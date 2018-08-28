Crock-Pot Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Save yourself a little bit of valuable oven space this holiday season, because what's likely to be your new favorite green bean casserole recipe is made in the slow cooker. While green been casserole has a reputation for coming out a dull, dingy color (not to mention, a little mushy), a couple of easy tricks keep our crock-pot version of the holiday essential feeling vibrant. First, blanching and shocking the green beans in an ice bath, though it may seem an unnecessary step, will keep your green beans bright and fresh, even after slow cooking. Second, cooking up a crisp, flavorful topping—featuring the traditional fried onions, along with fresh red onions for color and Parmesan cheese for an extra flavor boost—on the stovetop, and adding it before serving, takes this crock-pot casserole next-level.