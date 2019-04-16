25 Classic Scalloped Potato Recipes
Serving up potatoes in a casserole dish and sliced thin creates a really delicious and comforting side dish that is great to serve a crowd. By adding different cheeses and even different types of potatoes, you can experiment with your scalloped potatoes or gratin dish until you find a new favorite recipe. Great for holiday dinners, special occasions, or even just the weeknight dinner rotation, these scalloped potato recipes are sure to be a hit.
Two-Toned Scalloped Potatoes
Using both sweet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes gives classic, comforting scalloped potatoes a delicious upgrade. Perfect for family gatherings and holiday dinners at any point in the year, this impressive potato side dish delivers creamy richness, robust savory flavor, and a delightful crunch with a herby panko-pecan topping. You can assemble the dish (minus the topping) ahead of time and refrigerate up to 12 hours before you're ready to bake.
Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes
Cheesy, smoky, and savory—all of our favorite flavors come to play in Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes.
Sweet Potato and Gouda Gratin
Our favorite new side dish (or vegetarian main, if made with vegetable broth) is a colorful version of scalloped potatoes. For richest flavor and color, look for deep-orange-fleshed sweet potatoes with skin that's burnt orange to dark red. A food processor's shredding disc and 2-mm. slicing blade make quick work of the cheese, sweet potatoes, and shallot.
Parmesan-Crusted Potato Gratin With Pine Nuts
These are the ultimate roasted potatoes. The top and edges get crispy, and the bottom layers turn amazingly rich and buttery. Be sure to buy same-sized potatoes so the slices are uniform.
Crock Pot Scalloped Potatoes
This highly comforting, classic dish has never been easier thanks to your trusty slow cooker. Yielding a creamy, savory potato side the whole family will love, this recipe for crock pot scalloped potatoes is sure to be a new holiday go-to.
Potato-Butternut Gratin With Poblano Béchamel
The mild sweetness of butternut squash pairs particularly well with Mexican flavors of poblano chile and cumin. Goat cheese brightens and enriches the flavor, and toasty almonds offer a welcome textural contrast. Try to get a squash with a long neck, as slices from that section are easiest to work with. It's important to allow the gratin to rest for 20 minutes after baking so the juices that accumulate can thicken and absorb into the vegetables.
Potato and Parsnip Gratin
Parsnips add an elegant twist to this classic. Parboiling the slices saves baking time and keeps them from absorbing too much sauce.
Potatoes Dauphinoise
This rich gratin uses a combination of milk and half-and-half instead of the traditional heavy cream to slash saturated fat. We find the texture of Kerrygold reduced-fat cheese more like full-fat cheese than other brands.
Au Gratin Potato Casserole
Make a cheesy, creamy potato casserole for your next family gathering or holiday meal. Make it easy with frozen hash browns, cream of mushroom soup and cornflakes cereal. You can also make it ahead and refrigerate until you are ready to bake.
Potato and Leek Gratin
A mandoline will slice the potatoes quickly and to the same thickness, though a sharp knife will also work. Instead of being buried in cream, the potatoes and leeks are simmered in and drizzled with milk so the potatoes get wonderfully crisp and tender and the cheeses form a melty, golden crust.
Gratin Dauphinois (Scalloped Potatoes with Cheese)
This dish has a fancy name, but a down-home and hearty taste. These scalloped potatoes make a great dish to serve a crowd, and of course tout a deliciously cheesy flavor.
Scalloped Potatoes
This rich and creamy Scalloped Potatoes recipe is sure to be a winner on a cold winter's day. Bake until cheese is melted and casserole is hot and bubbly.
Scalloped Sweet Potato Stacks
Each muffin cup flares slightly, so stack slices from ends of potatoes in the bottom and use wider slices from the middle of the sweet potato at the top. We also like this with Gruyère instead of mozzarella.
Scalloped Potatoes With Spinach And Cheese
Adding spinach to these scalloped potatoes creates a hearty texture and earthy flavor that elevates this potato side dish incredibly tasty new heights.
Cheddar Potato Gratin
Try this cheesy, potato gratin as a simple side dish for your supper.
Country Potatoes au Gratin
Have you ever tried to stuff onion or potato slices into a measuring cup? Ingredients like these are best measured by weight. Country Potatoes au Gratin works well as an entrée with a side salad completing the meal. If you prefer to have it as a side dish, it will make 12 servings.
Herbed Potato Stacks
This starchy side rarely scores points for presentation—until now. Toss the thinly sliced potatoes in herb-seasoned butter, and bake them in a muffin pan to make these amazing looking—and tasting—little stacks.
Three-Cheese Scalloped Potatoes
You will savor every bite of these decadent Three-Cheese Scalloped Potatoes. Mix up different types of cheeses based on your preferences for this side dish.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Gently stirring twice while baking promotes even cooking and creaminess to this hearty scalloped potato recipe. Pull out of the oven, stir once more, then sprinkle with cheese, and continue baking without stirring for a casserole that's golden brown on top. For a scalloped potato recipe that doesn't require a ton of hands-on time or a plethora of ingredients, this delicious dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas
This dish is all the best of potatoes au gratin packed into the convenience of a sheet pan supper. There's plenty of crispy, cheese topping that's got a nice element of fresh thyme flavor, the corners and edges maintain a nice crisp, and the potatoes are perfectly cooked in the center. The ham and peas make this a full meal, but not so much that anyone will feel like this is anything but comfort food. When you're adding the cheese sauce, shake the baking sheet a bit to make sure the sauce permeates the potato layers and settles in—this will result in perfect distribution and prevent any overflowing in the oven.
Scalloped Potato and Herb Tart
Thinly sliced russet potatoes absorb the richly flavored custard as it bakes and give this quiche its layered texture.
Slow Cooker Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes
Caramelized onion and potatoes come together in a rich cream sauce topped with Cheddar cheese for the perfect, cheesy side dish your family will rave about.
Crowd-Pleasing Scalloped Potatoes
This easy, feel-good side dish is guaranteed to make guests melt.
Scalloped Potatoes & Ham
Make Scalloped Potatoes & Ham as a one dish meal that satisfies your family's craving for hot and bubbly comfort food.
Cider Scalloped Potatoes
This can be baked in a casserole or individual gratin dishes.