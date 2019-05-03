30 Party-Perfect Kentucky Derby Recipes

Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe

This is not your average pecan pie. Classic, ooey gooey, rich praline pecan pie filling meets just enough bourbon —think fragranced, without being boozy—in our Bourbon Pecan Pie. This pie may look and taste impressive, but it's deceptively easy. The perfectly flaky crust comes together in a food processor and gets reinforcement from a little time in the freezer. But freezing the crust doesn't just help it maintain its structure: It also helps the butter re-solidify, amplifying the flaky texture, and prevents the crust from slumping off the side of the dish once it goes in the oven so it'll preserve its shape. The result is a pie that's sturdy enough to travel well and can even hold overnight for make-ahead purposes. But you can also cut that step and go with a store-bought pie crust. This pie tastes great warm, cold, or at room temperature and pairs excellently with ice cream or whipped cream. Store leftovers covered in the fridge for up to 3 days, or mix with vanilla ice cream and some extra bourbon for a killer milkshake.