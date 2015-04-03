Guest-Worthy Breakfast Casseroles
Marmalade French Toast Casserole
After the kids have plucked up their Easter treats and you've had a few cups of your morning coffee, odds are your household will be hungry. Treat yourself and your family and friends to a wonderfully delicious one-dish breakfast casserole to keep you going while also keeping it easy with low preparation time and minimal clean up.
Casserole dishes are wonderful for busy holiday mornings because in most cases you can gather together most of the ingredients the night before and simply pop the pan into the oven in the morning. A perfect example of that is pictured above, the deliciously decadent Marmalade French Toast Casserole, which is a simple dish that can be assembled in less than 15 minutes and stored in the refrigerator overnight. Whatever you decide to have for breakfast, we hope you have a wonderful Easter Sunday!
