50+ Strawberry Recipes You Should Have in Your Spring Playbook
Strawberries are the season's most anticipated fruit for a good reason. The juicy red berry is perfect for creating the most satisfyingly simple sweet treats, such as flaky pies, creamy milkshakes, and fluffy cakes. This small, but versatile, berry is also an ideal snack all on its own and plays as well with savory foods as it does sweet. So when you find yourself with an abundance of ripe strawberries on your hands, remember that there is no limit to the tasty potential they hold. Here are some of our favorite strawberry recipes to provide you with inspiration all season long.
Easy Strawberry Cobbler
Just because it's easy doesn't mean this biscuit-topped strawberry cobbler won't impress. In fact, bursting with vibrant berry flavor (regardless of how perfectly ripe your strawberries may or may not be), we can just about guarantee that it will. We keep this stunning berry dessert stunningly simple by using Bisquick baking mix for the topping. The bottoms of each fluffy biscuit soaks up luscious juices from the berries while the tops bake up golden-crisp. And sprinkling the cobbler's Bisquick topping with a bit of turibinado sugar is a pro's touch for adding visual and textural interest. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for the full cobbler experience.
Strawberry Ice Cream Pie with Pretzel Crust
This summer-centric pie makes is a so-easy, yet impressive, cool and creamy treat. Use your favorite brand of prepared strawberry ice cream or fill the crust using your your best homemade recipe. Set your ice cream out at room temperature about 25 to 30 minutes before you plan to start scooping it into the cooled crust so that it has enough time to soften. This recipe would work equally well using raspberry sorbet and a blend of fresh raspberries and strawberries on top.
Lemon-Strawberry Trifle
Loved ones will happily dig right into this decadent Lemon-Strawberry Trifle. Get a head start on dessert by making the strawberry sauce up to a day in advance. Just keep tightly covered and refrigerated until ready to use.
Strawberry Salad with Warm Goat Cheese Croutons
Sweet, acidic strawberries balance the creamy, savory taste of avocado in a springy, mixed greens salad.
Strawberry-Basil Ice Cream
Fresh strawberries and basil become a refreshing treat in this summertime ice cream recipe.
Strawberry and Prosecco-Glazed Granola Coffee Cake
We're all for clinking glasses of Prosecco at brunch, but we're also pretty big fans of drizzling it over coffee cake. Part breakfast, part dessert, part cocktail coffeecake, this recipe is absolutely what you need to make when hosting a friend's birthday brunch. I mean, just look at the color of the strawberry glaze—isn't that alone cause to celebrate?
Showstopping as the strawberry-Prosecco glaze is, allow me to also direct your attention to the center of this cake: There's granola in the streusel swirl. Because as delightful as brown sugar, butter, and cardamom taste mashed together, a little nutty crunch in the middle of the soft cake takes this dish to the next level.
Strawberry Panna Cotta with Cookie Crumble
Serve a traditional Italian dessert to finish off a hearty meal of pasta and garlic bread.
Chilled Strawberry Soup
Refreshing Chilled Strawberry Soup offers a splash of excitement with the addition of Riesling. Serve this spring soup for a first course or dessert.
Shortcut Strawberry Cheesecake Sweet Rolls
These shortcut sweet rolls are the perfect special treat for a weekend brunch, but the truly beautiful thing about them is that they're actually simple/speedy enough to whip up on a weekday morning—all thanks to a handy secret ingredient: canned crescent dough. That said, there's no need to tell your guests just how easy these delightfully buttery-tender sweet rolls are to make, because once they're all dressed up, no one would ever guess you didn't make them completely from scratch. By skipping on making your own yeasted cinnamon bun dough, you allow yourself time to make a phenomenal filling. Each roll is filled with a rich strawberry cheesecake mixture, featuring fresh strawberries, store-bought strawberry cream cheese amped up with a little powdered sugar and vanilla, and graham cracker crumbs (a pro baker's trick for adding depth and a fantastic texture). All that's left to do is drizzle on a simple 2-ingredient glaze, and you have a wow-worthy skillet of fresh sweet rolls, ready to rock.
Strawberry Shortcake Deep-Dish Skillet Cookie
Everyone's favorite summer berry dessert gets transformed into a giant deep-dish skillet cookie. White chocolate chips, bits of pound cake and sliced strawberries join forces to create this fruity indulgence that gives a chocolate chip cookie a run for its money. Mix in other fresh berries for a varied flavor and slightly adapted take on strawberry shortcake.
Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets
Delicious things come in small packages. Serve Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets at your next brunch or luncheon for an impressive, bite-sized dessert your guests will rave over for days.
Strawberry Upside-Down Cake
This perfectly light summer cake comes out beautifully, either way you flip it.
Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry Salsa
We also love to drizzle Tangy Strawberry Barbecue Sauce over the chicken.
Rosé-Glazed Strawberry Tart
The rectangular tart pan makes for a striking presentation, but if you don't have one, you can use a 9-inch tart pan or pie plate.
Watermelon-Strawberry-Granola Breakfast Bowls
Why toss the rind? Jumpstart sunny summer days by filling them with peak-season watermelon, strawberries, and chopped mint.
Strawberry Shortcake Shake
This minimal ingredient milkshake is a show-stopping, drool-inducing tall glass of strawberry shortcake heaven. When topped with a cake and strawberry skewer and drizzled with a luscious syrup, this gorgeous dessert might just be better than the real thing.
Strawberry-Blueberry Relish
Sweet berries and jalapeño heat make this a flavorful accompaniment for your favorite grilled fish.
Strawberry Cake with Strawberry Buttercream Frosting
This vibrant pink layer cake is pure strawberry-on-strawberry goodness, with fresh strawberries going into the cake batter and frosting. One thing to note about the buttercream frosting—it is absolutely bursting with berry flavor, but is easily over-mixed. If you find you've broken your emulsion when whipping this frosting up, no worries. You can simply mix in a little more powdered sugar to restore it. That said, we love how purely strawberry-forward the flavor of this frosting is, so we'd advise being very light-handed when adding extra powdered sugar, as it will dilute the berry flavor. In our opinion, it's better to have a slightly broken frosting that tastes like strawberries than a perfectly pristine frosting that tastes like sugar.
White-Chocolate Strawberry-Yogurt Ice Pops
These frozen strawberry-yogurt treats are dipped in white chocolate and topped off with sprinkles.
Strawberry-Chicken Salad with Pecans
This main-dish salad features juicy strawberries at their seasonal peak.
Wheat Berry, Spinach, and Strawberry Salad
This super spinach salad is topped with strawberries, wheat berry mixture, feta cheese, balsamic vinegar, and more.
Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Gingersnap Crust
Strawberry Bruschetta
Usher in the warm days of spring and summer with Strawberry Bruschetta. This refreshing mixture of nectarine, grape tomatoes, strawberries, and basil are served over baguette slices with slatherings of goat cheese.
Strawberry and Watermelon Punch with Lime and Tarragon
You can buy strawberry puree or make it yourself: Blend 16 ounces thawed frozen strawberries in a food processor. Strain through a fine sieve; discard seeds. Serve this refreshing punch with or without alcohol.
Strawberry-Lemon Shortbread Bars
Bar cookies go glam in this sweet-tart shortbread bar treat. Cut the bars into single-serving sizes and top with a dollop of whipped cream and a sliced strawberry for top-notch presentation.
La Croix Strawberry Daiquiri
Rather than a frozen strawberry daiquri, skip the blender action and lighten things up with this La Croix strawberry daiquiri. For a bright fruitiness, we used the berry flavor of La Croix, but any berry-flavored seltzer will do. For an added touch of sophistication and sweetness, rim your cocktail glass with sugar. Make a large batch and serve it at your next get-together, or throw one in your tumbler and bring it to the beach.
Strawberry Halo Top Milkshake
For a rich, fruity milkshake that won't cost you an excessive amount of calories, look no further than this silky smooth strawberry Halo Top milkshake. A little liquid goes a long way, and an extra handful of strawberries brightens the flavor and adds an extra pop of color. Topped with whipped cream and a fresh strawberry slice, this sweet treat is the perfect, creamy indulgence.
Summer Strawberry Panzanella
Transform a stale loaf of bread into this refreshing-as-ever, strawberry panzanella. Also referred to as bread salad, panzanella is a gorgeous mixture of fresh, juicy tomatoes, herbs, olive oil, and vinegar. In this iteration, strawberries add a pop of sweetness, and fresh mozzarella rounds out the salad with milky richness. Toss with a little more olive oil, vinegar and salt if needed just before serving.
Dulce de Leche Bread Puddings
Strawberries add a fruity pop to the puddings. If you can't find fresh ones, add the same amount of frozen berries to a saucepan with about 2 tablespoons water, plus the vanilla and vinegar; bring to a boil over high, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.
