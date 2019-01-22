Our Best Brownie Recipes
These brownie recipes are ultimate showstoppers when it comes to both looks and taste. We've got all the brownies you love, from fudgy classic brownies to cheesecake brownies and chunky brownies complete with the best mixins.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Brownies
If you can manage to wait, chief baking officer Arnold Eric Wong of Raison d'Être bakery in South San Francisco recommends serving his moist brownies a day after baking because they develop an even fudgier texture and mintier flavor.
Fudgy Flourless Brownies
No flour? No problem. The richest, fudgiest brownies you'll ever bake don't actually need it. The key to keeping these decadent one-pot brownies flour-free is cornstarch, and a combination of cocoa powder and melted chocolate give them their incredible chocolatey personality.
Coffee Flour Brownie à la Mode
Adding a bit of coffee flour to box brownie mix not only contributes richer flavor and a slight caffeine boost, but also delivers a whopping dose of potassium. Just 1 tablespoon of coffee flour contains 310 mg of potassium. Topped off with a scoop of coffee ice cream, this dessert is a mocha-lover's paradise. If you want to make these brownies completely gluten-free (coffee flour is naturally gluten-free), use your favortite gluten-free brownie mix.
Neapolitan Brownies
This recipes makes 3 cups of each flavor of frosting, if that ends up being more than you need to Neapolitan 1 box of brownies, you can save the leftovers for dipping other store-bought baked goods like crispy rice treats or doughnuts. The idea is to make the Neapolitan Icing flavors, then dip to your heart's content.
Guinness Brownies with Irish Whiskey Frosting
Although few treats are more fitting for a St. Patrick's Day celebration than rich Guinness brownies, we'd suggest that you go ahead and whip up this Guinness brownie recipe any time you need a decadent hit of chocolate. In fact, given the dangerously scrumptious whiskey buttercream used to frost them, these fudgey brownies are truly the perfect treat to enjoy at the end of an exceptionally long day.
Malted Toffee Brownies
Toffee and brownies combined. Need we say more?
Chocolate Stout Brownies
The typical brownie has nearly 20g sugar--masking the flavor of the chocolate in an overwhelming wave of sweetness. Here we cut sugar in half for a richer, denser brownie that truly satisfies.
Peanut Butter and Pretzel Brownies
These brownies take sweet and salty to a whole other level.
Salted Caramel Brownies
If you love old fashioned salted caramels, this brownie is for you. With their rich, indulgent flavors, these layered brownies are a definite crowd-pleaser.
Caramel-Marshmallow Brownies
No matter the brownie recipe, they all have one thing in common: chocolate. So find the secret ingredient you love most (caramel, marshmallows, peanut butter, maybe mocha?) and bake a batch during the holidays.
Irish Cream Brownies
Need a light way to indulge your chocolate cravings? These scrumptious brownies have just 5 grams of fat. A splash of Baileys Irish Cream complements the intense chocolate flavor, but feel free to substitute other flavored liqueurs such as coffee, raspberry, or almond.
Peppermint-topped Brownies
These festive peppermint brownies will surely ring in the holiday cheer.
Chunky Chocolate Brownies
Studded with big chunks of chocolate, these brownies could just be the fudgiest on the planet. Keep a stash in the freezer for when chocolate cravings strike, or make a rich dessert by topping warm brownies with a scoop of vanilla, coffee, or caramel ice cream.
Shortbread Caramel Brownie Bars
Made-from-scratch brownies, cookie dough, and gooey caramel are layered to make what's sure to be a hit at your holiday cookie exchange. If you're short on time, substitute store-bought cookie dough and brownie mix to make the process quick and easy.
Caramel-Coconut-Pecan Brownies
Spruce up that plain brownie recipe with a gloriously chewy, crunchy topping of shredded coconut, chopped pecans, and condensed milk. It's like a brownie and candy bar all rolled into one.
Mexican Chocolate Streusel Brownies
Streusel toppings may be more common on pies and coffeecake, but they taste uncommonly good on top of chewy chocolate brownies, particularly when the streusel is a mix of Mexican chocolate, cinnamon, and brown sugar.
Mississippi Mud Brownies
Even if you're not from Mississippi—from the fluffy marshmallows to the chocolate frosting—you'll love these brownies.
Dark Chocolate and Cherry Brownies
The brownie version of chocolate-covered cherries, these cakey gems are a snap to make. Keep a jar of cherry preserves and a bag of chocolate chips in the pantry and bake up a batch in just 25 minutes.
Spicy Caramel Brownies
These fudgy brownies have a thick, rich swirl of dulce de leche and a kick from ground red pepper.
Peanut Butter Candy Bar Brownies
Let the kids help with this one! Made with crushed peanut butter sandwich cookies, chocolate peanut butter cups, crushed peanut butter candy bars, chocolate chips, coconut, and condensed milk, it's the quintessential brownie for those who love a splash of chocolate with their peanut butter.
Cappuccino-Frosted Brownies
Make these brownies for your next office party. Your co-workers will love you and your boss might give you a raise just because of the Cappuccino Buttercream Frosting.
Chocolate-Glazed Brownies
With deep dark chocolate flavor plus creamy chocolate icing (and ingredients you probably have on hand), this is the ultimate go-to brownie for last-minute pot lucks and holiday gatherings.
Fudgy Mocha-Toffee Brownies
Instant coffee granules combine with chocolate for a rich mocha-flavored brownie that's sprinkled with crunchy toffee chips. If you have any leftovers (highly unlikely, but possible), wrap them in foil and pop them in the freezer. They'll keep for up to four months.
Oreo Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
Stir in the quartered Oreo cookies and then swirl the cheesecake batter on the top. Does it get any better than this?
Peanut Butter Streusel Brownies
Andes Mint Brownies
These decadent layered Andes mint brownies are the ultimate indulgence for any mint-chip lover. In order to create clean layers, it's important that you're working with cool ingredients—so be sure to allow the brownies to cool completely before spreading the icing on, and then chill before adding the chocolate ganache so that it will set quickly.
Keto Salted Almond-Butter Brownies
Anyone on the keto diet looking to indulge needs to make these brownies, stat. These keto brownies are sugar-free yet decadent. The interior is fudgy and chocolatey, and the salted almond butter topping adds a toasty twist.
Coffee Bean Brownies
Coffee lovers, these brownies are for you! With two tablespoons of espresso powder, this dessert delivers a delicious coffee kick.
Slutty Brownies
Good, wholesome brownies.
Bourbon-Cream Cheese Brownies
So Good Brownies
Our users rave over this fudgy brownie recipe. This is our adaptation of a recipe many of our foodies use from Baker's Chocolate. Bonus? All the variations, like Peanut Butter Streusel Brownies, Candy-and-Pretzel Brownies, and Toasted Coconut-Cashew Brownies, mean you can make these time after time and create something new and delicious with each pan.
Classic Fudge-Walnut Brownies
The most recent recipe in the competition, it won unanimously because of the intense richness from cocoa, melted chocolate, and chocolate chunks.