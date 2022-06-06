15+ Recipes To Make With a Packet of Taco Seasoning
While easy enough to make at home, all of us probably have a packet or two of store-bought taco seasoning in the pantry. Usually made from a blend of salt, chili powder, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder, taco seasoning can be a wonderful ready-made ingredient to have on hand when you need dinner in a pinch. For all the families out there who love a little Mexican flavor at dinnertime, we've hand-selected our favorite recipes that call for taco seasoning, including Cheesy Taco Jalapeño Poppers with Cilantro-Lime Crema, Simple Rice and Beans, and Sheet Pan Beefy Bean Nachos.
Taco Pasta Salad
Taco night, meet pasta. Adding chorizo and taco seasoning give our Taco Pasta Salad an unmistakable taco feel and taste. The cilantro vinaigrette adds color and a ton of flavor to the pasta. The bell pepper, corn, onion, and tomato complement all of the other flavors present in the dish, and sprinkling some queso fresco on top adds a burst of saltiness and some textural contrast. This dish makes a great side at a weeknight dinner or weekend potluck. Can't find uncased ground chorizo? Simply swap for chorizo links and remove the chorizo from the casing.
Beef Quesadillas
We've taken a very Tex-Mex approach to Beef Quesadillas, with a crunchy tortilla, cheesy filling, and tangy sides of guac and salsa. Think Taco Bell--but elevated! These quesadillas are great for a meal or as a late-night snack after too many beers. Sprinkle that cheese over the whole tortilla so every single bite will be perfectly ooey-gooey. You can find taco seasoning at the grocery store, or you could make your own. Pair with margaritas or Dos Equis and serve with garnishes like lime, cilantro, and radishes. These quesadillas don't keep well, so serve immediately while they're still crispy.
Sheet Pan Beefy Bean Nachos
These Sheet Pan Beefy Bean Nachos are proof that a quick, effortless dinner can still be fun. They're loaded with pantry and freezer staples like taco seasoning and beans, but still customizable enough to garnish with whatever fresh ingredients you have on hand.
Fried Pickled Jalapeños with Sour Cream Ranch
If you like fried pickles, you'll love fried pickled jalapeños. These jalapeños have a light kick without being overly spicy. Plus, they're tangy from the brine and packed with flavor thanks to taco seasoning. They're delicious on their own, but dipping them in the sauce takes things up a notch. Deli-sliced jalapeños, like Marzetti brand, work best here since they're bigger. For a stronger kick, get the hot version. For the crispiest golden jalapeños, let the heat come back to 375 degrees for each batch. Serve immediately for best taste and texture.
Simple Rice And Beans
This 6-ingredient side dish is perfect for serving with just about any Mexican main entree, making it ideal for busy weeknights and lazy weekends alike. All you need are a can of black beans, brown ready rice, sliced scallions, taco seasoning, and a little olive oil and kosher salt.
Taco-Tot Casserole
Tex-Mex meets tater tots in this easy, inexpensive, and all-around comforting one-dish dinner. Our spicy twist on the classic tater tot casserole consists of a succulent ground beef filling featuring creamy black beans, crisp-sweet corn, cheese, and mild green chiles for a kick. The filling is topped with crispy tater tots and finished with a drizzle of an addictively spicy and tangy sour cream sauce. Garnish this fiesta of a casserole with fresh avocado, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro. This dish is just as perfect to serve at your next football feast as it is for a casual weeknight meal. We use 85/15 lean ground beef for this recipe, and recommend that you do not opt for a leaner grind. The higher fat percentage both contributes to the filling's rich flavor and keeps it from drying out while baking.
Marinated Flank Steak with Cranberry-Raspberry Salsa
Instant Pot Two-Minute Taco Soup
Dinner doesn't get any easier than this tasty taco soup that the whole family will love.
Wedding Bells Taco Layer Cake
Few things say everlasting love like a Crunchwrap Supreme. For those Taco Bell superfan couples out there, we created a layered taco wedding bells "cake." This glorious stack of taco goodness is as delicious as it is festive (and debatably romantic).
Cheesy Taco Jalapeño Poppers with Cilantro-Lime Crema
Beefy, cheesy, taco-tasting poppers that are deep-fried and delicious...what more could you ask for in an appetizer? Cilantro-Lime Crema adds the perfect amount of brightness, making these poppers something to remember. We recommend baking the jalapenos before frying to give them that irresistibly tender texture.
Black Bean Cakes with Avocado-Corn Salsa
Avocado-Corn Salsa gives these meatless Black Bean Cakes a fresh spin. You'll love the flavor combination of the hearty black bean cake and the light flavors of the salsa.
Taco Dip
Our Taco Dip is cool, creamy, and flavored with all the toppings from your favorite taco. It's not overly spiced or heavy, thanks to its lack of meat, which allows the vegetables and creamy base to shine. This dip pairs well with Fritos Scoops, but it'd also be great on any tortilla chip or fresh veggie slices. Or, don't use it as a dip at all and serve it as a side for grilled meat or as a topping for your next taco night. Make sure the cream cheese is well softened in order to mix together a smooth dip.
Heavenly Taco Pie
This taco pie is a great alternative to a build-your-own taco bar. It can be made ahead of time and baked right before the party. Just slice it up and set out some traditional toppings, buffet-style, so everyone can customize their own pie. Be sure to let it stand before serving, as that's the key to everything holding together.
Tami's Taco Soup
Tami's Taco Soup is a perfect Mexican-inspired soup for a cold night. Add a bit of grated cheese and garnish with tortilla strips and this simple soup will become a fast favorite.
Taco Beans and Rice
We call for ready-to-eat brown rice, but if you have leftover brown rice, this is the perfect time to use it. Grill some summer squash, which is at its peak from June through late August, for a fresh side to this Mexican-style dish.
Southwestern Chicken and White Bean Soup
We really like the extra zing of flavor from the fresh cilantro. It adds a nice burst of color to the dish as well. Simply toss some of the distinctive herb on top of the soup just before serving.
Lean Green Lettuce Tacos
Carb cutters will love this veggie version of beef tacos. Queso fresco is Spanish for "fresh cheese." It has a soft and crumbly texture (similar to feta) with mild flavor. You can find it in the dairy section of larger supermarkets.