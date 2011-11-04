Black Bean Chili for Diabetes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In honor of American Diabetes Month, we'd like to let you know about a new diabetic cookbook: 1,000 Diabetes Recipes by Jackie Mills. Jackie is a former Southern Living foods editor, so we consider her part of our family. She's a food writer and registered dietitian and has contributed to and written a number of diabetic cookbooks. You can be confident that the recipes in this book are good and good for you because Jackie knows food and she knows nutrition.

Every recipe has full nutrition information including food exchanges and carbohydrate values. There is a 7-day meal planner plus twelve menus for special eating occasions such as Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, and the Super Bowl. The recipe chapters include all the courses you would expect, from appetizers, soups, and salads to breads, desserts, and beverages. All of the dessert recipes are made with natural ingredients--no artificial sweeteners or fake butters--and have real sugar, just in smaller amounts.

So many of the recipes look good to me (there are 1,000!), but last night since it was cool and rainy, I decided to make the Beef, Black Bean, and Beer Chili on page 297. It was super-easy to make and I already had a number of the ingredients on hand. It calls for dark beer, which gives the chili a dark, rich flavor, but the note says that you can use more beef broth if you don't want to use beer. I think it would be good either way.

The chili is nice and thick, mostly due to the tablespoon of cornmeal that you stir in at the end of cooking. I also mashed up about half of the black beans because that's something I always do to help thicken a chili or soup with canned beans. We also sprinkled a bit of shredded Monterey Jack cheese on top of the chili, which was not in the recipe but seemed like a good idea!

My husband and I eat a lot of soup and chili in the fall and winter, so we'll definitely add this one to our list. Next on my list is the Apple Spice Cake on page 570. If you're looking for a great collection of diabetic recipes, I would highly recommend this one.