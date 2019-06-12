30 Watermelon Recipes That Are Perfect for Summer

Updated April 04, 2019
Credit: Greg DuPree

Nothing says "summer" like a juicy, ripe watermelon. Whether you're searching for a refreshing cocktail, popsicle, or salad, we have the watermelon recipes for you. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad Recipe

Cucumbers add a welcome crunch to this refreshing summer salad of cubed watermelon, fresh herbs, and crumbled feta cheese. You can replace the fresh mint with basil if you prefer, or use a combination of both herbs. A personal-sized seedless watermelon is just the right size for this salad, but you can also use pre-cut melon or a portion of a larger watermelon. Be sure to dress the salad right before serving it to prevent the melon and cucumbers from watering down the vinaigrette

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Burrata Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Burrata Salad Recipe

This bright and beautiful Watermelon, Cucumber, and Burrata Salad looks like summer in a bowl. It's sure to refresh you on a hot day.

3 of 30

Watermelon with Tangy Granita

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart

Watermelon with Tangy Granita Recipe

Juicy-crisp watermelon chunks turn extra-refreshing with a cold topping of slushy cucumber-lime granita. If you have access to both, use red and yellow watermelon.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Watermelon-Jalapeño Relish

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Watermelon-Jalapeño Relish Recipe

Fresh-cut summer melon is best, but precubed melon will work in a pinch. Spoon this over grilled pork chops or fish, or serve it with tortilla chips for a twist on salsa.

5 of 30

Steamed Shrimp and Watermelon Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Steamed Shrimp and Watermelon Salad Recipe

Steaming the shrimp helps prevent overcooking and keeps it succulent. Watermelon makes a surprisingly good pairing.

6 of 30

Spicy Scallops with Watermelon Salsa

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Spicy Scallops with Watermelon Salsa Recipe

Here we season quick-cooking scallops with inspiration from Caribbean pepper pot recipes. To get a nice sear on the scallops without any sticking, be sure to thoroughly pat your scallops dry and preheat the skillet until it's nice and hot. The spicy scallops are cooled by the sweet, minty watermelon salsa. Ask for "dry" sea scallops at the fish counter. Other scallops have been treated with a sodium solution that prevents them from browning nicely and can make the texture of the meat less pleasant.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Double-Serrano Watermelon Bites

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Double-Serrano Watermelon Bites Recipe

These bites are a step up from classic prosciutto-wrapped melon and provide sweet, spicy, salty, tart, and meaty tastes. If you can't find serrano ham, use prosciutto; you also can use balsamic glaze in place of pomegranate molasses.

8 of 30

Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Lucy Barr; Food Styling: Liz Mervosh

Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint Recipe

A simple, fresh watermelon salad says summer like nothing else. And with the addition of crumbled feta cheese, bright mint, and a chunky olive vinaigrette, the salty-sweet flavor balance of this watermelon salad is especially swoon-worthy. The secret to the salad's Kalamata dressing, which would be excellent with any blend of summer melons, is in the toasted walnuts. The robust nuts temper the intense brininess of the olives to just the right level, while also giving the dressing another layer of rich flavor. If you're hesitant about salting your watermelon, just trust us on this one—sprinkling the juicy summer fruit with salt actually amps up its sweetness. 

9 of 30

Sriracha-Lime Grilled Watermelon

Credit: Greg DuPree

Sriracha-Lime Grilled Watermelon Recipe

These gorgeous Sriracha-Lime Grilled Watermelon slices look like they took hours to prepare, but they only take 10 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Watermelon and Scallop Ceviche

Credit: Greg DuPree

Watermelon and Scallop Ceviche Recipe

If you can't find bay scallops, which are small, buy a pound of sea scallops and cut them into quarters.

11 of 30

La Croix Watermelon Agua Fresca

Credit: Sara Tane

La Croix Watermelon Agua Fresca Recipe

Similar to a margarita, this tequila-based cocktail gets an upgrade with fresh watermelon juice. Ultra-refreshing and hydrating, this summertime cocktail is the perfect combination of citrusy bubbles, seasonal summer produce, and a splash of booze.

12 of 30

How to Make Instant Pot Watermelon Rind Pickles

Credit: PHOTO BY KELSEY HANSEN

How to Make Instant Pot Watermelon Rind Pickles Recipe

The sweet and spicy snack can be chopped into a salad, served alongside a starchier meal, or simply as is. Finger-licking tasty as watermelon rind pickles are, the pressure-cooker is the real secret weapon behind this dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Sip Watermelon Rum Punch Directly from the Fruit

Credit: Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Sip Watermelon Rum Punch Directly from the Fruit Recipe

This tart and floral watermelon rum punch is a delightful brunch sipper all afternoon long. The star of the show may be the melon, but this drink's flavor power owes a lot to St-Germain, a sweet elderflower liqueur.

14 of 30

Spike Your Watermelon with Tequila

Credit: Photo by Alex Tepper

Spike Your Watermelon with Tequila Recipe

Before biting into a sweet slice of watermelon, you should really soak it in tequila. Essentially a cocktail poured over the fruit, tequila-spiked watermelon is so much better a brunch side than a pile of the plain fruit.

