicy twist on the classic tater tot casserole consists of a succulent ground beef filling featuring creamy black beans, crisp-sweet corn, cheese, and mild green chiles for a kick. The filling is topped with crispy tater tots and finished with a drizzle of an addictively spicy and tangy sour cream sauce. Garnish this fiesta of a casserole with fresh avocado, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro. This dish is just as perfect to serve at your next football feast as it is for a casual weeknight meal. We use 85/15 lean ground beef for this recipe, and recommend that you do not opt for a leaner grind. The higher fat percentage both contributes to the filling's rich flavor and keeps it from drying out while baking.