Cool Down with Homemade Popsicles

Smoothie Pops Recipe

Kids are sure to love these smoothies-on-a-stick. And being that they require just 3 ingredients and are so simple to make, you can whip up a batch anytime. Just blend, pour into popsicle molds (with a popsicle stick), and freeze for cool and creamy goodness. And for a fun tie-dye swirled effect, like we made for the photo above, make 2 separate smoothie pop mixtures using different fruits—say strawberry for one and blackberry for another—then pour the different flavors into your popsicle molds in alternating layers. Feel free to get creative with your pops, using your family's favorite fruits and fresh flavors—you could even throw a handful of fresh mint or basil into the mix.