Our 30 Best Pumpkin Spice Recipes
Whether you like it or not, autumn is also informally reocognized as pumpkin spice season. Although the flavor blend has become a subject of contention in recent years, we are of the opinion that this heavenly mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and allspice remains as delightful as ever. So don't let the pumpkin spice haters get you down—celebrate the season by whipping up one of our 30 favorite pumpkin spiced recipes.
DIY Pumpkin Spice with Just 5 Ingredients
Saying goodbye to summer means welcoming sweater weather, boots all day, every day, and pumpkin spice everything. Save a few extra bucks this season by making your own pumpkin spice at home. Sure, your favorite neighborhood coffee shop has pumpkin spice lattes—trademarked by Starbucks as "PSL"—but they cost roughly $4 a cup. And a bottle of store-bought pumpkin spice is just as pricey—if not more pricier. With this homemade pumpkin spice on hand, you'll be able to make pumpkin pie-flavored drinks, cakes, pies, cookies, and more for much less. You'll only need five ingredients—typical fall spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and clove—and a mason jar for shaking and storing. DIY pumpkin spice will make your whole life smell like PSL heaven.
Instant Pot Pumpkin Spice Candied Walnuts
Yet another way to enjoy pumpkin spice this season. Gift these to friends as a festive treat, or enjoy them yourself with an autumnal beer. Make sure to use pure maple syrup, as pancake syrup will taste artificial and will likely overwhelm the spiced flavor.
Spiced Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Celebrate the best of fall flavor with this creamy pumpkin pie. This version of the classic Thanksgiving pie is a fluffier, less dense version of the original, so it's perfect for serving at holiday gatherings when you want a crowd-pleaser.
Use Your Pumpkin Spice Latte to Make a 3-Ingredient Breakfast Casserole
All year long, pumpkin spice lovers anxiously await the day when the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks. Now that the season is finally upon us, it's time to feed your PSL addiction and try some bizarre foods like pumpkin spice peanut butter, pumpkin spice English muffins, pumpkin spice wine, and an all—literally all—pumpkin spice breakfast, including this pumpkin spice latte French toast casserole. Yes, that's right. Imagine PSL and French toast had an affair that unexpectedly but thankfully produced a love child. All you need is three ingredients: a loaf of brioche, a venti PSL, and eggs. The sprinkling of brown sugar and an extra dash of pumpkin pie spice is optional, but highly recommended.
Pumpkin Spice Fudge
We turned the classic pumpkin pie (and the trendiest of fall spice blends) into a tasty confection. Fudge doesn't require the tempering, rolling, and shaping of other made-from-scratch candies. If you don't have a candy thermometer, do the cold water test: Drop a small amount of the cooked sugar mixture in cold water. If it forms a soft ball, the mixture is ready for pouring into the prepared pan.
Vegan Mini Pumpkin Spice Bites
For a guilt-free, vegan dessert that's sure to get you in the fall spirit, there's no better option than these adorable mini pumpkin spice bites. Encased in a simple walnut-pecan-date crust, the key to this autumnal treat lies in the silken tofu filling. Providing a creamy consistency without affecting flavor, silken tofu is the best kept vegan dessert secret.
Single-Serving Pumpkin Spice Latte
What if we told you that you could make your favorite, Starbucks-inspired pumpkin spice latte, right there in the comfort of your own home kitchen? Rather than calling for a big batch of homemade pumpkin spice syrup, we've streamlined the process so that you only make as much pumpkin syrup as you need for one latte. Feel free to scale the recipe up if you're preparing more. If you don't have access to an espresso machine, any strongly-brewed coffee will do. In addition, alt-milks or lower-fat milks can be substituted, although whole milk will be the richest and most satisfying.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie with Coffee Liqueur Whipped Cream
Whether or not you're a fan of the infamous, seasonal Starbuck's beverage, we're willing to bet you won't have any regrets about swapping your typical pumpkin pie for this caffeinated uptake this Thanksgiving. We were surprised by just how amazing a hint of coffee sets off creamy, spiced pumpkin pie filling, but the depth of rich flavor speaks for itself—this PSL-inspired pie is in a league of it's own. Served with a coffee liqueur-spiked whipped cream, this fall dessert reaches a level of decadence a basic pumpkin pie could only dream of. Note: If you opt to create a decorative lattice effect as we did here, be very careful when placing your dough strips atop the pie—the pie's surface will be very hot and not fully set.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
Candied pecans and a rich, buttery icing turn a simple pumpkin Bundt cake into a grand finale dessert. For the smoothest texture and most impressive presentation, make sure the icing is still warm when you spoon it over the cake.
Spiced Pumpkin Grits
Buttermilk adds a subtle, creamy tang to the grits.
Pumpkin Spice Cornbread
Put a little something extra in that cornbread with this pumpkin spice variation that celebrates autumn's most famous flavor. Less than ten ingredients are all you need for this easy and classic cornbread recipe that includes seasonal ingredients like pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. If you want an added dose of sweetness, simply top with fresh honey butter.
