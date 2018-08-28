20 Easy Green Bean Casserole Recipes
When you need a green bean casserole recipe for your holiday meal or covered dish dinner, look no further than this collection that includes traditional green bean casseroles as well as more daring versions featuring fresh, savory ingredients like mushrooms, onions, pecans, and cheese.
Skillet Green Bean Casserole
We've shortened (and lightened) this holiday classic by bringing everything together in one pan and using the stovetop and broiler rather than baking. To save yourself even more time, you can substitute panko in place of homemade breadcrumbs.
Classic Green Bean Casserole
Who doesn't love a classic? This traditional recipe is everything you could want in a holiday side—and more! Frozen veggies make this classic green bean casserole simple and speedy, which leaves you ample time to focus on the rest of your Thanksgiving feast.
Green Bean Casserole with Cauliflower Cream
Once simmered in milk and pureed, cauliflower transforms into a silky, luscious cream sauce—a dead ringer for the classic yet with a much better profile, saving nearly 500mg sodium and 4g fat per serving. We intensify the mushroom presence by using meaty cremini and shiitake mushrooms and roasting them first to cook out the excess liquid. If you can't find shiitakes, use 2 (8-oz.) packages of cremini mushrooms. Skip the fried onions and use torn whole-wheat bread for a rustic, crunchy topper.
Home-style Green Bean Casserole
This essential holiday casserole gets a much-needed makeover from fresh veggies and a lightened, but super-rich homemade sauce.
Green Beans Supreme
Not your usual green bean casserole, this one is loaded with sour cream and cheese and has a white sauce instead of canned soup. It's sure to become your new favorite casserole for holiday entertaining and potluck dinners.
Green Bean Casserole
Go beyond the standard "recipe on the can" casserole by adding Alfredo sauce instead of cream of mushroom soup, water chestnuts, Parmesan cheese and toasted pecans.
Green Bean Casserole
This holiday classic is sure to become a convenient family favorite throughout the year with the help of your slow cooker.
Cheddar-Pecan Green Bean Casserole
Toss blanched green beans with a buttermilk-Ranch dressing and top with panko breadcrumbs, crushed French-fried onions, chopped pecans, and shredded Cheddar cheese for a tasty twist on a traditional green bean casserole.
Green Bean Casserole
This lightened version of a traditional green bean casserole is made with reduced-fat cheese and low-fat sour cream and is topped with a savory herb-seasoned stuffing mix.
Green Bean Casserole with Madeira Mushrooms
Here's a deliciously updated version of the classic, with fresh green beans and wine-infused mushrooms. We just had to keep the fried onion topping, which is arguably the best part.
Shoepeg & Green Bean Casserole
Perk up your usual green bean casserole with the addition of shoepeg corn and sour cream, then top with a buttery cracker topping.
Green Bean Casserole
We reduced the fat but not the flavor in this family favorite recipe by substituting crushed Melba rounds and onion flakes for the canned fried onion rings.
Crock-Pot Green Bean Casserole
Save yourself a little bit of valuable oven space this holiday season, because what's likely to be your new favorite green bean casserole recipe is made in the slow cooker. While green been casserole has a reputation for coming out a dull, dingy color (not to mention, a little mushy), a couple of easy tricks keep our crock-pot version of the holiday essential feeling vibrant. First, blanching and shocking the green beans in an ice bath, though it may seem an unnecessary step, will keep your green beans bright and fresh, even after slow cooking. Second, cooking up a crisp, flavorful topping—featuring the traditional fried onions, along with fresh red onions for color and Parmesan cheese for an extra flavor boost—on the stovetop, and adding it before serving, takes this crock-pot casserole next-level.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
You might have a go-to green bean casserole recipe, but you have to try this one. These thin, crispy fried leeks are an absolutely delicious casserole topper and look way more elegant than the canned fried onions. The leeks fry up very quickly; keep a close watch on them as they cook.
Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole
This take on green bean casserole removes the add-ins you'd encounter with canned soup and frees up the stove and oven for all the other Thanksgiving dishes. Browning the onions adds so much flavor to the gravy while maintaining a Thanksgiving side that's still somewhat light—there's just enough sauce, but plenty of flavor. This casserole is also great reheated, or even chopped up and mixed in to a stir-fry.
Green Bean Casserole
We've given the classic casserole an upgrade by swapping sodium-heavy canned soup for a rich and chunky homemade mushroom sauce. For bean blanching instructions, see the note on the recipe at left.
French Onion Green Bean Casserole
Green bean casserole is great, but we just made it better. Our French Onion Green Bean Casserole is cheesy, creamy, and decadent, with a nice balance of Gruyere béchamel sauce, fresh blanched green beans, caramelized onions, and shaved Parmesan. On top there's a thick layer of Parmesan and panko crumbs, which adds crunchiness without relying on fried onions. Using dry sherry and time give the flavor a new twist (more like what you'd find in French Onion Soup), and elevate the feel of this traditional casserole.
Best Green Bean Casserole
The magic of this green bean casserole comes from making your own cream of mushroom soup, which is really a super-mushroomy, creamy, thick sauce that turns into a rich, flavorful coating for perfectly-cooked fresh green beans in the oven. Use as many fried onions as feels right to you—they're one of the most important parts of this dish!
Air-Fried Green Bean Casserole
Hate creamy casseroles? This spin on traditional green bean casserole isn't just lightened and faster. It comes out tasting like a hearty roasted vegetable dish with the perfect balance of tenderness and crisp. The mushrooms and onions are nicely softened rather than mushy, and everything comes together thanks to the crunch and slight saltiness from the fried onions. It also makes a great quick weeknight side dish.
Microwave Green Bean Casserole
Whether you're trying to free up your oven and other appliances this Thanksgiving or just need a last-minute dish to bring along, this effortless green bean casserole gets ready in a flash. It's classic, comforting, and mushy in all the right ways.