Strawberry Dream Cake
This gorgeous cake is even more amazing when you slice into it, revealing the rows of perfect strawberries.
Strawberry Ice-Cream Sandwiches
Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake
This simple, fresh strawberry cake is the perfect springtime dessert. Besides being wonderfully easy to slice and serve for a crowd, sheet cakes (like this pink beauty) are great for entertaining because they require no special cake frosting skills to look impressive.
Vegan Mini Strawberry Cream Pies
These adorable, fruity delights are no joke. The blush pink, creamy center is the perfect balance of sweet strawberries and coconut cream, and it's so rich and thick you'd think it were frozen soft-serve yogurt. The secret? Coconut oil and silken tofu contribute a smooth, thick texture and decadent mouthfeel. Encased by a nutty crust that has a hint of tropical flavors from macadamia nuts, these baby cream pies are the perfect warm weather treat that both vegans and non-vegans can enjoy.
Mini Strawberry Tarts
These mini tarts are not only beautiful, but tasty as well. Top strawberry tarts with a variety of several other fresh berries like raspberries, blueberries, blackberries for a sensational summer treat.
Strawberry Yogurt Cream Pie with Cereal Crust
Made with a fiber cereal-crusted pie shell, this strawberry yogurt cream pie is the ultimate no-bake dessert. With a fruity, rich filling (made even more digestive-friendly with the addition of Greek yogurt and berries *you're welcome*), this breakfast-inspired treat is everything you want in a (somewhat) guilt-free dessert. It's ultra-satisfying with just the right amount of sweetness, without sending you over the edge.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."
No-Bake Strawberry Nutella Cheesecake
Strawberry season is an indicator of two things; it means the sun is out and the oven is off. Take a break from a hot kitchen to make this easy, fresh and stress-free no-bake Nutella flavored cheesecake. The hazelnut spread not only gives the cheesecake a velvety texture and chocolatey taste, but it also helps stabilize the pie to set up a creamy yet firm consistency when chilled. The addition of condensed milk adds a touch of milky sweetness and the lemon juice creates a mellow, zesty flavor that balances the cheesecake's sweetness. You can prepare the crust a day ahead and also chill cheesecake overnight. This cheesecake will be a hit at any summer event, and it's a great way to use up the season's favorite berry.
Perfect Strawberry Pie
Fact: There is no better celebration of just-ripe summer strawberries than this classic berry pie; that's why we called it perfect. The just-sweet-enough strawberry filling retains an admirable level of juiciness, thickening just enough to allow for a clean slice, thanks to a combination of cornstarch and tapioca. This duo of thickening agents stabilizes the pie filling without erring into goopy territory, as can often happen with all-purpose flour in cooked, fruit fillings. While lemon is the traditional citrus of choice for summer berry pies, we found lime to be an exceptional complement to the sugary-bright strawberries.
Roasted Strawberry-Rhubarb Muffins with Pistachio Streusel
Featuring roasted strawberries and rhubarb, a delicate hint of cardamom, and a crisp pistachio streusel, these tender muffins say "spring" like no other. You can use frozen rhubarb when making these brunch-worthy muffins, just be sure to thaw fully and press out excess water with paper towels before roasting. Starting the oven at a higher temperature helps the muffins to brown and rise into a nice dome, and lowering it after 8 to 10 minutes allows them to finish cooking through.
Rosé-Poached Berries Are the Warm Weather Dessert You Deserve
Fresh strawberries briefly and gently poach in vanilla- and thyme-scented rosé wine for a versatile spring condiment: Serve it for dessert over ice cream, angel food cake, or pound cake; or use it at breakfast to top your yogurt or oatmeal. You can also try this technique with raspberries or blackberries if they're more plentiful at the farmers market. If your rosé is on the sweet side, start with 1 tablespoon of honey, and add more as needed.
Strawberry-Cardamom Slab Pie
Got berries? This simple slab pie is the perfect way to put an abundance of summer berries to delicious use—especially if you need to whip up a bright and cheery dessert for a crowd. One of the best things about this strawberry pie (besides the swoon-worthy flavor combo of fresh, summer strawberries with a delicate dose of cardamom) is the no-roll crust… because let's get real, as great as a slab pie is in theory, the idea of rolling out pie dough to fit a sheet pan is less than thrilling. With this no-fuss crust, all you have to do is dump the dough straight from the food processor onto your greased pan and press it into place. Top the whole shebang with a toasty macadamia nut streusel, and you have the type of dessert that makes you look like a real pastry pro. Feel free to make this pie your own by swapping in some of your favorite flavors. You can substitute other fresh, seasonal fruits (like blueberries, cherries, or peaches) for some or all of the strawberries, and swap the macadamias for your favorite nuts—pecans or almonds would work great in this recipe. We prefer tapioca flour in a fruity pie filling like this as it imparts no distinct flavor and creates a great, silky consistency when combined with the berries' juices, but you can certainly use corn starch or all-purpose flour as your thickening agent if you don't have tapioca flour on hand.
Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino
Copycat IHOP Strawberry Banana King's Hawaiian French Toast
A partnership between IHOP and King's Hawaiian Sweet Bread led to the creation of the ultimate breakfast mashup—Hawaiian sweet bread French toast… Yeah, we are just scratching our heads wondering why we hadn't thought of this first. This dish has transformed the classic, cult favorite dinner rolls into a morning must-have, that may just replace basic sliced bread forever. The pillowy rolls are dunked in a rich vanilla custard and pan-fried with butter to golden perfection. The French toasts are then topped with a simple strawberry syrup made from fresh berries and sugar, simmered for just a few minutes, followed by a handful of banana slices for a sweet finish.
Goat Cheese and Strawberry Grilled Cheese
Tahini-Blueberry Sheet Cake With Strawberry Buttercream
Perfect for a graduation party or summer cookout, this impressive dessert offers the ease and crowd-friendly factor that we associate with a sheet cake, as well as a delightful twist of creativity and surprising vibrancy with the incorporation of tahini and fresh berries. If you have a jar of the trendy sesame seed paste hanging out in your pantry, trust us—it's high time to go beyond hummus and welcome it into your dessert life. Tahini lends a delicious toasty quality to the tender cake while fresh blueberries dotted throughout the batter balance this nutty depth with their bright, juicy sweetness. A simple strawberry buttercream ties everything together and makes for a low-effort, eye-catching presentation.
Strawberry Pavlova
Wow guests with this standout dessert of Strawberry Pavlova. We adorn the top of this meringue with fresh strawberry halves and orange segments.
Strawberry Mousse Cake
Strawberry-sweetened frosting surrounds the outside of the cake while creamy strawberry mousse divides the layers. This beautiful cake is ideal for brunch, baby showers, or any springtime celebration.
Black Pepper Strawberries-and-Cream Gelly Shots
Juicy strawberries and a hint of black pepper are already a winning combination, but add vodka and vanilla cream and you've got the best shooters your party could ask for. If you have trouble finding strawberry liqueur, substitute Chambord (raspberry liqueur, readily available in many package stores).
Strawberry Crunch Bars
Vanilla ice cream swirled with crushed strawberries creates a luscious treat reminiscent of the old Strawberry Shortcake Bars. Once frozen, the ice cream is cut into bars and then given a crisp coat of pulverized butter cookies and dehydrated strawberries. The coating will soften after a couple of hours in the freezer, so try to eat them right away for maximum crunch (they're still tasty when softened, though).
Orange-Glazed Strawberry Cupcakes
Top strawberry-filled cupcakes with a sweet orange juice glaze and top with a fresh strawberry for brighr and cheery springtime dessert.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
This chilled, creamy strawberry icebox pie is the dessert equivalent of a swimming hole--so refreshing you can't help but dive in. Serve with lightly sweetened, sliced strawberries.
Pickled Strawberries
Strawberry-Tomato Salad
Look for mini multicolored tomatoes at the supermarket. Toss them with strawberries for a surprising combo to serve with grilled salmon, chicken, or pork.
Chocolate Chip Meringues with Strawberries
You can double the recipe for the meringues and save some for a later date; they freeze beautifully for up to 2 months. Just remove them from the freezer and top them with the strawberry mixture--no thawing required. You can also substitute raspberries for the strawberries , if you prefer.
Strawberry-Poppy Seed Dressing
While many strawberry salads are topped with poppy seed dressing, here we decided to combine the two for one crazy-good dressing. Avoid store-bought versions, which are usually full of artificial sweeteners and preservatives, and instead opt for this recipe which draws all of its sweetness from fresh fruit. The Magical Butter Machine makes a large batch of dressing, which you can use for salads all week long.
Grilled Strawberry Shortcake
We took a summertime favorite and made it even more… summery. This sweet and simple take on strawberry shortcake is accomplished on the grill, which means you can keep your oven turned off (as it should be during the toastiest months of the year). It's a seasonal, fuss-free dessert that's perfect for your next casual cookout.