60+ Fresh and Flavorful Summer Appetizers

Korean Fried Chicken Recipe

You don't know crispy fried chicken until you've tried this Korean fried chicken. Our smitten test kitchen team even deemed this some of the best fried chicken they'd ever experienced. The secret to the chicken's incredible, light and crisp exterior comes down to two key details: the potato starch used to coat the chicken and the double-fry method (trust us on this one—it works). Between the delightfully crackly texture, the aromatic flavor worked into the chicken via its ginger-salt rub, and the dynamic heat of the gochujang sauce, this Korean fried chicken is guaranteed to impress. While we loved this recipe for chicken wings and drumsticks, you could use the technique for other pieces of the bird, like breasts and thighs; you'll just need to adjust your cooking time to accommodate more substantial cuts.