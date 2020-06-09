10+ Grilled Eggplant Recipes to Make ASAP

Updated June 09, 2020
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Looking for easy grilled eggplant recipes? You've come to the right place. Whether you need a quick appetizer (you'll love these Aubergines à la Marocaine), a simple side (pair this Grilled Japanese Eggplant, Zucchini, and Onions with a hearty sandwich), or a healthy entree (this Grilled Eggplant Parmesan with Grilled Tomato Marinara was made for Meatless Monday), you'll come back to this collection of grilled eggplant recipes again and again. 

 

 

Grilled Eggplant Parmesan with Grilled Tomato Marinara

Our Grilled Tomato Marinara and fresh mozzarella take Grilled Eggplant Parmesan over the top.

Grilled Eggplant-and-Corn Romesco Napoleons

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Eggplant is an incredibly versatile vegetable and a good choice for meatless meals. In this cheesy Rollups recipe, eggplant stands in for a delicious substitute for pasta. Eggplants enjoy the same growing conditions as tomatoes, so try growing your own this year.

Grilled Japanese Eggplant, Zucchini, and Onions

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

This 3-ingredient recipe couldn't be easier: Just grill the zucchini, eggplant, and onion, then chop the onion and throw it all together.

Grilled Eggplant and Purple Cauliflower Caponata

Purple cauliflower is becoming more widely available at farmers markets; white cauliflower would also be delicious here.

Grilled Eggplant Planks with Creole Salsa

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Be sure to choose smaller eggplants; they'll be easier to slice and easier to handle on the grill.  

Grilled Eggplant, Tomatoes, and Zucchini

Credit: Dan Goldberg

This basic method for grilled eggplant, tomatoes, and zucchini works for other vegetables too, including green onions and halved bell peppers.

Grilled Eggplant with Cherry Tomatoes

Credit: Annabelle Breakey

Layers of eggplant, melted cheese, and grilled tomatoes stack up for a satisfying meal on meatless Monday (or any night of the week). Serve with crusty grilled bread and a crisp green salad.

Grilled Eggplant and Tomato Salad

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Randy Mon

Time: 1 1/4 hours. If you're serving these vegetables with grilled ribs, grill the vegetables first. They're good eaten at room temperature.

Grilled Eggplant with Moroccan Spices (Aubergines à la Marocaine)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

You can paint slices of eggplant with olive oil and grill them over coals for this French-Moroccan salad. The only trick is to cook the eggplant over a gentle fire, so the texture is soft and creamy.

Grilled Baby Eggplants with Green Onion Salsa

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

If you can't find the type of eggplant we used, go for small, slender Japanese eggplants instead.

Grilled Eggplant with Freekeh Pilaf

Credit: Tru Studio

Pomegranate molasses brings tartness, and the feta adds a salty finish to this hearty side dish. Find the molasses where you buy Middle Eastern ingredients, or substitute balsamic glaze. Freekeh is a whole-grain cracked wheat with a nutty flavor and texture. If you can't find it, bulgur will work as well.

Grilled Ratatouille Skewers

Inspired by the flavors of the classic French dish, we turned ratatouille into a pretty and portable meal that is perfect for the summer grilling season. Ratatouille is typically a mix of seasonal vegetables baked in a dish with tomatoes, garlic, and spices—and a great way to use up a garden's worth of vegetables.

Grilled Eggplant

Credit: Buff Strickland; Styling: Olga Naiman

Looking for an easy grilled eggplant recipe? Your search ends here. Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, basic grilled veggies don't have to be boring—and this grilled eggplant is proof. Hungry for more? Check out this collection of 40 Easy Eggplant Recipes next. Plus, you can find some of our best grilling tips and tricks right here

