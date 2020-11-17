15 Easy Dump Dinners That Scream "Fall"
There's nothing quite as comforting on cool autumn nights as sitting down to an easy meal that the whole family can enjoy. These "dump dinners" are short on ingredients and prep time and long on flavor. From hearty slow-cooked soups and stews to satisfying sheet pan suppers, these simple, fall-friendly recipes practically cook themselves.
Easy Chili
Look no further for the ultimate easy chili recipe. You may think you know how to make chili, but this homemade chili recipe is a game-changer. With just a push of a button, your weekday dinner is taken care of as the chili simmers all day in the slow-cooker.
Crock Pot Easy Pot Roast
With its savory beef and tender potatoes, carrots, celery, and onions, this 6-ingredient pot roast is a classic fall dump dinner that's sure to satisfy. Save yourself from the spice cabinet scramble by using two packets of onion soup mix to lend the roast its irresistible flavor. Pair with mashed potatoes and a fresh green salad.
Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Broccoli and Butternut Squash
This easy, flavorful supper brings great taste and texture to the humble sheet pan. The juicy roasted pork tenderloin has a nice herb coating, and its delicious creamy tarragon mustard sauce is great with the butternut squash and the roasted broccoli florets. The sweet roasted squash balances the savory roasted broccoli, and the meat is perfect with just a dab of the sauce.
Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup
Simple flavors and a rustic touch will make this soup an instant home-cooked favorite, especially on chilly, wintry days. Inexpensive dried lentils make up the bulk of the soup, helping fill in your fiber gaps and keep you full longer. Chickpeas are the secret ingredient to achieve supreme creaminess, which become delightfully smooth when blended, and sneak in an extra 3g fiber per serving.
Pork Chops with Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts
The sweetness of caramelized Brussels sprouts and roasted apples pairs perfectly with these savory pork chops. Bonus: Everything cooks together on the same pan in your oven, making both prep and clean up a breeze.
Marinated London Broil with Potatoes, Broccoli, and Roasted Garlic Aioli
This sheet pan dinner couldn't be easier (or more delicious), and utilizing inexpensive London broil, it's one you'll come back to again and again. Serving this budget-friendly dinner with a shortcut aioli takes the entire meal up a notch with minimal effort. In testing, we even found that using jarred roasted garlic, rather than preparing your own, absolutely delivers on flavor. London broil will be labeled as such in many supermarkets, but you can also substitute flank steak or top round.
Sheet Pan Honey-Mustard Sausages
These simple Sheet Pan Honey-Mustard Sausages are about to become a staple in your kitchen. There's minimal prep and cleanup, and everything comes together in less than an hour, so so it's perfect for a weeknight. The crisp, creamy potatoes and charred peppers and onions make a perfect pairing for the sweet-yet-savory sausages, and adding parsley at the end provides just the right amount of freshness. Pair with a green salad, a wedge of toasted sourdough bread, and a beer or glass of merlot or pinot noir for a well-rounded meal.
Crock-Pot Chicken Teriyaki
It just doesn't get easier than 5 ingredients in the crock pot. The result? Tender, flavorful chicken that totally beats take-out. We recommend serving over rice or stir-fried veggies, garnished with extra sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
Five Spice Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sweet Potatoes
The seasoning blend called Chinese five-spice adds a warm note without pushing the apples into pie territory, and the apples are tart enough to balance the flavor too. Cooked fennel bulbs add a warm, aromatic note that makes this sheet pan dinner smell like a cozy autumn night. Roasting ingredients together on a sheet pan saves time and reduces cleanup. Make sure to head to your farmer's market between August and November for the freshest, ripest apples that will yield the most flavorful, sweet results.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken
Not a fan of pulled pork? Swap the pork for chicken breasts and enjoy sweet and tangy barbecue pulled chicken with very little effort. Serve on a bun, or even over a baked potato.
Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup
This split pea and ham soup turns out creamy and delicious every time, all thanks to your slow cooker. Salty ham balances out the peas' light, earthy flavor, while the potatoes slowly release their starches to create the perfect silky texture. After 8 hours of hands-off, crockpot cooking, this split pea and ham soup is ready to devour (although leftovers fare well in the freezer, too). An easy, excellent recipe to add to your fall/winter rotation, this filling and flavorful split pea and ham soup is sure to become a new favorite in your house. Top with freshly cracked pepper and serve with a side of crusty bread.
Crock-Pot BBQ Ribs
If you're skeptical about ribs in a slow cooker, prepare to be amazed by the tender and delicious results. Cooking ribs doesn't get easier than this two-step method. Start by selecting the style you like: baby back ribs, spare ribs, St. Louis style ribs, or country style pork ribs. Combine with your favorite sweet and smoky BBQ sauce and let your Crock-Pot take it from there. These easy slow cooker ribs are fall-off-the-bone tasty.
Slow-Cooker White Chili with Turkey
Consider dinner covered for the day after Thanksgiving. This comforting slow cooker recipe is made with leftover turkey and will feed a full house. Cornmeal helps thicken this chili, and adds a hint of toasty corn flavor. Choose fine, rather than coarse, cornmeal for the smoothest texture. This is the perfect recipe to throw in the slow cooker before you head out the door on Black Friday. Let everything cook for 7 hours and you'll come home to a house that smells great.
Pressure Cooker Brunswick Stew
For our largely hands-off take on the classic comfort food, we create an intensely flavorful base by first pressure cooking a whole chicken on top of a combination of boxed tomatoes, potatoes, onions, and a handful of flavor power player ingredients.
Chicken Chilaquiles Casserole
In a pinch and in need of a quick meal that will please everyone? A one-pan, assemble-and-bake Tex-Mex casserole just might be the answer. It takes just 5 ingredients to make a melty, cheesy, smoky green chile chicken dish.