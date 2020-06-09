10+ Grilled Eggplant Recipes to Make ASAP
Looking for easy grilled eggplant recipes? You've come to the right place. Whether you need a quick appetizer (you'll love these Aubergines à la Marocaine), a simple side (pair this Grilled Japanese Eggplant, Zucchini, and Onions with a hearty sandwich), or a healthy entree (this Grilled Eggplant Parmesan with Grilled Tomato Marinara was made for Meatless Monday), you'll come back to this collection of grilled eggplant recipes again and again.
Grilled Eggplant Parmesan with Grilled Tomato Marinara
Our Grilled Tomato Marinara and fresh mozzarella take Grilled Eggplant Parmesan over the top.
Grilled Eggplant-and-Corn Romesco Napoleons
Eggplant is an incredibly versatile vegetable and a good choice for meatless meals. In this cheesy Rollups recipe, eggplant stands in for a delicious substitute for pasta. Eggplants enjoy the same growing conditions as tomatoes, so try growing your own this year.
Grilled Japanese Eggplant, Zucchini, and Onions
This 3-ingredient recipe couldn't be easier: Just grill the zucchini, eggplant, and onion, then chop the onion and throw it all together.
Grilled Eggplant and Purple Cauliflower Caponata
Purple cauliflower is becoming more widely available at farmers markets; white cauliflower would also be delicious here.
Grilled Eggplant Planks with Creole Salsa
Be sure to choose smaller eggplants; they'll be easier to slice and easier to handle on the grill.
Grilled Eggplant, Tomatoes, and Zucchini
This basic method for grilled eggplant, tomatoes, and zucchini works for other vegetables too, including green onions and halved bell peppers.
Grilled Eggplant with Cherry Tomatoes
Layers of eggplant, melted cheese, and grilled tomatoes stack up for a satisfying meal on meatless Monday (or any night of the week). Serve with crusty grilled bread and a crisp green salad.
Grilled Eggplant and Tomato Salad
Time: 1 1/4 hours. If you're serving these vegetables with grilled ribs, grill the vegetables first. They're good eaten at room temperature.
Grilled Eggplant with Moroccan Spices (Aubergines à la Marocaine)
You can paint slices of eggplant with olive oil and grill them over coals for this French-Moroccan salad. The only trick is to cook the eggplant over a gentle fire, so the texture is soft and creamy.
Grilled Baby Eggplants with Green Onion Salsa
If you can't find the type of eggplant we used, go for small, slender Japanese eggplants instead.
Grilled Eggplant with Freekeh Pilaf
Pomegranate molasses brings tartness, and the feta adds a salty finish to this hearty side dish. Find the molasses where you buy Middle Eastern ingredients, or substitute balsamic glaze. Freekeh is a whole-grain cracked wheat with a nutty flavor and texture. If you can't find it, bulgur will work as well.
Grilled Ratatouille Skewers
Inspired by the flavors of the classic French dish, we turned ratatouille into a pretty and portable meal that is perfect for the summer grilling season. Ratatouille is typically a mix of seasonal vegetables baked in a dish with tomatoes, garlic, and spices—and a great way to use up a garden's worth of vegetables.
Grilled Eggplant
Looking for an easy grilled eggplant recipe? Your search ends here. Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, basic grilled veggies don't have to be boring—and this grilled eggplant is proof. Hungry for more? Check out this collection of 40 Easy Eggplant Recipes next. Plus, you can find some of our best grilling tips and tricks right here.