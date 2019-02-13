12 Secret Ingredients That'll Make Your Cooking So Much Better

Stephanie Izard's Secret for the Best Biscuits

In making the biscuits, one of the first steps is to cut the cold butter into the dry mixture of flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar. While Izard suggests using a pastry cutter to chop the butter, she personally prefers to go old-school: "You don't want to put it in a mixer. It's one of those that you want to just kind of get in there with your hands. Get down and dirty."

Beware that your freezer door might also get down and dirty, since this recipe calls for a few rounds of chilling. "It's so important when making biscuits to keep [the dough] nice and cold," Izard says.