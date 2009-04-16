Cool Down with Homemade Popsicles
Make your own popsicles using fresh or frozen fruit, fruit juices, ice cream, milk, and even cocktail ingredients for the most refreshing summer treats ever. Whether you're preparing for a summer get-together, party, or just a day by the pool, these homemade treats are just the thing.
Fudgy Pudding Pops
The welcome surprise of avocado adds rich nutrients and a dreamy, silky texture.
Smoothie Pops
Kids are sure to love these smoothies-on-a-stick. And being that they require just 3 ingredients and are so simple to make, you can whip up a batch anytime. Just blend, pour into popsicle molds (with a popsicle stick), and freeze for cool and creamy goodness. And for a fun tie-dye swirled effect, like we made for the photo above, make 2 separate smoothie pop mixtures using different fruits—say strawberry for one and blackberry for another—then pour the different flavors into your popsicle molds in alternating layers. Feel free to get creative with your pops, using your family's favorite fruits and fresh flavors—you could even throw a handful of fresh mint or basil into the mix.
Coconut Lime Chia Pudding Pops
Cool-down with a nutritious and creamy, summer treat. Don't have a popsicle mold? That's ok. Use a mason jar! Mix ingredients in a small mason jar, shake, add crushed raspberries, a spoonful of chia pudding, and freeze until solid, 4 to 5 hours. Not only is this method mess-free but it's also super cute!
Strawberry Cheesecake Pops
From the land of cream cheese comes this frosty twist on cheesecake.
Nectarine-Chile Ice Pops
These homemade fruity popsicles are the real deal. Fresh nectarine, lime, and jalapeño flavors combine to create the ultimate refreshing treat.
Mango Coconut Pops
Velvety mango purée makes these popsicles seem extra-indulgent, although each has only a splash of coconut milk. You can use any mold you like for these popsicles, but you'll get a different number of pops depending on the mold size.
Triple-decker Citrus Popsicles
Serve a treat that's as pretty as it is tasty. The trick to this pop's tri-colored look is simple: freeze the first layer alone for 45 minutes, then add a second layer and freeze again, and finish with the third. Freeze the complete pop overnight to keep it solid even in the sun's hottest rays.
Red, White, and Blue Pops
Keep the layers distinct by fully freezing each one before adding the next.
Blueberry Pops
"Blueberries are one of the best ingredients of the season; they're beautiful and they taste like summer. The light fruit pops are also the perfect combo with the rich cake."
Triple-Berry Popsicles
Berry-lovers, unite! This sweet-and-tart summer treat will have kids begging for more. A little lemon juice adds just the right amount of tangy flavor to the sweet mixture of fresh fruits.
Mint-Melon Pops
Use popsicle molds or small paper cups to make these tart warm-weather treats. Using fresh fruit instead of bottled juice reduces the amount of sugar in the chilly snack, making it a naturally kid-friendly choice.
Lemon-Blueberry Twist Pops
Create a creamy pop by combining blueberries with custard-style lemon yogurt and 1/2 cup of whatever kind of milk you have on hand. Swirl the ingredients together with a knife to create an attractive marbled appearance and serve this inspired summer dessert to kids and dinner guests alike.
Strawberry-Orange Pops
Surprise summer company with these chilly eye-catching treats. Fill hollowed-out lime halves with a creamy mixture made from orange juice, vanilla yogurt, and strawberries. Freeze, then cut the lime halves in half to make wedges. To add "seeds," mix is semisweet chocolate mini morsels before freezing.
Melon Mimosa Ice Pops
Sure, mimosas are great, but have you had them in ice pop form? These pops are made with champagne, mint and basil leaves, and juicy melons, like cantaloupe and honeydew.
Mandarin Orange Cream Pops
Treat guests to a cool treat at your next outdoor passed-plate party. This palate cleanser can be lightened by substituting a little orange sherbet for half the ice cream in the recipe.
Strawberry-Cream Fruit Pops
The rich secret ingredient in this smooth fruit pop is sour cream, but your guests will never know! Mix the cream with blended and strained strawberries then sweeten with a little sugar and a few teaspoons of lemon juice.
Raspberry-Banana-Yogurt Freezer Pops
Get your fruit fix year around with a pop that calls for fresh or frozen raspberries, a banana, low-fat yogurt, and a little honey, for sweetness. It's perfect for a post-dinner treat or an afternoon snack any day of the year.