Pumpkin Spice Cookies with Coffee Glaze
Full of warming fall flavors, these easy Pumpkin Spice Cookies are just about the perfect after-dinner treat to pair with a cup of coffee. After all, they're basically everyone's favorite seasonal latte delivered in cookie form. If you plan to share these pumpkin spice cookies at any sort of fall potluck and nut allergies are a concern, you can certainly leave the ground pecans out of the batter—simply replace them with 1/3 cup more all-purpose flour.
Savory Pumpkin Spice Dutch Baby
This festive dish is essentially a large pumpkin pancake that is perfectly fitting for your fall brunch spread. Featuring cracked pepper, bacon, and roasted onions, this dish is a unique and savory take on pumpkin spice flavors. Of course, if a sweet pumpkin spice version is more to your liking, the recipe can be adjusted to fit your sweet tooth cravings. Simply omit the black pepper and exchange the bacon and thyme roasted onions for a sweeter topping instead, such as sautéed apples, honey, or powdered sugar.
Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
A Battenberg cake has two flavors of sponge cake with a layer of jam wrapped up in a thin layer of marzipan, like a present. When cut, the layers look like a two-colored checkered pattern. Here's a tip: Coat your pan with cooking spray because that's what will keep the parchment paper divider in place for the pretty pumpkin and vanilla layers. Marzipan can be found in specialty stores or ordered online.
Spiced Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
These perfectly spiced, chewy cookies are perfect for sandwiching around the rich cream cheese filling.
Spiced Pumpkin Bread
Nothing says "holidays" like the aromas of a cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves wafting from the kitchen as you bake a loaf of sweet pumpkin bread.
Super Bowl Pumpkin Spice Cake
No Super Bowl party or tailgate is complete without a spice cake decorated like a football field. Pick the colors of the opposing teams for the end zone frosting and use pretzels and the goal posts.
Mini Pumpkin Spice Loaves
These mini-pumpkin bread loaves are flavored with cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, filled with golden raisins, and topped with a sweet cream cheese frosting. If you're giving the loaves as gifts, you can put the frosting in a separate container for easier packaging.
Pumpkin-Spice Muffins
The onset of autumn is worth celebrating, so why not make a huge batch of mulled apple cider and serve it with these spiced pumpkin muffins? The pumpkin adds gorgeous color, flavor, and moisture as well as fiber, vitamin A, and potassium.
Pumpkin and Spice Rolls
A little sweet and with a lot of spice, these twisty rolls make an excellent side for holiday dinners.
Maple-Glazed Pumpkin Spice Cake
A classic pumpkin cake, what makes this recipe a stand-out is the maple glaze. It uses both pure maple syrup and maple extract for extra flavor.
Pumpkin Spice-infused Vodka
Infuse your favorite vodka with the comforting flavors of vanilla, pumpkin, and nutmeg for a one-of-a-kind cocktail.
Pumpkin Spice Pudding Dessert
An easy fall dessert recipe tastes like pumpkin pie when vanilla pudding, pumpkin, cream cheese and spices are mixed together and topped with Reddi-wip
Iced Pumpkin Spice Cake
A pumpkin cake recipe with golden raisins and pumpkin pie spice topped with a white drizzle and nuts for a fall treat
Pumpkinception Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte in a Pumpkin Cup
The irksome thing about most seasonal pumpkin dishes is that they rarely contain much actual pumpkin as an ingredient. This goes extra-much for pumpkin drinks, like the omnipresent pumpkin spice latte. Honestly, I was feeling a little cheated—not to mention super-wasteful. This vegan pumpkin spice latte recipe uses every part of the pumpkin, including the seeds (which become a surprisingly satisfying pumpkin seed milk)' the flesh (which adds sweet heft to the brew), and the hulls (which become the cutest little serving cups ever). It even comes with a bonus snack in the form of an ersatz spent-seed granola.
Pumpkin Spice-Cream
Spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, this make-ahead dessert tastes like pumpkin pie; crumbled biscotti adds a crusty crunch. This will keep in the freezer for up to four days.
Chocolate Marble-Pumpkin Spice Bread
A chocolate swirl adds a decadent twist to your usual loaf of pumpkin bread. These marbled loaves start with one basic batter that is flavored two different ways. Use a stand mixer to make the basic batter, then divide it into two bowls, and hand stir in the pumpkin and chocolate components to each bowl. This delicious recipe can be divided into eight 5 3⁄4- x 3 1⁄4-inch mini loaf pans. Bake the loaves as directed, but start testing for doneness after 25 minutes in the oven.
Pumpkin Spice Milkshake
All of the cozy flavor of a pumpkin spice latte, but without the afternoon caffeine crash. This pumpkin spice creation swaps out the coffee for vanilla ice cream for a smooth, creamy milkshake experience fit for a breezy autumn day. Top the milkshakes with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and extra pumpkin pie spice to take this treat over the top.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcakes
Loaded with toasty fall flavors, a batch of these easy PSL cupcakes will have you in sweater weather mode faster than hitting the Starbucks drive-thru.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Even if you're not a huge pumpkin pie fan, it's hard to pass on a slice of this decadent pumpkin cheesecake. Sweet pumpkin is enhanced with warming spices and brown sugar, and perfectly balanced by the smooth, rich tang of cream cheese. Our pumpkin cheesecake recipe is easy to make, but we can almost guarantee, it'll be the first thing to disappear from the dessert table.