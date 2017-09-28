30+ Fantastic Sweet Potato Casseroles
Look no further for a perfect sweet potato casserole recipe. We've got more than 30 top-rated sweet potato casserole recipes to suit your side dish style. These sweet potato casserole recipes are ideal for Thanksgiving--you can choose between marshmallow or pecans, or insist on having both, or neither! Kids love sweet potatoes, so serve them a casserole side dish that's both delicious and nutritious. The classic recipes are great, but don't sleep on the Cranberry Sweet Potato Bake. We're drooling just thinking about it.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Pumpkin Seed-Oat Crumble
This casserole combines our two favorite fall flavors: sweet potatoes and pumpkin seeds.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Crunchy Oat Topping
This classic casserole often straddles the line between side and dessert (indeed, we've enjoyed the leftovers both ways). We dial down the sugar to steer the dish back to savory territory, and add a crunchy oat-and-nut topper for texture. A final drizzle of maple syrup just before serving gives the casserole a lovely sheen. While we call for a ricer in our master mashed potatoes, a potato masher is perfectly acceptable here, since the spuds will be bound with an egg, topped, and baked.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Our modern twist on the classic sweet potato casserole is a fragrant vanilla bean streusel topping.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
This mouthwatering sweet potato casserole will satisfy both lovers of crunchy pecans and cornflakes as well as marshmallows.
Traditional Sweet Potato Casserole
Top this lightened version of the classic sweet potato casserole with both marshmallows and toasted pecans and still have only 5.5 grams of fat per serving.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Topping
Save oven space and use this slow-cooker version of a traditional sweet potato casserole.
Streuseled Sweet Potato Casserole
Sprinkle a buttery brown sugar-and-pecan mixture over the top of the creamy potatoes in this sweet potato casserole that's sweet enough to be dessert.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Top these creamy sweet potatoes with a sweet, buttery pecan mixture that adds both flavor and crunch.
Spiced Sweet Potato Casserole
You can assemble this casserole in its baking dish and store it, covered, in the refrigerator for up to a day.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Toasted cornflakes mixed in with the buttery pecans add to the crunchiness of this casserole's topping, while toasted marshmallows add to the sweet creaminess.
Cranberry-and-Sweet Potato Bake
For a different twist on sweet potato casserole, spoon the mixture into individual baking dishes and top with cranberry sauce.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Online reviewers rave about this sweet potato casserole recipe, claiming that "family members who didn't like sweet potatoes are now fans." Don't miss out on this dish at your next holiday gathering.
Wild Mushroom-and-Sweet Potato Gratin
Chanterelle mushrooms and fontina cheese contribute a delicate, nutty flavor that contrasts nicely with sweet potatoes in this dish. Serve with roasted pork loin or ham.
Sweet Potato and Apple Gratin
Sweet but not overly so, this side dish is a delicious accompaniment to any holiday meal. Let it stand for 10 minutes after baking so the juices can thicken.
Quick Tradtional Sweet Potato Casserole
Quick Traditional Sweet Potato Casserole is ridiculously easy and goes into the oven in only 10 minutes, thanks to sweet canned yams. To boost flavor and add richness, we counter the canned spuds with luscious creme fraiche; chunks of almonds bring big crunch to our sweet potato casserole.
Cornflake, Pecan, and Marshmallow-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
Adding cornflakes cereal to the pecan-brown sugar topping gives this casserole extra crispiness and crunch.
Gingersnap Sweet Potatoes
Swap out traditional toppings, like mini marshmallows and pecans, for a streusel made from gingersnap cookies, brown sugar, butter, and flour. The gingersnaps add a little bite to this top-rated side and perfectly complement the potatoes' sweetness.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Pears and Marshmallows
Instead of mashed sweet potatoes, this casserole features tender slices of sweet potatoes layered with Bosc pear slices which are topped with marshmallow and toasted pecans.
Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole
Cooked carrots add smooth texture and extra flavor to this comfort food favorite. Serve this classic holiday casserole any time of year and expect rave reviews. Top with marshmallows and spicy-sweet pecans.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow Topping
Based on sweet potato pie, a favorite in the South, this famous Thanksgiving side dish has a rich history. The marshmallows were added by Janet McKenzie Hill, the founder of the Boston Cooking-School Magazine, in 1917, when the marshmallow evolved from a specialty confection into an everyday treat.
Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole
Apples and sliced almonds make a glorious addition to classic sweet potato casserole.
Sweet Potato-Jalapeño Casserole
Sweet potatoes come together with a spicy pepper counterpart that adds an exciting twist to a typically sweet casserole. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, this baked dish doesn't disappoint on flavor. If you're preparing it for a crowd with a palate that's sensitive to spicy foods, scale back on the jalapeño, or serve it on the side.This easy casserole dish requires almost no effort, and comes together with six simple ingredients. Freeze your leftovers for future dinners or tomorrow's lunch.
Two-Potato Gratin
Russet and sweet potatoes join forces in this cheesy casserole that is perfect for your next potluck, holiday party, or just a cozy dinner at home. Fresh sage and fresh thyme provide an herbaceous, aromatic flavor profile that makes this dish way more than melted cheese atop sliced potatoes. Soft gruyère acts as a blanket and keeps all the warm, delicious flavors from the potatoes in a sealed, cheesy pocket.
Two-Potato Gratin
Sweet and yukon gold potatoes are the focal point of this gratin that's perfect for the holidays. Fresh parsley and chives deliver a fresh punch that adds an unbeatable flavor. Our favorite casserole cheese, gruyère, tops off the casserole. "This luscious gratin strikes a happy middle chord for those hungry for potatoes and those vying for a sweet potato casserole." --Nancy Vienneau, author of Third Thursday Community Potluck Cookbook, from which this recipe was adapted.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
This holiday season, skip the usual marshmallow-topped casserole and serve this Savory Sweet Potato Casserole for a change of pace. Because sweet potatoes are so naturally sweet, they are nicely balanced by this savory Parmesan-herb streusel topping. The topping is made with day-old sourdough bread, but you can use another type of stale white bread, such as country white, if you prefer. To cut down on sticky clean up, place the potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet before roasting them. We promise, no one will miss the marshmallows.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Not without a sweet potato casserole. Here's a fun twist on the traditional sweet potato casserole. These thinly sliced potatoes bake in a creamy brown sugar sauce until tender on the inside and crispy around the edges. For the most even results, choose fat, round sweet potatoes that weigh six to seven ounces each. You can prepare this casserole the day before Thanksgiving.
Lower-Sugar Sweet Potato Casserole
Our delicious casserole has 5 fewer teaspoons (20g) of added sugar per serving than traditional versions.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Rosemary and Goat Cheese
This savory take on sweet potato casserole has a lovely nuttiness and aromatic nature. The tang of the goat cheese plays nicely with the sweetness of the potatoes, while the crunchy pecans and crispy rosemary give a great texture and incredible looks. It's like the traditional sweet potato casserole aesthetic, but with a little more personality, plus cheese. Be sure to brown the butter with the fresh rosemary—not only does it infuse the butter with flavor, but it also crisps the rosemary leaves and provides a nice crunch.
Maple-Pecan Sweet Potatoes
A hint of maple syrup pairs well with the best of both worlds, when it comes to sweet potato toppings: pecans and marshmallows. To make Thanksgiving prep easier, you can make this dish up to two days ahead. Simply bake the potatoes and assemble. Then refrigerate and bake just before serving.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
If there's two things we know about holiday entertaining, it's that sweet potato casserole is a must, and that there's just ever enough room in the oven. With a buttery, crisp pecan-and-marshmallow topping, our Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole delivers all of the warming richness of the traditional oven-baked casserole, but without monopolizing prime oven real estate. Enhanced with maple syrup, orange juice, vanilla, and a touch of spice, this easy sweet potato casserole hits the perfect just-sweet-enough mark.
Trying to avoid putting on holiday pounds? Your guests won't even know this sweet potato soufflé is lightened. With brown sugar, cinnamon, and a hint of orange, it endows the common sweet potato with decadence.
Brûléed Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Borrowing from the classic dessert crème brûlée, this dish has a hard candy topping, a crisp contrast to the creamy sweet potatoes.