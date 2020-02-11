10+ Shrimp Pasta Recipes to Make Tonight

Updated August 29, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Whether you're looking for something creamy and comforting or something light and healthy, our easy shrimp pasta recipes have tonight's dinner covered. When you need a fast, crowd-pleasing dinner that's on the table in minutes, just turn to these easy pasta recipes.

Spicy Shrimp Noodles

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Spicy Shrimp Noodles Recipe

These super-fast bowls satisfy with filling brown rice noodles and fresh shrimp. If you can't find brown rice noodles, substitute your favorite whole-grain linguine or fettuccine.

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Sarah Epperson

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo Recipe

Kick up the weeknight dinner routine with this easy (and cheesy!) Cajun Shrimp Alfredo. Incredibly creamy and offering a mouthwatering Cajun kick, this just-spicy-enough pasta dish delivers major flavor with minimal effort. We opted to keep it classic using fettuccine noodles, but any pasta shape will work great! 

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce Recipe

Smaller tomatoes, like cherry or grape, have brighter, fruitier flavors than larger ones. Look for colorful selections such as the orange Sun Gold and the purple Black Cherry. Cherry tomatoes need only a few minutes in a hot pan before they soften and release their naturally sweet juices.

Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp

Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp Recipe

Our favorite peel 'n' eat seafood gets new life with one kitchen-friendly formula: Shrimp + Starch + Sauce = Delish

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing Recipe

This simple shrimp and orzo salad is tossed with seasonal veggies and a bright, tangy dressing. Delicious at room temperature or chilled, it also makes a tasty lunch the next day if you have leftovers. You'll need three cups of vegetables for this dish, but you can adjust the amounts of asparagus, sugar snap peas, and English peas.

Pesto Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Pesto Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine Recipe

Put your knife away—store-bought pesto and precut broccoli florets mean no chopping required. Your Dutch oven pulls triple duty in this recipe by cooking the pasta, blanching the broccoli, and bringing the whole dish together, all in one pot.

Simple Lemon, Shrimp, and Prosciutto Pasta

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Simple Lemon, Shrimp, and Prosciutto Pasta Recipe

Salty, umami-packed prosciutto complements the sweet shrimp and tomatoes in this streamlined 20-minute main.

No-Cook Shrimp Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling Karen Ranken; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

No-Cook Shrimp Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce Recipe

Picking up already steamed shrimp from the seafood counter of your favorite grocery store is a great time saving trick—and it can help keep your oven turned off during the summer months. Thus, these no-cook noodle bowls are packed with fresh flavors and textures, but take mere minutes to assemble.

Shrimp Scampi

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studios

Shrimp Scampi Recipe

Elegant dinners don't have to take a long time and a ton of effort—this one only takes 10 minutes. 

Spaghetti with Shrimp and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Spaghetti with Shrimp and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes Recipe

You can make this without the shrimp. Sauté garlic in the skillet as directed, and add the pasta water and parsley, omitting shrimp. If you omit the shrimp, also toss in 1/2 cup grated Parmesan or pecorino cheese. Roasting cherry tomatoes intensifies their flavor without a lot of fuss to make this spaghetti easy and full of flavor. 

Kale Pesto Pasta with Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Kale Pesto Pasta with Shrimp Recipe

Making pesto out of leafy greens is a great way to pack lots of veggies into each serving of pasta. While traditional pesto uses basil, a kale pesto is equally hearty and fresh, plus it's loaded with antioxidants and protein. Make the pesto in advance if you're short on time and store it in the refrigerator, although it's best eaten the day of.

