Vegan Copycat: Chick-fil-A Sandwich
If you think being vegan means that we have to miss out on great (fried) food or rely on ultra processed faux meat options, then you're sadly mistaken. This vegan take on Chick-fil-A's classic chicken sandwich will satisfy even the most die-hard meat eater. The secret is brining the tofu in pickle juice (like they do with their chicken) and a mix of spices.
Best part: you can enjoy it on a Sunday too.
Chick-fil-A Vegan Sandwich
Makes 4 sandwiches
Ingredients:
1 lb. pressed extra firm tofu
3/4 cup pickle juice
1 cup cornstarch
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon powdered mustard
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Coconut oil, for frying
2 tablespoons margarine, softened
4 buns
Pickles, for topping
Directions:
Cut the tofu into 1/2 inch thick slices. Place in a shallow dish and cover with the pickle juice. Allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes.
In a shallow bowl, mix together the cornstarch, nutritional yeast, powdered sugar, and the spices (salt through paprika).
Pour 1/2 inch of coconut oil into a cast iron skillet and place over medium-high heat.
Dredge the marinated tofu in the seasoned cornstarch mixture and carefully place in the hot oil. Fry 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat until all the tofu is fried.
Spread the margarine equally on each of the buns. Lightly toast on a dry skillet over medium heat. Top the buns with tofu and pickles.
