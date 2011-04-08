Breakfast for Dinner: Grits Casserole & Coffee Cake
When I invited my friend over for dinner and said I'd be making a grits casserole and some coffee cake she immediately said, "Perfect! I love 'brinner!'" Breakfast for dinner, or as my friend so aptly put it, "brinner," is always a crowd pleaser. Maybe it's something about breaking with tradition that makes it seem so exciting, but I think it's simply because breakfast is so delicious! Why not eat it whenever we want?
For my "brinner," I chose to make a Grits Casserole packed with sausage, plenty of cheese, eggs, and of course, grits. I also made a Streusel Coffee Cake and completed the meal with some fresh fruit.
For more "brinner" recipes, visit SouthernLiving.com for 10 Breakfast for Supper Recipes.
Grits Casserole
2 lbs. sausage
3 cups hot grits
2 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese (I recommend using Cracker Barrel Extra Sharp Cheddar for its great flavor)
3 tablespoons butter
5 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cup milk
3-4 green onions, sliced (I never use the entire green onion. I always start cutting from the white bottom and use only the bottom half)
- Cook sausage and drain. Put in a 9x13 baking dish and set aside.
- Cook grits according to package directions and combine with cheese, butter, and green onions. Stir until the cheese melts.
- Combine eggs and milk and stir into grits. Pour in baking dish over sausage. Bake at 350º for 1 hour.
*What's great about this recipe is it can be prepared in advance, refrigerated, and then baked before guests arrive.
Streusel Coffee Cake
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Crumb Topping (see below)
- Preheat oven to 350º. Beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until yellow disappears.
- Sift together flour and next 3 ingredients (If you don't have a sifter, don't fret. I didn't have one either and it turned out just fine); add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla and almond extracts. Pour batter into a greased 9x13 baking dish; sprinkle with Crumb Topping.
- Bake at 350º for 35 to 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool 20 minutes before serving.
Crumb Topping
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1/4 cup butter
- Stir together flour, sugar, and coarsely chopped pecans in a bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or fork until mixture resembles small peas.