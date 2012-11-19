The holidays are here which for those with diabetes can be a true challenge finding healthy, low-sugar foods to eat that still give you that fun and festive feel. Thankfully, MyRecipes.com has two registered dietitians on staff (me and fellow food editor, Anne Cain) to help navigate through thousands of our diabetic recipes to find the best picks for your holiday menu.

We've selected our top 5 diabetes-friendly recipes for Thanksgiving to use in place of their traditional high carb, high-sugar counterpart.

1. Mashed Sweet PotatoesJust a tiny bit of honey and a sprinkle of nutmeg adds subtle sweetness to these mashed sweet potatoes.

sweet-potatoes-rs-524071-x.jpg Mashed Sweet Potatoes

2. Banana BreadThe sweetness in this whole wheat banana bread comes mostly from the four bananas.

banana-bread-oh-1732689-x.jpg Banana Bread

3. Holiday Cranberry SaladWith less than 10 grams of carbohydrate, this low-sugar cranberry congealed salad is perfect for the holidays when you or any of your guests have diabetes and need to follow a diabetic meal plan.

cranberry-salad-oh-1733112-x.jpg Holiday Cranberry Salad

4. Orange-Pumpkin TartsOffer these individual tarts as a reduced-sugar alternative to pumpkin pie at your next holiday meal. The crust is made with crushed sugar-free oatmeal cookies and the filling is a low-sugar version of pumpkin pie filling with a splash of orange juice.

orange-pumpkin-tarts-oh-1733278-x.jpg Orange Pumpkin Tarts

5. Sausage-Corn Bread DressingThis dressing starts with a boxed corn muffin mix so make sure to use one that has not been pre-sweetened. One (3/4-cup) serving has just 13.8g carbs.