15 of 30

This Spiked Watermelon Lemonade Recipe Will Save You from the Heat

Credit: PHOTO by GREG DUPREE / prop STYLING by MINDI SHAPIRO LEVINE / FOOD STYLING by TORIE COX

This Spiked Watermelon Lemonade Recipe Will Save You from the Heat Recipe

Your local lemonade stand's got nothing on this summer cocktail refresher. A glass of tangy, sweet lemonade is an old-fashioned Southern standby, but it could use an update. For an icy, pink-tinted drink that's made for the shade, we experimented here, elevating the summertime favorite by adding a splash of vodka and watermelon juice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Grilled Watermelon Pizza

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Grilled Watermelon Pizza Recipe

For a fruity and finger-friendly appetizer, grill watermelon wedges and top with pickled onions, blue chees, and pecans. 

17 of 30

Hot-Sweet Grilled Watermelon

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Hot-Sweet Grilled Watermelon Recipe

Tim Love likes to use guajillo chile powder here, which provides moderate heat. Cayenne or chipotle powder would also work.

18 of 30

Watermelon-Basil Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Watermelon-Basil Salad Recipe

You can substitute unseasoned rice vinegar or fresh lime juice for the white balsamic, adding a touch of honey if needed. Fresh mint can stand in for the basil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Watermelon Granita with Hibiscus Syrup and Yogurt

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Thom Driver

Watermelon Granita with Hibiscus Syrup and Yogurt Recipe

Karen Hatfield serves this sophisticated granita at her LA restaurant, Odys + Penelope. Dried hibiscus flowers can be found at specialty markets, Latin markets, and health food stores. You can substitute grenadine syrup to good effect, but Hatfield asserts that hibiscus syrup best complements the fruit in this dish.

20 of 30

Watermelon-Tomato Salad

Credit: Photography: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Thom Driver

Watermelon-Tomato Salad Recipe

White balsamic vinegar, sweet and mild just like traditional balsamic, is ideal here because it's light in color and won't "muddy out" the salad. The salty, sharp bite of pecorino Romano is delicious here. You can also sub another hard grating cheese, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano or ricotta salata.

21 of 30

Instant Watermelon Pops

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lindsey Ellis Beatty

Instant Watermelon Pops Recipe

For Instant Watermelon Pops, simply cut a 1-inch slit into the rind of a just-cut watermelon wedge, and insert a wooden stick. Serve these treats a variety of ways: Sprinkle with flavored salts and freshly ground pepper, drizzle with local honey and fresh lime juice, dust with red pepper, or add a splash of schnapps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Watermelon Syrup

Credit: Greg Dupree

Watermelon Syrup Recipe

This versatile watermelon syrup will save your summer desserts.

23 of 30

Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt Recipe

. When store-bought simply won't do, you'll be grateful for this recipe, which uses fresh and unexpected ingredients to really amp up the sweet and salty flavor. Light, bright, and sweet, these make-ahead watermelon pops come together in just five minutes, after chilling overnight, of course.

24 of 30

Watermelon Gazpacho

Credit: Greg DuPree

Watermelon Gazpacho Recipe

Tomatoes are usually the main ingredient in this Spanish-style chilled soup, but this version features fresh-seeded watermelon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Watermelon Smoothies

Watermelon Smoothies Recipe

Packed with good-for-you nutrients and hydrating benefits, watermelon is a healthy thirst quencher for summer. So it's only fitting to combine it with other fresh fruits to make a thick and creamy beverage to enjoy for a quick breakfast or snack.

26 of 30

Watermelon-Mint Lemonade

Credit: Briana Riddock

Watermelon-Mint Lemonade Recipe

Enjoy this revitalizing take on lemonade with the addition of juicy watermelon and cooling mint. The natural sweetness of the watermelon mellows out the tartness of the lemon juice while the mint delivers with a invigorating finish. Remember to purchase a seedless watermelon so you aren't spending hours picking out the seeds.

27 of 30

Citrus Yogurt With Watermelon Dippers

Citrus Yogurt With Watermelon Dippers Recipe

All you need are 4 simple ingredients for this easy summer snack! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Instant Pot Pork Sliders with Watermelon Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling Kay Clarke

Instant Pot Pork Sliders with Watermelon Barbecue Sauce Recipe

This has all the flavor and tenderness of all-day barbecue, but comes together in a few hours. The watermelon juice replaces the stock usually found in Instant Pot or slow cooker pulled pork recipes, and the rind gives the sauce from extra body. The pork's sweetness resembles that of al pastor, so it would work just as well in tacos as it does in sliders. 

29 of 30

Watermelon-Mint Margarita

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Watermelon-Mint Margarita Recipe

Try a new twist on a classic margarita with watermelon and mint flavors.

30 of 30

Tuna-and-Watermelon Poke Bowls

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling Kay Clarke

Tuna-and-Watermelon Poke Bowls Recipe

This poke bowl is super delicious and flavorful, complete with umami-soy saltiness and citrus notes. Poke should only be made with sushi-grade tuna, which you can find at specialty stores like Whole Foods or your local fishmonger. If you can't find yellow watermelon, use cantaloupe—that ingredient's more about color contrast. Letting the fish and fruit "marinate" really allows the flavors to meld. Make sure the sauce gets nicely pureed so it's super smooth—in a regular blender, that means at least a minute or two. The fruit can last overnight, but the fish shouldn't go for more than a few hours. Serve with all the accoutrements, and customize to your heart's content. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next