Red, White and Blue Ice Pops
Show your patriotism with these flag-inspired frozen treats. The flavor comes from cranberry juice, lemonade, and a blue sports drink.
Pistachio Kulfi Pops
Kulfi is a rich, thick ice cream beloved on the Indian subcontinent--and on Indian menus in the West. Natural food coloring gives them a greenish hue (otherwise they are pale brown). You can use any mold you like for these popsicles, but you'll get a different number of pops depending on the mold size.
Cucumber-Chili-Lime Ice Pops
These bright green pops may look innocent enough, but they've secretly got a little kick of spicy flavor in the form of ground chili powder.
Mango-Tango Pops
Instead of mango pops, you can try the variations for these frozen pops: Raspberry Pucker Pops or Lime-Colada Pops. All are perfect for a hot summer day.
Strawberry Blizzard Pops
Fresh strawberries, creamy yogurt, and the faintest scent of rose swirl together in this sophisticated popsicle. You can use any mold you like for these popsicles, but you'll get a different number of pops depending on the mold size.
Raspberry Pop
Get a double hit of raspberry flavor with fresh raspberries and raspberry juice drink. If you don't have pop molds, you can use small paper cups.
Pineapple-Berry Ice Pops
You can use paper cups and plastic spoons instead of traditional pop molds to make these fruity pineapple and blueberry popsicles.
Lemonade Blueberry Pops
These popsicles turn a pale pink thanks to a little kitchen chemistry when the blue pigment in the berries meets the acid in the lemonade. You can use any mold you like for these popsicles, but you'll get a different number of pops depending on the mold size.
Orange-Vanilla Frozen Yogurt Pops
Trade in store-bought ice pops for these fruity frozen yogurt pops for a fun treat on a warm day. You can make them with ingredients that you probably already have on hand.
Strawberry-Balsamic Ice Pops
These Strawberry-Balsamic Ice Pops are the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. They'll keep you returning to the freezer again and again to grab a pop!
Orange Cream Pops
Make these easy orange popsicles with vanilla ice cream, orange juice concentrate and a little bit of whipping cream and satisfy your craving for an orangesicle.
Chocolate Milk Punch Pops
These adult-only popsicles are a frozen version of the popular Southern bourbon-based punch.
Vanilla Yogurt and Spiced Plum Ice Pops
These two-toned pops are as pretty as they are delicious. Greek yogurt lends a pleasant tang to the sweet spiced plums. Pure bliss.
White-Chocolate Strawberry-Yogurt Ice Pops
These frozen strawberry-yogurt treats are dipped in white chocolate and topped off with sprinkles.
Watermelon Margarita Pops
These treats are just for the grownups and basically a frozen margarita on a stick. Serve with a side of sea salt to sprinkle on top.
Chocolate Pudding Pops
These rich, creamy chocolate pops will take you right back to the fudgesicles of your childhood.
Peaches-and-Cream Frozen Pops
Our version of the Creamsicle is silky, with distinct peachy flavor. It's a not-too-sweet pop that grown-ups will love but that's playful enough for all ages.
Sparkling Strawberry Pops
These frozen strawberry pops are made with sparkling wine, but you can make a kid-friendly version using sparkling white grape juice.
Buttermilk-Blackberry Dreamsicles
You only need 5 ingredients to make these cool summer treats. Don't worry if you don't have a popsicle mold. You can use paper or plastic cups as a no-fuss alternative!
Melon Lime Rocket Pops
Tart citrus balances the mellow sweetness of watermelon and cantaloupe, each frozen in layers. You can use any mold you like for these popsicles, but you'll get a different number of pops depending on the mold size.
Cappuccino Ice Pops
Espresso lovers, this one's for you. Indulge in one of these tasty pops to get your buzz without the coffee shop lines.
Watermelon-Jalapeño Ice Pops
Sweet meets heat in this summer-ready popsicle recipe. With the perfect balance of sweet and spicy flavors, these pops are refreshing and will be a huge hit at your summer parties.
Peach-Buttermilk Ice Pops
Make use of your surplus of fresh (or frozen) peaches by making these fruity, creamy pops.
Mexican Pineapple Pops
Street stands in Mexico sell fresh fruit sprinkled with lime, chile, and salt. These pops capture that same zing. You can use any mold you like for these popsicles, but you'll get a different number of pops depending on the mold size.
Creamy Frozen Fruit Pops
Flor a smarter kid-friendly snack, serve them Creamy Frozen Fruit Cups made with frozen raspberries, fresh strawberries, and Greek yogurt.